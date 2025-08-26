Best grills for 2025, tried and tested

There is nothing like having friends and family over, snacking on appetizers that just came off the grill while the smell of smoked meats and charred vegetables fills the air. To make a grill day a reality, you’ve got a lot to decide — but, first and foremost, the best grill.

Grills come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and are powered by different fuels, from gas and charcoal to electric and pellet. Some grills are better equipped to cook burgers and hot dogs quickly, while others are capable of making food with a mouthwatering smoky flavor. Over the last few years, brands have taken it further, introducing smart features and AI-developed recipes and processes.

To help you find the grill that suits you best, I’ve tried and tested a whole host of models, whittling the list down to my top eight. The best grill on test was the Brisk It zelos-450 grill, which is reasonably priced, has impressive connectivity, and utilizes AI to make the cooking process so easy. If you’re looking to spend even less, I’d thoroughly recommend Char-Griller’s 22-inch kettle charcoal grill and smoker. But I’ve found something for those with small apartments, big houses, and everything in between, so keep reading for the full review.

How I tested

I assembled and seasoned most of the grills on this list before I even threw food on the grates. As part of my testing, I used the grills to cook a variety of meats and vegetables to get a good sense of how each model performs with a range of food.

I cooked a variety of meats and vegetables on these barbecues ( Alex Temblador/The Independent )

In particular, I kept an eye out for some key factors:

Build: When it comes to constructing the grills, I considered how easy they were to build, analyzing the instructions (whether they were simple to follow), and whether additional people were required to help.

When it comes to constructing the grills, I considered how easy they were to build, analyzing the instructions (whether they were simple to follow), and whether additional people were required to help. Size: I considered the size of the grills, including the cooking area. I made sure to test a broad range of options to find one for every space.

I considered the size of the grills, including the cooking area. I made sure to test a broad range of options to find one for every space. Ease of use: I kept notes on how easy it was to set up each grill, get it started, use it, and clean it once cooking was complete. Some grills were outfitted with smart technology, so I downloaded the apps, connected the grill over wifi or Bluetooth, and played with the various settings to see if technology made for an easier grilling experience.

I kept notes on how easy it was to set up each grill, get it started, use it, and clean it once cooking was complete. Some grills were outfitted with smart technology, so I downloaded the apps, connected the grill over wifi or Bluetooth, and played with the various settings to see if technology made for an easier grilling experience. Flavor results : While a grill that’s easy to use and looks neat is up there on the priority list, nothing is as important as how good the food tastes. I paid close attention to how quickly the food cooked, whether it gave each mouthful a smoky flavour, and if the heat was evenly distributed.

: While a grill that’s easy to use and looks neat is up there on the priority list, nothing is as important as how good the food tastes. I paid close attention to how quickly the food cooked, whether it gave each mouthful a smoky flavour, and if the heat was evenly distributed. Price point: Not every grill costs the same, and not everybody has the same budget — so we made sure that we tested a wide variety of grills (some combined with smokers, pellet options, griddles, and tabletop models).

Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews

Alex Temblador is a consumer journalist who specializes in researching and reviewing cooking appliances. She’s reviewed the best cookware, best air fryers, and more, so she has earned a reputation for finding the gadgets that actually perform. Her experience is why you can trust her verdict on the best grills. Alex hasn’t just spent years conducting extensive research, but she’s also used these appliances in the same way you would.

The best grills for 2025 are: