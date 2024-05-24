These gym leggings are squat-proof and cost less than £10

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gym leggings can make or break a workout – they can often be the difference that gives us the care-free confidence we need to reach our fitness goals. But it can be tricky to find a pair that meets all of our criteria, without breaking the bank.

The perfect pair should be comfortable yet supportive, adjusting to our body as we move so that they actually enhance our workouts rather than hinder them. We want them to be stylish yet highly functional, made of high-quality materials that don’t make us avoid squats for fear of an embarrassing see-through moment.

Thankfully, we’ve taken the guesswork out of your workout and think we may have just found the pair of leggings that do it all, for less than £10. As unbelievable as that may sound, these MyProtein women’s power leggings have stood up to the test and exceeded our expectations.

Myprotein MP women’s power leggings: Was £34, now £8.99, Myprotein.com

These power leggings from MyProtein were deemed the best for squatting in our review of the best gym leggings, as they were found to be the perfect fit for workouts.

“This pair is a game-changer,” praised our tester. “Made of cotton touch, quick-drying fabric with a hydrophilic finish, they felt far thicker than most other pairs we tested but were not at all restrictive,” noted our review. “They’re extremely soft to the touch and have a great stretch, so we’d happily wear them for lounging as well as to the gym.”

The double-panelled back means you’ll be able to squat in confidence, and the contour seams and high waist mean we will look good while you do it. For less than £10 we’d all be silly not to grab a pair, or five.

