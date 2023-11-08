Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Apple iMac M3 2023 review: Familiar look, all-new performance

A desktop that’s slimmer than a laptop, the new iMac is twice as fast as its predecessor

David Phelan
Wednesday 08 November 2023 11:25
<p>The 24in iMac is a great family machine </p>

The 24in iMac is a great family machine

(iStock/The Independent)

When Apple introduced its iMac a little over two years ago, the design and performance were head-turning upgrades. Looking like a huge iPad floating on a subtly hinged stand, everything about the all-in-one was new. Now, Apple has updated the processor that powers the iMac, and while the aesthetic hasn’t changed, the performance is very different. That’s down to the new Apple M3 chip – the previous iMac featured Apple’s M1 chip, so this latest model has leapfrogged a generation.

Like before, the iMac comes in seven colours, all of them designed to be eye-catching but not overwhelming. After all, the iMac often makes itself at home in the kitchen or living room. The colour options are silver, blue, green and pink (available with every configuration), plus orange, yellow and purple, which are available with the upgraded version of the M3 processor.

The new iMac pricing is identical to the M1 model, so, look at it this way: if you’d been planning to buy a new iMac a couple of weeks ago but delayed until now, you’ve just snagged a machine that’s twice as fast, for the same price. Even so, should you upgrade to the new model? Is it worth your money? Keep reading to find out.

Related stories

Apple MacBook Pro M3 review: Staggeringly fast and future-proof
Best laptops for all budgets in 2023, ranked by experts
10 best standing desks that deserve an ovation
13 best tablets for 2023 tried and tested, from Apple iPad models to Samsung Galaxy

How we tested

Every aspect of the new all-in-one was tested, from how easy it was to unpack, set up and get going, to how comfortable, graceful and responsive it was in use.

(David Phelan/The Independent)

How was video playback, both for vision and audio? Was it up to playing games (not really a Mac strength in the past)? We tested it with demanding programs, to see if it coped or collapsed.

Apple iMac M3 2023

  • Processor: Apple M3
  • Display: 24in, LED-backlit, 4,480 x 2,520px 4.5K resolution at 218ppi, 500 nits brightness
  • RAM: 8GB/16GB/25GB
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB
  • Dimensions: 54.7cm x 46.1cm x 14.7cm, including stand
  • Weight: 4.44kg
  • Colours: Silver, blue, green, pink, yellow, orange, purple
  • Why we love it
    • Eye-catching, colourful design
    • Outstanding performance
    • Beautiful display
  • Take note
    • Still uses a lightning connector for accessories
    • Stand doesn’t adjust for height

Design

You really can’t fault this design. It may not have changed since the previous iMac, but it’s a great look, so that’s no bad thing. It’s very slim and just over 1cm thick from front to back, across the frame, which creates a cool, classy aesthetic.

In fact, there’s no room for the camera SD card slot found on the MacBook Pro – yes, this is a desktop that’s slimmer than a laptop. On the back of the entry-level model, there are two USB-C sockets, which are both fast, as they are USB 4 Thunderbolt ports. Upgrade to the pricier processor or colours and you get two extra USB-C ports.

Read more: MacBook Pro M3 review: Staggeringly fast and future-proof

You can choose almost any colour, as long as it isn’t black, and the punchy-but-pastel range is wide enough that you’re likely to find one you’ll love (if not, you can always settle for the ‘safe’ silver option).

It won’t surprise you when I say Apple has paid attention to the details, but the level of attention might. The colour of the desktop covers not just the front of the machine but, in a metallic version, the back, the stand, the underside of the mouse and keyboard. Even the braided cables are colour-matched. It goes further, to include the word ‘hello’ that greets you on the screen protector when you open the box for the first time. There’s colour-coded wallpaper on screen, too – even the exact shade that’s chosen as the default highlight colour when you’re typing matches the colour scheme. You can, of course, change any of the software colours as you wish.

The stand is solid and allows you to tilt, but not raise the display. Meanwhile, the accessories such as mouse and keyboard (or optional trackpad) are all charged by that colour-matched cable. This is a USB-C to lightning cable. Many have asked why Apple didn’t switch the accessories to use USB-C – I would think this move is definitely coming, but it hasn’t arrived yet. If you don’t have an iPhone 15 with its USB-C charging socket, this is less of an issue, but it would have been a good move. However, it may come with the next big design change for the accessories.

Display

This also hasn’t changed since the last iteration, and is a 4.5K 24in screen. If you’re coming to it from a 27in iMac (a size Apple no longer makes), you may not notice as much of a difference as you might anticipate. It’s a big screen with plenty of room and lots of detail. It doesn’t have the miniLED backlights found in the MacBook Pro displays and isn’t quite as punchy, but this is still a beautiful screen, as good for looking at spreadsheets up close or watching videos and playing games from a healthy distance.

Performance

This is the big change the new iMac brings, thanks to the move from the M1 to the M3 processor. As before, it comes in two flavours, a regular version with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU (where the CPU manages regular performance and the GPU is for graphics), and a version with a more powerful GPU, with 10 cores.

Read more: The best laptops for all budgets

This is a computer for all users, and, as such, it comes with 8GB of RAM. You can add extra memory, or storage, though the price creeps up. In most cases, I’d say the 8GB RAM is sufficient. I’ve used an M1 iMac as a main driver since it first debuted and I have never thought of it as a slow machine. More than two years on, it remains fresh and pacey. This has not always been the case with previous PCs, whether Windows-powered or iMacs with Intel processors.

But there is a definite, noticeable uptick in performance here, from the second you turn it on, as programs launch quickly, to a general, everyday speediness. For regular tasks, M1 is still enough, but if you venture into more-taxing arenas, such as batch-processing photos or full-on video editing, you find that short waits are now shaved to almost nothing, with near-instant results commonplace.

Gaming shines through here, with the best-available graphics looking stunningly detailed, with rich, subtle realistic elements and super-smooth animation.

The shift from M1 to M3 is big enough to make it worth having, and leaves headroom for programs to grow more complex without leaving you dawdling.

Welcome though this step forward is, it’s nothing compared with the night-and-day change from an iMac with Intel. Apple silicon has massively updated what it’s like to use an iPhone, iPad or Mac. Many people are still using Intel iMacs. Fine though they are, the iMac with M3 is a whole new experience.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Apple iMac M3 2023

The new range of iMacs may look identical to the previous models, but that’s no bad thing – the design here is gorgeous. The new Apple M3 processor takes the iMac from Apple’s oldest to its newest chip, bringing with it superb performance across the board. True, the accessories could have switched from lightning to USB-C, but this is a minor cavil – and it’s very hard to find a major one.

The iMac with M3 is not just the best general-use all-in-one Apple has built, it’s streets ahead of the competition, too.

Prefer a lighter laptop? Have a read of our MacBook Pro M3 review

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Extra £100 off holidays under 14 nights using a unique TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off all orders over £100 using this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount - VIP Rewards Members
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Save 20% on everything with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in