Let’s be honest, we’ve all got a friend who’s just signed up for a triathlon. Whether they bought a road bike in lockdown and finally decided to enter a race, or they’ve already conquered the marathon and now decided running isn’t hard enough on its own – triathlon events are booming.

According to British Triathlon, the number of race starts has increased by 82 per cent since 2009. In 2019, there were approximately 220,000 of them across Britain, which equals about 600 people doing a triathlon per day. Of course, the pandemic has thrown the stats a little out – with most races cancelled or postponed in 2020.

But Outlaw Triathlon, who host long-distance triathlon events at various locations in the UK, saw some of its biggest entry numbers ever last summer – racking up over 7,000 triathletes on the start line. Either way, 2022 seems to be the year for tackling a swim, bike, run.

If you’re new to triathlons, it probably hasn’t taken you long to realise that you need a lot of kit. There’s simply no way to hide it – training for three sports at once takes a toll on your bank balance. And when it comes to race day, the most important thing is to feel comfortable in all three disciplines – that means, whatever you wear for the swim has to work for both the bike and the run.

Most beginners start with just a swimming costume, then chuck on a pair of shorts in the first transition for the bike and run sections. But if you really want to look the part – or you’re opting for a longer distance – you really need a triathlon-specific suit, aka a tri suit, made from aerodynamic material that works in the water, but also has built-it bum padding for the cycling and pockets for fuel, too.

When choosing a tri suit the first thing you need to decide is whether you want a sleeveless or short sleeved suit. Short sleeved suits are especially great for middle or long distance races, or competing in the heat (as they’ll help protect your skin if you’re out on the race course for hours at a time), while sleeveless are great for sprint distance.

Like kit for any sport, there’s a huge range on the market – some, better than others. But fear not, we’re here to help you sort through the thousands of suits you can buy.

How we tested

We tested nine women’s tri suits from top triathlon-specific brands, judging each one on fit (tri suits should be tight, drag-free and aerodynamic), fabric (they should dry quickly), padding (the pad/chamois in a tri suit should offer adequate support on the saddle, without being too bulky on the run), temperature control and pockets for nutrition.

It’s worth noting that none of these tri suits have a built-in sports bra, so, ladies, you will need to wear one with enough support to run in, underneath. But otherwise, these are the ones that came out on top.

The best tri suits for women in 2022 are:

– dhb aeron short sleeve tri suit 2.0: £90, Wiggle.co.uk Best high performance tri suit – Zone3 aeroforce-X tri suit: £275, Zone3.com

– Stomp the Pedal forget me not short sleeve trisuit: £249.99, Stompthepedal.co Best sleeveless tri suit – Roka gen II elite aero sleeveless tri suit: £285, Roka.com

– Presca geometric tri suit: £116.25, Prescasportswear.com Best for long distance races – Huub commit long course tri suit: £119.99, Huubdesign.com

– Tri-fit evo next gen: £195, Tri-fitathletic.co.uk Best for middle distance races – 2XU aero sleeved tri suit: £130, Uk.2xu.com

