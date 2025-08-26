The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best grills for 2025, tried and tested
I cooked up a storm with some of the best-selling grills on the market
There is nothing like having friends and family over, snacking on appetizers that just came off the grill while the smell of smoked meats and charred vegetables fills the air. To make a grill day a reality, you’ve got a lot to decide — but, first and foremost, the best grill.
Grills come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and are powered by different fuels, from gas and charcoal to electric and pellet. Some grills are better equipped to cook burgers and hot dogs quickly, while others are capable of making food with a mouthwatering smoky flavor. Over the last few years, brands have taken it further, introducing smart features and AI-developed recipes and processes.
To help you find the grill that suits you best, I’ve tried and tested a whole host of models, whittling the list down to my top eight. The best grill on test was the Brisk It zelos-450 grill, which is reasonably priced, has impressive connectivity, and utilizes AI to make the cooking process so easy. If you’re looking to spend even less, I’d thoroughly recommend Char-Griller’s 22-inch kettle charcoal grill and smoker. But I’ve found something for those with small apartments, big houses, and everything in between, so keep reading for the full review.
How I tested
I assembled and seasoned most of the grills on this list before I even threw food on the grates. As part of my testing, I used the grills to cook a variety of meats and vegetables to get a good sense of how each model performs with a range of food.
In particular, I kept an eye out for some key factors:
- Build: When it comes to constructing the grills, I considered how easy they were to build, analyzing the instructions (whether they were simple to follow), and whether additional people were required to help.
- Size: I considered the size of the grills, including the cooking area. I made sure to test a broad range of options to find one for every space.
- Ease of use: I kept notes on how easy it was to set up each grill, get it started, use it, and clean it once cooking was complete. Some grills were outfitted with smart technology, so I downloaded the apps, connected the grill over wifi or Bluetooth, and played with the various settings to see if technology made for an easier grilling experience.
- Flavor results: While a grill that’s easy to use and looks neat is up there on the priority list, nothing is as important as how good the food tastes. I paid close attention to how quickly the food cooked, whether it gave each mouthful a smoky flavour, and if the heat was evenly distributed.
- Price point: Not every grill costs the same, and not everybody has the same budget — so we made sure that we tested a wide variety of grills (some combined with smokers, pellet options, griddles, and tabletop models).
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
Alex Temblador is a consumer journalist who specializes in researching and reviewing cooking appliances. She’s reviewed the best cookware, best air fryers, and more, so she has earned a reputation for finding the gadgets that actually perform. Her experience is why you can trust her verdict on the best grills. Alex hasn’t just spent years conducting extensive research, but she’s also used these appliances in the same way you would.
The best grills for 2025 are:
1Brisk It zelos-450, smart, AI-powered and wifi grill
- Best: Grill overall
- Dimensions: W20-inch x H21-inch x D24-inch
- Weight: 75lbs
- Power/fuel: Electric, pellets
- Temperature range: 180F to 500F
- Cooking area: 450 sq. inch
- Smart capabilities: Yes
- Why we love it
- Temperature probe
- Easy assembly and maintenance
- Compact design with side table and wheels
- Pellet grill that can smoke, sear, braise, and more
- Smart AI features that work with text, pictures, and voice commands
- Take note
- You’ll need a nearby outlet
- Only 500 degrees max temperature
The Brisk It zelos-450 grill was a standout in the testing process. Despite having 450 square inches of cook space, assembly was quick and easy. I found the app simple to connect to, and the AI smart assistant guided me through the entire process of seasoning and grilling.
Vera, the AI smart assistant, essentially automated the grilling processes, so even if you’re a newbie to grilling, you’ll feel like a pro. Through talk, text, and pictures, Vera created and customized recipes that sent the time and temperature straight to the grill. This resulted in delicious meals of chicken legs, corn on the cob, squash, carrots, and steak. I especially liked using the temperature probes, as Vera detected when the meat was done cooking and adjusted the time and temperature accordingly.
The only real drawback is that this pellet grill has a maximum temperature of 500F. This shouldn’t impact most people interested in this grill, especially for those looking to slow-smoke or roast meats that need lower temperatures. All in all, the Brisk It zelos-450 is a solid buy for its grilling capabilities, reasonable price, size, and helpful smart technology.
2Char-Griller 22-inch kettle charcoal grill and smoker
- Best: Budget grill
- Dimensions: W26-inch x H38-inch x D23-inch
- Weight: 22.27lbs
- Power/fuel: Charcoal
- Temperature range: 220F to 500F
- Cooking area: 363 sq. inch
- Smart capabilities: No
- Why we love it
- Wheels for maneuvering
- Easy to assemble and clean
- Built-in thermometer
- Sear, smoke, and bake
- Control temperature with top and bottom dampers
- Take note
- Requires manual lighting
- No side tables
- Ash gets on grates
The Char-Griller 22-inch kettle charcoal grill and smoker took no time to assemble. The charcoal grill has 363 square inches of cooking space (which is more than the Big Green Egg), and pre-seasoning took two hours at 250 degrees.
Since this is a basic kettle charcoal grill, there isn’t an automatic lighting process, which means I had to use a fire starter. I found that top and bottom dampers helped, but if you’re not used to lighting charcoal, it might be a learning curve. It took about 15 to 30 minutes for the grill to preheat, depending on how quickly I lit the charcoal.
I used it to grill, smoke, and sear meats and vegetables, including chicken and zucchini or steak and potatoes, and it delivered delicious flavor without being overpowering. Cleaning the kettle grill was easy, especially with the ash catcher, though don’t be surprised if some ash gets on the grates and food when cooking.
3Big Green Egg large
- Best: Kamado-style grill
- Dimensions: H33-inch x W21-inch
- Weight: 162lbs
- Power/fuel: Charcoal
- Temperature range: 200F to 750F
- Cooking area: 262 sq. inch
- Smart capabilities: No
- Why we love it
- Lifetime warranty
- No seasoning required
- Built-in thermometer
- Smokes, grills, bakes, and roasts
- Kamado design results in juicy, smoky flavors
- Take note
- Only available through distribution network
- Might take a few tries to light
- Heavy to move
I tested the Big Green Egg within an integrated nest, or mobile metal base, and outfitted with a convEGGtor, or a stone piece that allows for indirect cooking.
The kamado-style grill is made of ceramic and fueled by charcoal. It’s not the easiest grill to light, even with a top and bottom vent, but it gets easier each time you use it. The built-in thermometer helps you know when to put food on the grill.
Having had this for years, I’ve used it to cook whole meals, including bacon-wrapped jalapenos, steaks, and corn on the cob, chicken and squash, and even whole turkeys for Thanksgiving. Thanks to the kamado design, the moisture and smoke cycle back into the food, resulting in juicy and smoky flavors, without being overpowering.
The Big Green Egg is expensive, but it has a lifetime warranty, making it a great investment and the high price tag a little easier to swallow.
4Masterbuilt gravity series 600 digital charcoal grill
- Best: Charcoal grill
- Dimensions: H49.14-inch x W48.5-inch x D23.68-inch
- Weight: 168lbs
- Power/fuel: Charcoal, electric
- Temperature range: 225F to 700F
- Cooking area: 600 sq. inch
- Smart capabilities: Yes
- Why we love it
- 18-lb. hopper
- Large cooking area
- Fan makes lighting easier
- Smart grilling capabilities
- App offers a wide range of recipes to automate grilling
- Take note
- Heavy and large
- Difficult to assemble
- Ash on grates and slightly on food
The Masterbuilt gravity series 600 is the ultimate charcoal grill. Unlike the Big Green Egg or the Char-Griller, the Masterbuilt is far easier to light. After filling the hopper with charcoal, I placed and lit a firestarter under the hopper, then set the temperature. The built-in fan stokes the fire, ensuring the grill preheats quickly to the desired temperature.
While I tested the grill using the manual controls, I preferred the Masterbuilt app when grilling, as it was far easier to choose from recipes and set the temperature and cook time for customized grilling sessions.
When using the meat probe, you can watch the temperature rise within the app to a safe-to-eat temperature and even receive a notification to remove your food.
The cast iron grates offered a great sear to the meats and vegetables I cooked, and the food was smoky, and the meat often fell off the bone. It was a little disappointing to see the amount of ash that appeared on the grates or food, but thankfully, it didn’t affect the flavor. Keep in mind that this grill is large and heavy to move, and perhaps one of the more complicated grills to assemble on this list.
5Recteq X-fire pro 825
- Best: Pellet grill
- Dimensions: H47-inch x W54-inch x D30-inch
- Weight: 230lbs
- Power/fuel: Pellet, electric
- Temperature range: 225F to 1250F
- Cooking area: 842 sq. inch
- Smart capabilities: Yes
- Why we love it
- Huge cook surface
- App connection capabilities
- Grilling feature heats grill quickly
- Smoking feature results in great flavors
- Two large hoppers filled with pellets
- Take note
- Requires a nearby outlet
- Doesn’t connect to certain Wifi networks
- Instruction manual was confusing
Despite the size of the Recteq X-fire pro 825, assembly was fairly easy (though you’ll need a second person to help you at certain points). The instruction manual was a bit confusing — but thankfully, the Recteq team guided me to online videos that helped with the seasoning and first cook process.
To start up the grill, you need to fill the pellet hopper, which is hidden within the front shelf, and place a handful of pellets in one or both of the firepots beneath the grates. You can use the grill as a smoker and a grill, which means that in grill mode, the X-fire pro 825 heats super quickly, similar to the Weber spirit E-325 gas grill, resulting in seared and grilled meats and vegetables in no time. This is a great feature to have when you need to grill quickly and don’t have time to smoke. When in smoke mode, the pellets infused smoky flavors into chicken breasts, zucchini, pork chops, and more — I’m still thinking about the smoked asparagus I cooked on the grill.
