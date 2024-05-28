Jump to content

My favourite Antler cabin bag has 25% off – and it’s perfect for Ryanair and easyJet flights

This spacious and stylish hand luggage isn’t just a pretty face

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 28 May 2024 15:40
You can save 25% sitewide for summer
You can save 25% sitewide for summer (iStock/The Independent )

If you struggle to pack light on holiday, then the recent crackdown on hand luggage restrictions may have caught you out at the gate (I fell foul last summer).

From Ryanair to easyJet, most airlines require hand luggage bags to measure just 40cm x 20cm x 25cm and fit under the seat in front of you. For me, this is an impossible feat if I’m going away for more than three nights (blame too many hair tools and the desire for multiple outfit options).

While checking in a large suitcase can seem a little dramatic for a short-haul flight, adding an extra cabin bag to your fare is both cheaper and far easier. Most airlines allow an extra bag measuring from 40cm x 55cm x 20cm for as little as £29 (a lot cheaper than the fine if your hand luggage is too big, trust me).

I never travel without my Antler case – whether that’s for a city break in Athens or a destination wedding in Portugal. While the large Clifton bag (£240, Antler.co.uk) is my reliable companion for long-haul travels, the newly launched icon cabin case is my trusted choice for short-haul trips.

Launched in April 2024, the icon range marks the cult luggage brand’s 110th anniversary and spans soft-shell and hard cases, as well as backpacks. Designed in its signature Scandi-minimalist style, the icon range’s polycarbonate case is designed to meet European airline restrictions and boasts a Tardis-like interior.

How we tested Antler’s icon cabin case

The exterior and spacious interior of Antler’s icon cabin bag
The exterior and spacious interior of Antler’s icon cabin bag (Daisy Lester )

I’ve taken Antler’s icon cabin case on two trips away and on two different budget airlines (Ryanair and Wizz Air). To test, I assessed how much I managed to fit into the bag, as well as its ease of movement, design details and look and feel of the case. Keep reading for here’s why you should invest in the Antler icon hand luggage for your own travels, plus, how to secure a 25 per cent saving in time for summer.

Antler icon stripe cabin case, heather purple

antler.png
  • Size: 40cm x 55cm x 20cm
  • Colourways: Heather purple, green, black, indigo blue, taupe, moorland pink, mist blue
  • Why we love it
    • Durable
    • Sleek design
    • Colour options
    • Packs in a lot

The design

Antler’s new icon range cements the brand as one of the most stylish names in luggage. The stripe cabin case comes in a choice of seven colourways, from deep heather purple and blush pink that evokes the feeling of summer to ocean-inspired mist blue. The water-resistant polycarbonate case is sleek and smooth with the Antler logo taking centre stage.

Complete with four spinner wheels and three handles and comfort, the case measures 40cm x 55cm x 20cm. This complies with the large cabin bag requirements for easyJet, RyanAir, Jet2, Wizz Air and British Airways.

The attention to detail on the exterior is matched in the interior (it’s not just a pretty face). Inside, there’s a recycled interior lining, double zip pockets for valuables and compression straps for keeping items secure.

Performance

Thanks to the silent 360-degree spinner wheels and ergonomic, comfort-grip handle, the suitcase glides easily across pavements, airports and trickier terrain, such as the cobbled streets in Athens. Plus, the shell is super lightweight and there’s also a handle on the top and side of the case for extra versatility in how you carry it.

As for the interior, I can pack in far more than I actually need for a five-day trip – that includes eight dresses, a skirt and tops, two hair tools, three pairs of shoes, swimwear and my boyfriend’s wedding guest suit for extra measure. Packing cubes helped massively when fitting lots in, but the case’s compression aids were equally good for fitting in as much as possible.

There’s also a TSA-approved built-in combination lock for extra safety, saving you the need to buy one separately.

  1. £175 from Anter.co.uk
The verdict: Antler hand luggage

Not only does Antler’s icon case make travelling a more stylish affair, but it also helps me pack in everything I need for short-haul trips. Yes, it’s an investment but you’ll rely on it every time you travel with the luxurious and spacious design justifying the splurge – particularly if you’re a frequent flyer. Better yet, you can save 25 per cent site-wide thanks to Antler’s latest sale. Simply enter the code “SUMMER” at checkout to get the icon case for just £131.25.

