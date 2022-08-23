Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Aldi’s exercise bike is back to help you smash your fitness goals – and it costs just £119.99

This budget option doesn’t scrimp on features

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 23 August 2022 13:18
<p>The bike includes an LED display screen and ergonomic design </p>

The bike includes an LED display screen and ergonomic design

(The Independent )

Calling all fitness fanatics – budget supermarket Aldi has restocked its sell-out exercise bike, and it’s more than 60 per cent cheaper than the competition.

Whether you’re after something as niche as a standing egg chair for your cat or as essential as sunscreen, budget supermarket Aldi is purveyor of everything from garden furniture to beauty dupes and sporting essentials.

One of the latest additions to its Specialbuys aisle, the crane exercise bike is back in stock to level up your at-home gym – and at a fraction of the cost.

With most exercise bikes costing anywhere between £400 to £3,000, the supermarket’s £119.99 machine is a steal and doesn’t scrimp on any features.

From its LED display screen to its ergonomic design, we’ve got all the lowdown on Aldi’s exercise bike. Whether you’re looking for a quick hit between gym sessions or want an entry-level piece of exercise equipment, here’s everything you need to know.

Related stories

The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week
Aldi’s four-person instant-pitch tent has 33 per cent off
Aldi’s gas pizza oven is a must-have for cooking alfresco – and it’s currently reduced by £30
10 best exercise bikes for smashing your fitness goals at home
8 best fitness trackers and watches: From FitBit, Apple, Garmin and more

Aldi crane exercise bike: £119.99, Aldi.co.uk 

(Aldi)

Helping you smash your fitness goals, there’s a padded saddle and an ergonomic handlebar with foam grip for added comfort.

Track your body’s progress with the pulse measurement via the built-in hand pulse sensors, as well an LED display screen that shows revolutions per minute, speed, time, distance, heart rate and recovery.

A tablet holder, magnetic brake system, safety belt, chromed towel rail and spotter with adjustable height are all handy touches.

The bike is available to pre-order now for dispatch from 25 August – if previous Aldi fitness Specialbuys are anything to go by, you’ll want to be quick adding it to your basket.

Pre-order now

For more budget buys from Aldi, check out our weekly round-up of its Specialbuys aisle

Voucher Codes

Marella Cruise Deals
£200 off select holidays over £2000 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
25% off all high-street fashion with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
Domino's Voucher Code
Cross Hands - 25% off orders over £20 with Domino's voucher code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in