The Recteq has smart capabilities and an app, but perhaps the biggest drawback is that it can’t connect to certain wifi networks, including mine. This prevented me from testing the smart capabilities of the grill.
6Weber spirit E-325 gas grill
- Best: Gas grill
- Dimensions: H46.2-inch x W48.3-inch x D26.6-inch
- Weight: 98lbs
- Power/fuel: Propane
- Temperature range: Up to 550F
- Cooking area: 450 sq. inch
- Smart capabilities: No
- Why we love it
- Cast iron grates
- No seasoning required
- Easiest grill to start and stop
- Side tables
- Sear zone
- Take note
- No temperature probe
Among the grills on this list, the Weber spirit E-325 gas grill was the easiest to use, and that has a lot to do with the fact that it’s fueled by propane. It only took four minutes to heat the grill to 400F, which allowed me to cook sausage, potatoes, pork chops, and other items in no time. The Ninja woodfire pro connect premium XL is probably the only other grill on this list that can preheat as quickly.
The sear zone, created by the two boost burners, achieved perfect sear marks on the meat, which locked in great flavors — the cast iron grates probably helped with this, too. With a 450-square-inch cooking area (which includes a warming rack), you can cook for large parties without a problem. Thankfully, the cleanup took no time at all, making this grill a perfect choice for busy parents or those who don’t like to wait a long time for grilled appetizers or meals.
7Blackstone 28-in XL omnivore griddle with hood
- Best: Griddle grill
- Dimensions: H39-inch x W59.25-inch x D29.5-inch
- Weight: 135lbs
- Power/fuel: Propane
- Temperature range: Not specified, but designed to reach over 650F
- Cooking area: 613 sq. inch
- Smart capabilities: No
- Why we love it
- Heats quickly
- Can cook a wider variety of foods thanks to large cooking surface
- Two side shelves and a hood
- Take note
- Longer seasoning process
- No instructions provided in packaging
Griddle grills are becoming more popular, and none more so than the Blackstone 28-in XL omnivore griddle with hood. It allowed me to cook a variety of foods that I would otherwise need a cast-iron pan to cook on other grills — for example, I was able to fry eggs and make pancakes directly on the griddle pan, as easily as we could cook Philly cheesesteaks and burger patties. Cooking vegetables on the griddle was almost better than a grill with grates, where they can sometimes fall through and require more cleanup. I was also able to char and sear foods on the griddle, as with any other grill, by adjusting the temperature.
For most, the griddle-style grill will probably feel more comfortable to use, especially since connecting it to the propane tank and igniting it with the ignition button didn’t take long. The only drawback to the Blackstone 28-in XL omnivore griddle is that instructions for assembly and seasoning were not included in the packaging, but had to be downloaded from the website. Not to mention, the seasoning process was a lot more hands-on than the other grills on this list. Although there was some sticking of food on the first few cooks, this happened less with each use.
8Ninja woodfire pro connect premium XL outdoor grill and smoker
- Best: Portable grill
- Dimensions: H15.83-inch x W20-inch x D22.28-inch
- Weight: 38.94lbs
- Power/fuel: Electric, pellets
- Cooking area: 180 sq. inch
- Smart capabilities: Yes
- Why we love it
- Cooks food quickly
- Simple cleaning
- Temperature probe
- Seven cooking capabilities
- Smart grilling and integrated app
- Comes with two bags of pellets and an air fryer basket
- Take note
- Requires a nearby outlet
- Isn’t equipped with a stand
The Ninja woodfire outdoor grill and smoker is a portable electric grill that can smoke, air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate, either manually or with the help of the integrated app. When a recipe was chosen in the app, it automatically sent the cook time and mode to the grill, instructing me on everything from when the grill had completed preheating to reading the temperature probe and sending notifications on when the meat was completely cooked.
I tested each of the cooking functions — I grilled and smoked steaks, fish, pork tenderloin, and squash, dehydrated beef jerky, baked cinnamon rolls, and air-fried chicken and sweet potato fries. When smoking meats, I used a small cup of pellets from one of the two bags provided by Ninja with each purchase. The smoke created was potent, and a little overwhelming in terms of flavor for some of the vegetables, so it’s best for meats.
It’s perfectly sized for those with little outdoor space or who want to bring a grill to the tailgate.
What is the best grill?
Grilling shouldn’t be intimidating, which is why I chose grills that are easy to use. If you’re looking for a pellet grill that can achieve smoky flavoring, look no further than the Brisk It zelos-450 grill. It’s reasonably priced, has impressive connectivity, and utilizes AI to make the cooking process so easy. For something even cheaper, I’d recommend Char-Griller’s 22-inch kettle charcoal grill and smoker as the best budget grill. It took no time to assemble, and cleaning was easy.