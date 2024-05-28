Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you struggle to pack light on holiday, then the recent crackdown on hand luggage restrictions may have caught you out at the gate (I fell foul last summer).

From Ryanair to easyJet, most airlines require hand luggage bags to measure just 40cm x 20cm x 25cm and fit under the seat in front of you. For me, this is an impossible feat if I’m going away for more than three nights (blame too many hair tools and the desire for multiple outfit options).

While checking in a large suitcase can seem a little dramatic for a short-haul flight, adding an extra cabin bag to your fare is both cheaper and far easier. Most airlines allow an extra bag measuring from 40cm x 55cm x 20cm for as little as £29 (a lot cheaper than the fine if your hand luggage is too big, trust me).

I never travel without my Antler case – whether that’s for a city break in Athens or a destination wedding in Portugal. While the large Clifton bag (£240, Antler.co.uk) is my reliable companion for long-haul travels, the newly launched icon cabin case is my trusted choice for short-haul trips.

Launched in April 2024, the icon range marks the cult luggage brand’s 110th anniversary and spans soft-shell and hard cases, as well as backpacks. Designed in its signature Scandi-minimalist style, the icon range’s polycarbonate case is designed to meet European airline restrictions and boasts a Tardis-like interior.

How we tested Antler’s icon cabin case

The exterior and spacious interior of Antler’s icon cabin bag ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve taken Antler’s icon cabin case on two trips away and on two different budget airlines (Ryanair and Wizz Air). To test, I assessed how much I managed to fit into the bag, as well as its ease of movement, design details and look and feel of the case. Keep reading for here’s why you should invest in the Antler icon hand luggage for your own travels, plus, how to secure a 25 per cent saving in time for summer.