Whether you’re a frequent long-distance runner, love getting out on your bike at the weekend or are a regular gym goer, any fitness lover will know the importance of fuelling yourself before a workout. Enter energy-boosting supplements. Pre-workout can enhance your physical performance and set you up well ahead of a session. What more could you want?

Designed to mix into water, shake and then drink around 30 minutes before your session, studies have shown that taking pre-workout before HIIT yields impressive results. Of course, finding the right supplement depends on the ingredients and the individual, but our expert-led guide can point you in the right direction.

One of the most highly rated pre-workouts in our review is Myprotein’s formula. The caffeine-free formula is a great choice for evening workouts – and right now, there’s a huge saving on a 320g tub. Here’s everything you need to know, including our full review.

Myprotein the pump, 320g: Was £32.49, now £17.99, Myprotein.com

Myprotein’s popular pre-workout supplement powder has cited benefits that range from reducing fatigue and supporting the immune system to protecting cells from oxidative stress and increasing oxygen transport.

“Most pre-workout supplements are filled to the brim with caffeine to help get you in gear for your workout. But not this one,” our tester said. Named the pump after the sought-after “muscle pump” that fitness fanatics strive for, the formula is caffeine-free.

“It’s ideal for those who prefer to workout in the evening, and don’t want to be overstimulated before bed – or those who simply don’t like that jittering feeling caffeine so often comes hand-in-hand with,” they continued.

Filled with vitamin C, taurine, VASO and beta-alanine, the 320g pot includes 20 servings. “There’s two different flavours; orange mango and rainbow candy. The orange and mango flavour is quite sharp and strong – so do add a little more water if you need – otherwise, it’s surprisingly delicious and refreshing.” Securing four out of five stars, it’s a must-have for anyone who regularly exercises. Now’s the time to invest as you can currently save £14.50.

