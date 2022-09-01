Why Sweaty Betty’s swift running skort could be your perfect match

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you prefer a skort for running and gym sessions or it’s part of your club kit come game day, it can be difficult to find the perfect fit that can cope with your movements. I’ve tried a lot of different brands over the years and can finally say I’ve found my match.

For many sports, including field hockey, tennis and netball, skorts are usually still part of women’s kits. The sports skort, now much-loved by Gen Z as a Y2K fashion staple, used to be obligatory for women’s teams, but now most leagues have moved away from this rule, allowing women to opt for shorts, skorts or skirts, depending on which they feel most comfortable in.

But if you watched the Olympics or World Championships for hockey, you might have noticed that all female hockey teams wear skorts, and in netball most wear skorts or skort dresses. Many local clubs still have the skort as part of their club kit too, so, despite the rule change, you might not be done with this piece of clothing just yet.

In my almost 20 years of playing hockey, my skorts and I have had a love-hate relationship. Up until a certain age, they covered plenty of flesh, stayed in place and would be comfy enough for sprints and sudden movements. But once my legs got longer and my thighs wider, I struggled to find one that would fit me.

Many sports skorts are incredibly short, which might be cute if you wear them casually but if you actually have to run around in them and do lots of movements that require you to bend over, it’s just uncomfortable.

Shorts that are too short or roll up when running just lead to thigh-chafing, and if the skirt is too short it just makes you worried that if your shorts roll up, everyone can see your bum. Even when you size up, it usually doesn’t solve anything, as the skort would get wider, but not much longer.

Luckily, my days of pulling at my skort during a game are over – as this skort from Sweaty Betty is the first one that actually stays put, and I had to tell you all about it.

Sweaty Betty swift running skort: £65, Sweatybetty.com

(Sweaty Betty)

Sizes: XXS - XXL

While I’d heard good things about Sweaty Betty’s gym-wear before, I’d never actually tried any of its products, so I was thrilled to get my hands on the swift running skort for testing for our best skorts round-up. Little did I know it would end up being the best sports skort I’ve tried.

It’s available in black, dark blue, white – all common colours in club kits – and smoke blue, which would still make a nice skort for training sessions. While clubs sell their own kit too, it’s usually fine for you to buy your own skort, as long as it’s in club colours (or similar enough).

This has been the third skort I’ve tried for hockey in two years, as it’s difficult to find out how well it will stay put when playing without actually being able to wear it to a game or training session. This turned out to be the first one that did not disappoint.

It’s advertised on the brand’s website as a running skort, but I’d argue it’s actually better for hockey or netball, as it doesn’t have a pocket that’s big enough to hold a phone – which most people bring on a run – or tennis balls, in case you plan on taking it out on the court.

The only pocket on the skort is located on the back of the waistband and is too small to fit a phone, but it will hold some essentials, such as keys and a bank card. I prefer to wear a band on my arm for holding my phone when running, so it wasn’t a deal-breaker, but it’s good to know if you’d prefer a larger pocket.

The skort’s inner shorts are super supportive and the seams didn’t roll up at all while playing a match. I was actually surprised to realise how much time I’d usually spent pulling my shorts down, and got a lot more out of the game when I didn’t have to worry about my bum showing after a sprint.

Its sweat-wicking fabric is lightweight and breathable and dries very quickly. I forgot to wash it before an evening match once and didn’t realise until noon, but it still dried in time for me to wear it. Plus, after playing a tournament in 30-degree heat, the skort didn’t feel damp, even though my top was soaked with sweat.

The wide waistband sits flat on the stomach and doesn’t dig in or roll, and there’s a cord on the inside that enables you to tighten it more around the waist. The flowy, lightweight skirt meant it felt similar to wearing a pair of running shorts rather than a typical skort.

While I initially thought £65 for a sports skort was a bit expensive, especially considering there are plenty of more budget-friendly options out there, I’m completely sold on this one. It feels like it will last me for a long time and, so far, the cheaper options I’ve tried have never served me well – with me purchasing a new one almost every season, hoping I’d find one that was more comfortable. So I’d say it’s worth the investment.

Buy now

The verdict: Sweaty Betty swift running skort

At least for as long as it matches club colours, this will be my go-to skort for game day. It’s comfy, the shorts length is spot on and the light, breezy skirt makes you forget it’s even there. It’s a flattering fit that will stay put no matter what exercise you’re doing, and I’d highly recommend it to anyone for whom skorts are part of their kit or who prefer this feminine staple for a workout over a pair of shorts.

