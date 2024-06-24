Myprotein’s new activewear range has been slashed in price

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Now that summer has officially arrived, if you love exercising outdoors as much as us, you need to check out Myprotein’s new collection of clothing. Not only is it full of tried and tested pieces that are IndyBest-approved, but it’s the perfect destination for snapping up sweat-wicking fabrics and lightweight leggings without breaking the bank.

Case in point: there’s currently 20 per cent off new-in activewear, so there are plenty of bargains to bag to refresh your workout wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for a supportive sports bra or super soft cotton T-shirt instead of a hoodie and jumpers we’ve been wearing all spring, we’ve got you covered.

There’s no better time than now to start shopping, this discount won’t be available for long but, fingers crossed, the sunny weather will continue.

Prices start from just £4.99, with more than 300 pieces slashed in price. To save you from trawling through all of the sale items (trust us, there is a lot there), we’ve handpicked the best deals on clothing that we’ve put to the test and can wholeheartedly recommend for your next workout.

MP basics body fit short sleeve t-shirt: Was £20, now £15.99, Myprotein.com

In our review of Myprotein’s running gear, this simple T-shirt ticked every box for staying cool and comfortable while walking, warming up, running and during cool-down stretches.

“It’s made from a cotton and polyester blend and didn’t lose its fitted design even after multiple washes. Even better, owing to being comfortable, I ended up wearing it when not running and found it to be a great layering piece under a jumper,” said our tester.

MP power high rise leggings: Was £40, now £31.99, Myprotein.com

This recycled polyester design left our tester impressed, too. She loved the fabric, which is a blend of cotton and lycra that ensures a form-fitting feel that’s not compressive. Worn during a 5km run, she also experienced no sagging or rolling down of the waistband.

“This pair does win extra points for the two pockets on either side, which kept my phone and keys secure while running and meant I didn’t need to bring a bag when covering shorter distances,” she wrote.

MP shape seamless sports bra: Was £34, now £27.99, Myprotein.com

If you have a smaller bust and are looking for a supportive running bra, this ticked every box for our tester. This was thanks to the full coverage and medium-impact support, the removable padded cups and how nice it looked to wear alone as a crop top.

“For bigger busts, I found it was flattering, the thick band didn’t ride up around the ribs and the crossover back was a stylish touch. However, what is missing is adjustable straps – as this bra isn’t sold in cup sizes, it can be a gamble on getting your size right between XXS and XXL, and should you want a tighter or looser fit, there’s no option to adjust it,” she said.

MP tempo leggings: Was £38, now £30.99, Myprotein.com

A decent pair of leggings is worth their weight in gold. You can wear them year-round and not just for exercise, they can be a great choice for travel, too. This pair particularly impressed our reviewer. Sculpting, smoothing and secure, our writer noted they didn’t feel restrictive and the recycled polyamide fabric is super soft

“The cross-over waistband is flattering, despite not having much function, and it didn’t roll down at all,” she reported. “Thanks to the sweat-wicking material, there were no issues with visible sweat marks after a 10km run.”

