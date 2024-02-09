Comic Relief 2024: Where to buy the new red nose and other merchandise

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comic Relief is on 15 March, which means that, very soon, it will be time to sport a bright red nose in support of good causes – raising funds that go towards preventing and easing the effects of poverty in the UK and further afield.

While last year’s red nose featured a folding design – created by a former designer of the iPod, iMac and iPhone – this year, there is not one, not two, but five red noses that you can stick on your snout to support the charity’s work. Which nose you end up with when you buy online is completely random, adding to the fun.

New for 2024, the design for this year’s red nose includes one of four friendly-looking characters, who go by the names of Gigglesworth, McChortles, Smirklethorpe and Lol E Pops. These happy red noses are made with plant-based materials, meaning they can also be recycled at home. At least £1 from the sale of each nose will go to Comic Relief.

In a twist this year, if you’re very, very lucky, you might just receive the fifth (and very rare) iteration of the 2024 red noses, which isn’t red at all – it’s the Golden Hooter.

But, as always, that’s not all you can buy to support the cause. From clothing and water bottles to red noses you can plant in the garden to grow your own wildflowers, depending on what you choose, the items can be found at the Comic Relief Shop and across retailers such as TK Maxx and Amazon this year. Keep reading to find out more about the merch.

The Red Nose: £2, Amazon.co.uk

(Comic Relief)

Described as the funniest red noses ever by Comic Relief, this year’s red nose design will feature one of four friendly-looking characters who go by the names of Gigglesworth, McChortles, Smirklethorpe or Lol E Pops and, if you’re very, very lucky, you may be the one in 166 people to land yourself the rare Golden Hooter nose. At least £1 of the profits made from the sale of the red noses will go to Comic Relief, helping to combat poverty across the world. The red noses are all made with sugar cane and wood pulp, and you can recycle them at home.

Buy now

Comic Relief adult Wallace & Gromit T-shirt: £14.99, Comicrelief.com

(Comic Relief)

This Wallace & Gromit T-shirt hails from the exclusive Red Nose Day range, spanning Chicken Run-themed shirts (£6.99, Comicrelief.com) to Morph styles (£6.99, Comicrelief.com). Adorned with the friendly and familiar faces of Wallace & Gromit, this sweatshirt – along with everything else in the range – is selling out fast, so, if you want to have one for yourself, you’ll need to be quick. At least £10 of the profits made from each shirt will go towards the Comic Relief effort.

Buy now

Little People, Big Dreams ‘Lenny Henry’: £9.99, Comicrelief.com

(Comic Relief)

Hailing from the children’s biographical series Little People, Big Dreams is this inspiring look at Lenny Henry’s life story. It comes complete with illustrations and historical photos charting the life and work of the comedian, TV presenter, actor and Comic Relief co-founder’s life. When you purchase a copy of the book, 50p of the profit will go to Comic Relief.

Buy now

Comic Relief the red nose that grows: £4.50, Comicrelief.com

(Comic Relief)

Get your green fingers in gear with this completely compostable red nose that you can plant in the garden. It comes filled with wildflower seeds, so all you need to do to see your colourful blooms grow is shake the nose, wet it, bury it and wait.

Buy now

Red Nose Day water bottle: £7.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Comic Relief)

If you choose to buy Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day water bottle, at least £3 will go towards efforts to tackle issues around the world and in the UK. Decorated with this year’s theme characters, the bottle should be able to keep your water nice and cold all day, as the double wall insulation is said to keep drinks chilled for up to 24 hours. Hot drinks should also stay warm for up to eight hours.

Buy now

