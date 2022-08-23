Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all fitness fanatics – budget supermarket Aldi has restocked its sell-out exercise bike, and it’s more than 60 per cent cheaper than the competition.

Whether you’re after something as niche as a standing egg chair for your cat or as essential as sunscreen, budget supermarket Aldi is purveyor of everything from garden furniture to beauty dupes and sporting essentials.

One of the latest additions to its Specialbuys aisle, the crane exercise bike is back in stock to level up your at-home gym – and at a fraction of the cost.

With most exercise bikes costing anywhere between £400 to £3,000, the supermarket’s £119.99 machine is a steal and doesn’t scrimp on any features.

From its LED display screen to its ergonomic design, we’ve got all the lowdown on Aldi’s exercise bike. Whether you’re looking for a quick hit between gym sessions or want an entry-level piece of exercise equipment, here’s everything you need to know.

Aldi crane exercise bike: £119.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Helping you smash your fitness goals, there’s a padded saddle and an ergonomic handlebar with foam grip for added comfort.

Track your body’s progress with the pulse measurement via the built-in hand pulse sensors, as well an LED display screen that shows revolutions per minute, speed, time, distance, heart rate and recovery.

A tablet holder, magnetic brake system, safety belt, chromed towel rail and spotter with adjustable height are all handy touches.

The bike is available to pre-order now for dispatch from 25 August – if previous Aldi fitness Specialbuys are anything to go by, you’ll want to be quick adding it to your basket.

