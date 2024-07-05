Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Yoga, once predominantly seen as an activity for women is increasingly gaining popularity among men, giving rise to a new trend aptly named “broga” – yoga for bros.

As more men are taking time to do a yoga class in a quest to improve posture, boost flexibility and reduce stress, sports brands are wising up to men needing comfortable, breathable workout clothing to elevate their practice. Think cooling fabrics that wick away sweat, and styles that allow for a full range of motion.

There is a range of price options available, just like when it comes to women’s yoga clothing, but you don’t have to spend a fortune to get top quality kit that will help you perform your best. At Myprotein, a vest that’s perfect for keeping you cool as you move is less than £15.

Whether you’ve been doing yoga for a while or you’re new to downward dog and tree pose, we’ve picked out some of our favourite broga clothes that will help you stretch that little bit further in style.

MP training stringer vest: £14, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

This isn’t your average gym tank. Promising to allow for freedom of movement, you should be able to do every sun salutation without any fabric rubbing or chafing. It is likely to feel soft against the skin but it also has a little stretch. The lightweight, breathable fabric will wick away sweat as you flow through vinyasas, keeping you cool and focused. Antibacterial technology combats odour, so you can stay confident during even the hottest practices.

Buy now

MP men’s two-in-one training shorts: £28, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Available in grey or black, these shorts are said to offer both support and comfort. An inner liner provides supportive compression, keeping everything in place during those challenging inversions. The loose-fitting outer layer moves freely with you, no matter how deep your downward-facing dog is.

Another benefit is they’re made from a fabric that wicks away moisture, keeping you cool as you flow from pose to pose. At £28, they’re one of the more expensive items in this round-up, but you can also use them for running training, reducing the cost per wear.

Buy now

MP tempo washed drop armhole tank top: £19.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

The deep armholes offer a maximum range of motion, letting you reach for those challenging stretches with ease. Meanwhile, the curved back yoke design offers even more freedom of movement, helping you feel comfortable from the start of your practice until the end. This would also look great with joggers or shorts outside the studio. You’ll get plenty of use out of it, even if you decide yoga isn’t for you.

Buy now

MP lightweight training shorts: £20, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Comfort for yoga is key. These classic lightweight shorts are tailored for a comfortable, regular fit, providing freedom during any exercise. No bunching, no chafing, just pure liberty to bend your body. Internal drawcords allow you to pull them tight to support you during all poses. Plus, the minimalist design lets you focus on your form, not your clothes.

Buy now

MP performance short sleeve T-shirt: £20, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

If you’re not confident about getting all your arms out wearing a vest, this short-sleeved T-shirt is lightweight with a second-skin feel. Raglan sleeves offer a wider range of motion than straight-down sleeves, so you can get deeper into a downward dog or further into a crescent lunge.

Buy now

MP rest day hoodie: £24.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

To avoid shocking the muscles, it’s important to keep them warm on the way home from class. This hoodie can help you do that in style while keeping your zen. Designed to feel buttery soft next to the skin, you’ll feel just as good on the way home as you did in class. It looks stylish too, featuring a matte embroidered graphic, dropped shoulders and ribbed side pockets.

Buy now

Want to recover faster after yoga? Read our guide about how to use recovery gels