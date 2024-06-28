What is Myprotein’s MyPro range? Premium powders and supplements explained

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Designed for professional athletes and those who want to kick their regular training routine up to the next level, the Myprotein MyPro range is a specialised collection of premium-grade protein powders, pre-workout formulas and workout accessories.

You’ll find the same core range of powders and supplements as you’ll get in Myprotein’s main range but with additional benefits, including higher concentrations of protein, more complex blends of amino acids in the pre-workouts and added extras like creatine, enzymes and electrolytes.

More expensive than Myprotein’s standard range of proteins and supplements, the premium MyPro range also comes in imposing black packaging – just to emphasise how very serious it is about boosting your performance.

Sounds interesting? We’ve highlighted a few of the most popular products in the MyPro range below.

Mypro the whey: Was £46.99, now £24.40, Myprotein.com

Myprotein

Mypro’s premium whey protein powder packs in 25g of protein per serving, making it one of the most protein-dense whey powders you’ll find.

The low-carb powder contains less than 2g of carbs and 1g of fat per serving and also features a blend of essential amino acids, including 3g of leucine and 5g of glutamine per serving.

The whey also includes a natural enzyme complex designed to help your body process whey more efficiently, which is particularly beneficial to athletes who have difficulty digesting lactose.

Mypro the pre-workout: Was £32.49, now £16.79, Myprotein.com

Myprotein

Myprotein’s MyPro pre-workout supplement is formulated to give you an extra boost before hitting the gym. The powder contains a blend of creatine, caffeine and guarana extract, delivering an explosive hit of 200mg of caffeine per serving – that’s the equivalent of a couple of cups of filter coffee.

The addition of vitamin B6 is designed to combat fatigue and help your body convert food into energy more efficiently, both during your workout and throughout the rest of the day. You’ve got four flavours to choose from too, including blue raspberry, fruit punch, orange and mango, and tropical.

