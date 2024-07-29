Support truly

From colourful co-ords and tennis-core dresses to dad trainers and unitards, activewear and fashion continue to intertwine, proving that your gym clothes needn’t be boring.

In recent years, fitness gear has evolved not just in terms of performance, but in style, too. So, if you’re tired of donning the same old baggy tee for your fitness classes, you’re in luck, as we’ve found a top that ticks both boxes and comes celebrity-approved.

The likes of Zendaya, Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski have all been spotted wearing halter neck tops in the last few months and, while their versions were worn while out and about, we think the style looks perfectly placed in your activewear wardrobe, too.

Case in point: Myprotein’s tempo halter neck vest, which will ensure you earn some serious style points, both in and out of the gym.

Ideal for those who want to seamlessly tap into the athleisure trend and still look good while breaking a sweat, it’s also affordable, setting you back just £20.

Whether your existing workout wardrobe needs an overhaul for the warmer months or you’ve just signed up to the gym, here’s everything you need to know about Myprotein’s halter neck vest.

Myprotein women’s tempo halter neck vest, black: £20, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

With its fun, fashion-led silhouette that ties around the back of the neck, Myprotein women’s tempo halter neck vest is also made with a sweat-wicking material containing recycled contents.

While we haven’t tried the top for ourselves we would imagine this would make it a great fit for hotter sessions, owing to its airy and open design to boot. Described as a soft-touch material by the brand, the top has been treated with an antimicrobial finish too, which should help it to help it remain fresh and odour-free for longer. We love the black colour but, if you’re after something more summery, the good news is that it comes in white too.

