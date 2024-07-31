Support truly

If you don’t fancy a milky shake after a heavy workout, but you need to hit those daily protein goals then you might prefer a clear protein powder.

These can be mixed with cold water, or blended with ice for a protein-packed summer slush, and they’re growing in popularity. Interest in clear protein powders has skyrocketed by 52 per cent in the past year alone, causing brands to offer more and more options.

The good news for those on a plant-based diet is that it’s now possible to get a clear version of pea protein powder. There’s no need to compromise on taste either, with Myprotein offering eight different vegan flavours, from refreshing watermelon to zesty lemon and lime. You can even get raspberry mojito to wake up your tastebuds after a sports session.

If this has made you thirsty to try, you can currently save 40 per cent on the clear vegan protein powder. Keep reading for why it’s a convenient way to boost your protein intake, especially during the summer months.

Myprotein clear vegan protein powder, 20 servings: Was £27.99, now £15.20, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

According to Myprotein, this was the world’s first vegan clear protein powder, proving that the fitness brand is always the first to the game.

While we are yet to give this formula a try, our expert tester has reviewed the brand’s non-vegan clear whey protein powder. Describing how the cranberry and raspberry flavour made her gasp “wow”, they praised it for tasting “so good”. They added that it’s “refreshingly fruity, juicy, and pleasantly sweet without being sickly”. The clear vegan protein powder is available in a similar raspberry mojito flavour, or pineapple and grapefruit, which would offer the same sweet but refreshing flavour.

The texture is another reason to buy a clear powder over a traditional one – once it’s “properly shaken, you get a smooth, highly quaffable squash-like tipple that’s perfect as a post-workout protein pick-me-up – especially after a sweaty session”, noted our writer.

Owing to the 40 per cent saving, now is the perfect time to stock up.

