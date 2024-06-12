This workout headband is designed to wick away sweat in an instant

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Stiff and uncomfortable activewear, trainers that don’t quite fit – there are many things that can get in the way of smashing our fitness goals while we’re working out, but, more often than not, there are simple, quick solutions.

Take, for example, a headband. At first glance, these may seem like slightly unnecessary pieces of workout paraphernalia, but should you find unwanted sweat is a nuisance while you’re at the gym, or that flyaway hairs are a distraction on that final stretch of your run, a headband could prove to be something like a game changer, and worth the small spend.

Myprotein specialises in sports and fitness accessories (it’s not all about protein shakes, you know), from swimwear to yoga apparel and general training gear. Setting you back less than £10, its velocity headband is designed to wick away sweat like a pro, while keeping flyways under control. Here’s everything you need to know.

Myprotein velocity headband: £9, Myprotein.com

If you’re someone who finds that sweat and unruly strands of hair can interrupt their workout flow, Myprotein’s velocity headband could make all the difference.

While we haven’t tried the headband for ourselves here at IndyBest, Myprotein highlights its four-way stretch fabric. This should ensure that it fits comfortably, as it can sculpt to the shape of your head. It also features all-important sweat-wicking properties, which are touted for soaking up excessive moisture on the forehead.

Plus, it can help to keep your hair from hampering your next training session, so all your attention can be focused on smashing your fitness goals instead.

