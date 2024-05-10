MyProtein’s flapjack is the ‘best tasting protein bar’, here’s why

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Long gone are the days when protein bars were something chalky and bland that you choked down before or after a workout. Nowadays they have actually become a fitness treat that we look forward to, in some cases even replacing our traditional puds.

Whether you’re a long-distance cycler or a heavy lifter, these moreish snacks are a great way to help boost your daily protein intake. Protein is essential for a whole range of natural body processes including cell reproduction, bone strength, managing hormones and enzymes, and, of course, building muscle. These often high-calorie beauties are also an essential way for those involved in vigorous exercise to gain back muscle mass.

To make things easier (and tastier) for you, we’ve tried and tested a whole host of protein bars, to find the ones that work and actually taste good at the same time, including our favourite flapjack from Myprotein.

My Protein flapjack, box of 12: £11.99, Myprotein.com

( My protein )

Who doesn’t love a flapjack? The favourite childhood treat now comes with another hidden benefit, protein. MyProtein’s oat flapjacks made it into our round-up of the best protein bars as the absolute best-tasting option, and that’s really saying something.

Our tester said: “This flapjack bar is very moreish – it tastes great, the texture is buttery soft and, with 20g of protein, it’s got a lot more protein than many other bars out there.” A great taste and plenty of muscle-loving protein, what more could you want? Due to its high-calorie count, it’s a perfect pick for endurance athletes like cyclists or runners for a mid-workout energy boost.

Having had just one, our tester found these golden syrup-soaked squares dangerously moreish and said they felt the urge to reach for them time and time again. Don’t just take our word for it though, pick up a box for yourself, and thank us later.

