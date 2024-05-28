Antler icon stripe cabin case, heather purple
- Size: 40cm x 55cm x 20cm
- Colourways: Heather purple, green, black, indigo blue, taupe, moorland pink, mist blue
- Why we love it
- Durable
- Sleek design
- Colour options
- Packs in a lot
The design
Antler’s new icon range cements the brand as one of the most stylish names in luggage. The stripe cabin case comes in a choice of seven colourways, from deep heather purple and blush pink that evokes the feeling of summer to ocean-inspired mist blue. The water-resistant polycarbonate case is sleek and smooth with the Antler logo taking centre stage.
Complete with four spinner wheels and three handles and comfort, the case measures 40cm x 55cm x 20cm. This complies with the large cabin bag requirements for easyJet, RyanAir, Jet2, Wizz Air and British Airways.
The attention to detail on the exterior is matched in the interior (it’s not just a pretty face). Inside, there’s a recycled interior lining, double zip pockets for valuables and compression straps for keeping items secure.
Performance
Thanks to the silent 360-degree spinner wheels and ergonomic, comfort-grip handle, the suitcase glides easily across pavements, airports and trickier terrain, such as the cobbled streets in Athens. Plus, the shell is super lightweight and there’s also a handle on the top and side of the case for extra versatility in how you carry it.
As for the interior, I can pack in far more than I actually need for a five-day trip – that includes eight dresses, a skirt and tops, two hair tools, three pairs of shoes, swimwear and my boyfriend’s wedding guest suit for extra measure. Packing cubes helped massively when fitting lots in, but the case’s compression aids were equally good for fitting in as much as possible.
There’s also a TSA-approved built-in combination lock for extra safety, saving you the need to buy one separately.