Antler’s spring sale sees up to 40% off its stylish suitcases

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether you’ve got a weekend break to Barcelona on the cards or a long-haul flight to Mexico in the diary, Antler’s spring sale on suitcases has landed just in time for your next holiday.

A leading name in luggage for more than 100 years, the brand has amassed a cult following thanks to its durable polycarbonate designs and scratch-resistant shells.

Putting a stylish spin on travel gear, its cases and bags are infused with a Scandi ethos – favouring minimalist colourways like black, stone and teal, as well as Insta-worthy pastel hues. No wonder Antler is an influencer favourite.

From cabin cases for short haul and large cases that can pack in a week’s worth of holiday essentials, to compact backpacks for weekends away, there’s a bag for every kind of traveller.

Regularly securing a spot in our tried-and-tested suitcase reviews, we can vouch for Antler’s quality – and now, you can save up to 40 per cent on selected styles. From the Clifton cabin bag to the Chelsea backpack, shop our favourite discounted Anter luggage below.

Antler Clifton case, large: Was £240, now £168, Antler.co.uk

(Antler )

Antler’s cult Clifton style is one of our favourite cases for long-haul travel. The design is available in 13 finishes, 10 of which are on sale right now with up to £70 off. The hard-sided case was praised by our tester for its “reassuring sturdiness”, whether it’s the zips, the wheels or the TSA-compliant lock.

“Prone to overpacking? You’ll appreciate the expander zip, as well as the extra-sturdy compression straps you’ll find inside the case,” they said, adding that “there’s a sense that no expense has been spared on materials with this bag – the telescopic handle glides out incredibly smoothly and feels wonderfully tactile.”

Buy now

Antler clifton cabin bag: Was £170, now £136, Antler.co.uk

(Antler)

Antler’s minimalist black cabin case is reduced by 20 per cent in the spring sale, while the midnight blue, blush and coral colourways are discounted even further. In our review of the travel must-have, our tester said its “sleek, matte design makes travelling a stylish affair”.

Not just a pretty face, “the size (20cm x 40cm x 55cm) complies with most airlines’s large cabin bag requirements, and its 37l packing capacity leaves plenty of room for your belongings.” Praising the wheels, twist grip handle and impressively lightweight case, there are numerous zipped pockets and pouches for different valuables.

Buy now

Antler Chelsea weekend bag: Was £160, now £96, Anter.co.uk

(Antler )

The perfect lightweight bag for whistlestop weekends away and short staycations, Antler’s Chelsea style is a tried and tested favourite. Our reviewer said that it’s “specially designed for all your holiday needs, including a nifty built-in pocket for your shoes, as well as a sleeve on the back to slot over your suitcase handle, should you be going on long-haul trips”.

There’s also a zippable pocket that can hold a 13in laptop (great if you’re going away for a work trip), while the smooth leather exterior is available in six finishes, with the sleek mineral and blush pink both on sale.

Buy now

Antler Chelsea backpack: Was £140, now £84, Antler.co.uk

(Antler )

Dubbed the best laptop bag for travel in our review, Antler’s Chelsea style was described as a “smart, go-anywhere backpack”. Brilliant for keeping your hands free (just sling it on and go), the bag features a separate padded laptop pocket that has an extra slip pocket inside for an additional tablet or Kindle.

“We were especially wowed by the nifty bonus features, including a black sleeve to slot the bag over a suitcase handle, a key clip inside the front pocket and a removable packing pocket for extra clothes”, our tester said. Available in seven colours, the blush and mineral are currently reduced by 40 per cent.

Buy now

Antler clifton set: Was £620, now £434, Antler.co.uk

(Antler )

A rare chance to save 30 per cent on three of Antler’s bestselling suitcases, this bundle includes the Clifton cabin, case, medium size case and the large case for every type of trip. Each case is built to last with a polycarbonate shell, twist-grip handle, TSA-combination lock and wheels that glide the travel bag effortlessly along. There are 10 colourways available for every taste, and the meadow purple and oak brown are both on sale.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on luggage and other travel essentials, try the links below:

Shopping for a new suitcase? These are the best travel bags for 2023