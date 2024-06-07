This protein and creatine bundle can help you smash your strength training goals

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether you’re just starting out on your fitness journey or you’re a seasoned gym-goer, Myprotein’s extensive range of supplements can help boost your performance, speed up your recovery times and reduce fatigue.

Whatever your goals, Myprotein has something to help you reach them. You’ll find protein powders, pre- and post-workout supplements to enhance your routine, energy gels to support long-distance running, protein bars, snacks, shakes that actually taste good, and even healthy, balanced treats like pancakes and cookies.

If you’re unsure where to start, Myprotein offers a variety of bundles, usually at discounted prices. These curated bundles of Myprotein’s top products are each tailored towards reaching specific fitness goals – and there are no prizes for guessing what the get stronger bundle is all about.

Right now the bundle is discounted from £53.98 to £30, so you can feel twenty pounds lighter while you build mass.

Myprotein get stronger bundle: Was £53.98, now £30, Myprotein.com

Myprotein

This package caters for strength building, obviously enough. Included is a big bag of Myprotein’s impact whey protein, which will make 33 servings of the brand’s most popular protein shake. You can customise your bundle with your favourite shake flavour – Myprotein’s selection includes salted caramel, cookies and cream, and chocolate brownie – and then whip it all up in the included shaker.

In our review of the best protein powders, our tester rated Myprotein highly. “It contains around 1g to 1.5g of sugar per serving – depending on the flavour – so it hasn’t been bulked out with sweeteners despite all the unusual flavours.”

You also get a 33-serving bag of Myprotein’s creatine powder, which is said to increase physical performance during high-intensity workouts. Plus there’s access to Myprotein’s get stronger guide, an app with expert tips, workout guides and a seven-day meal plan.

Creatine powder isn’t just about strength training either. Studies have shown it to be an effective menopause supplement, too. In our review of Myprotein’s creatine powder, our tester says that “it can be taken at any time of day if you don’t have any workouts planned. If you suffer from a mid-morning energy dip, for example, choosing the refreshing berry blast flavour could wake you up better than a coffee, without any caffeine side effects.”

