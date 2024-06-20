Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether you’re trying to increase your protein intake, decrease your daily calorific consumption or both, consuming a protein based snack between meals can help fill you up without causing blood sugar spikes and dips.

As health and fitness becomes big business, there seem to be more of these snacks than ever, ranging from bars and flapjacks to balls. But protein wafers are fast growing in popularity, combining convenience, taste, and nutritional benefits in a crispy treat. Easier to consume on the go than a protein shake and with a smooth protein filling surrounded by light, crunchy wafers. If you struggle with the often dense, chewy texture of a traditional protein bar, you might find that protein wafers offer a lighter, more palatable texture and are easier to digest.

The Myprotein protein wafers stand out as that they are lower in sugar than other wafers, with just 5.5g per serving, and an impressive 15g of protein. But although they’re good nutritionally, do they taste pleasant too?

How we tested

open image in gallery Each packet has two protein wafer squares ( Zoe Griffin )

In order to find out if Myprotein’s protein wafers are really worth you buying, we decided to put them to the test over a busy week of training, working and parenting. We paid careful attention to see if they helped us improve our diet while ensuring we had enough energy for daily life. Keep reading for our honest review.

Myprotein protein wafers, 10-pack: £24.99, Myprotein.com

If you buy an individual protein bar in a supermarket, they usually cost around £2.99, so we thought that having 10 for £24.99 was good value. A bonus of having 10 is that the pack would last for two weeks if you had one every day for the five days of the working week.

open image in gallery Milk and whey protein are sandwiched between light wafers ( Myprotein )

Excited to try them, we unpeeled the wrapper to find that each packet was divided into two wafer squares, making it really convenient for snacking on the go. If you don’t have the time to eat the whole lot, or you want a 100 calorie treat instead of a 200 one, simply eat one of the squares rather than two. However, we never did this as we thought they tasted too delicious and couldn’t imagine ending such a tasty eating experience halfway through.

open image in gallery Satisfyingly tall, the wafers have a lot of layers to increase the enjoyment of eating them ( Zoe Griffin )

From the first bite, we loved that the wafer layers were airy and crisp, creating a pleasing crunch that contrasts with the smooth, creamy filling. The filling is a blend of milk and whey isolates that feels free from bits. It feels unctious and slightly creamy when in the mouth but not heavy at all. The chocolate flavour is reminiscent of actual chocolate, rather than tasting slightly powdery or artifical, which we’ve experienced in other protein products. In fact, we would never have guessed that these bars contained protein if we weren’t aware in advance, such was the complete lack of powder and the rewarding mouth feel with every bite.

And did they fill us up? They did indeed. Having one of these mid-afternoon kept us full until the evening and helped us resist pinching a few of the kids’ snacks or having a couple of biscuits with our tea. These are just as tasty as biscuits, but with way less sugar and much more protein.

