Best portable grills for tailgating, beach days, camping trips, and more
Whether taking to an RV campground or a sporting tailgate, these are the best portable grills
There’s something singularly satisfying about lighting a flame, hearing that first sizzle, and flipping a burger with a cold drink in hand — especially when your whole setup fits in the backseat. The best portable grills deliver all the smoky, seared-up goodness of a full-size barbecue in a smaller, more travel-friendly package, making it easy to take your grill-master skills just about anywhere, be it a beach picnic, sporting tailgate, trailhead pullout, RV campground, or even your neighbor’s backyard.
And just like their full-size cousins, today’s compact grills come in a wide range of fuel types, formats, and personalities, from sleek propane models with precise flame control to charcoal classics that bring big flavor to small spaces. Some are made to toss in the trunk, others are built for style. All of them achieve the goal of turning any outdoor space into your own personal grilling oasis. From campsite cookouts (I’ve also found the best camping stoves) to patio grilling, the following portable grills deliver the best combination of portability, performance, and outdoor cooking joy.
How I tested
To evaluate the best portable grills, I gathered a team of testers and went on a series of camping trips, where we turned a grassy field into a pop-up cookout zone. We spent the afternoon firing up burgers, hot dogs, pizzas, and veggies on a lineup of different models, testing them side by side to compare performance. We cooked, took audio notes, rotated stations, and shared feedback over grilled snacks. I followed this up with three additional solo testing sessions at home, using each of the grills again in my backyard to get a better sense of long-term usability and convenience.
Throughout the process, I judged each model based on the following criteria:
- Portability: I considered how easy each was to transport, carry, set up, and pack down. I assessed the size of each grill and whether it was large enough for various cooking needs.
- Stability: When cooking, I assessed whether the grills felt secure when placed on uneven or soft ground.
- Design and aesthetics: You want a grill that’s well-built and feels durable, so I made sure to consider design. Similarly, I paid attention to how each one looked.
- Features and extras: Where applicable, I considered the various add-ons or standout details that enhance the cooking experience.
- Performance: Arguably, the most important testing criterion was the grill’s cooking performance. I assessed how evenly the grills cooked meat and vegetables.
1Coleman road trip sportster
- Best: Portable grill overall
- Weight: 25lbs
- Fuel type: Propane
- Cooking surface: 225 sq. in.
- Folded dimensions: 27.75-inch x 18.25-inch x 12.75-inch
- Why we love it
- Matchless ignition
- Smooth rolling wheels
- Foldable design
- Take note
- Assembly is not intuitive
Coleman’s road trip sportster strikes an impressive balance between portability, usability, and real grilling power. My fellow campers and I agreed it deserved the top spot, praising how quickly it fired up, how evenly it cooked, and how solid its 11,000 BTU output felt despite the lightweight design. It folds flat, wheels around like a suitcase, and delivers a full-size grilling experience without requiring a picnic table or patio setup. What’s more, it offers exceptional all-around value, coming in at a very reasonable price without feeling like a budget grill.
Assembly was the only sticking point: The instructions were tough to read, and the parts weren’t especially intuitive to connect. But once together, the unit is sturdy, easy to roll, and genuinely enjoyable to use. If you’re looking for a well-rounded, all-purpose mini grill that checks nearly every box, this one’s hard to beat.
2Cuisinart petite gourmet tabletop grill
- Best: Budget portable grill
- Weight: 18.5lbs
- Fuel type: Propane
- Cooking surface: 150 sq. in.
- Folded dimensions: 18-inch x 12.2-inch x 12-inch
- Why we love it
- Extremely compact
- Sturdy folding legs
- Cooks evenly for its size
- Most lightweight option on the list
- Take note
- No secondary warming rack
- Single burner only
If your top priorities are simplicity, size, and price, I’d recommend Cuisinart’s petite gourmet. As the most lightweight and compact grill in this guide, it’s incredibly easy to carry, pop open, and fire up with zero tools and virtually no setup required. It’s really light, and the legs feel more stable than you’d expect for the price.
The single burner puts out 5,500 BTUs, and while it didn’t get quite as hot as some of the others, it still cooked food evenly and delivered solid results.
With this grill, you don’t get extras like a second rack or multiple burners to create separate heat zones, but that’s part of the appeal. It’s a simple, no-fuss option for people who want something they can toss in the trunk for camping trips, tailgates, picnics, or other outdoor excursions, without extra weight or hassle.
3Gozney tread
- Best: Gourmet portable grill
- Weight: 29.7lbs
- Fuel type: Propane
- Cooking surface: Up to 12-inch pizza or cast-iron pan
- Folded dimensions: 12.6-inch x 16.5-inch x 19.1-inch
- Why we love it
- Reaches 950F in 15 minutes
- Rugged yet refined shell
- Incredibly versatile
- Take note
- On the heavier side with carry case
- Tripod and accessories sold separately
If you’re that person at the tailgate or campsite who turns basic beef patties into “bone marrow smash burgers” or hot dogs into “butter-basted bratwursts,” the Gozney tread is made for you. While technically a portable pizza oven, it earns its place on this list by being able to do everything a grill can do, and so much more. It can fire up hot dogs and burgers like any grill, but also sear steaks, roast vegetables, bake desserts, and crank out bubbling pizzas in 90 seconds.
It features a gas-powered lateral flame that mimics a wood-fired dome, a durable aluminum-steel shell, and a removable cordierite cooking stone. I tested it with the optional venture stand and found it impressively stable on a rutted vineyard lawn. “It was so stable I didn’t even worry about tipping,” noted one of the testers I recruited. The padded venture gag (sold separately) adds a bit of weight but makes transport easier and keeps it protected. My favorite part, however, was that Gozney provides dozens of recipe ideas online, with things like cedar plank mackerel and garlic tiger prawns, lamb kofte with yogurt-mint dressing, spinach and feta börek, duck fat rösti, and more — offering inspiration alongside its high-performance design.
4Kenmore two-burner retro gas grill
- Best: Portable grill for beach days
- Weight: 26.5lbs
- Fuel type: Propane
- Cooking surface: 343 sq. in.
- Folded dimensions: 27-inch x 18-inch x 14.5-inch
- Why we love it
- Chic retro aesthetic
- Large cooking surface
- Extra top rack for toasting or warming
- Take note
- Requires larger propane tanks (not 1-lb green canisters)
- Slightly bulkier than some
Kenmore’s two-burner retro gas grill instantly stood out for its polished design and surprisingly roomy cook surface. With 343 square inches of grilling space, dual burners, a warming rack, and a flamethrower-style ignition, it offers plenty of functionality in a sleek, compact package.
I loved the solid heat distribution and overall build quality, from the sturdy fold-out legs to the rubber-grip feet that keep it steady on uneven tables. The only downside? It connects to full-size propane tanks rather than the smaller green canisters, which feels slightly less convenient for true grab-and-go use. But for tailgates, beach days, or glamping setups where style and substance both matter, it’s a standout option that all three testers loved.
5Camp Chef pro 14 with deluxe grill box
- Best: Portable propane BBQ
- Weight: 48lbs (pro 14); 17lbs (grill box)
- Fuel type: Propane
- Cooking surface: 448 sq. in.
- Folded dimensions: 33-inch x 15.5-inch x 10-inch (pro 14 base only)
- Why we love it
- Massive power with two 30,000-BTU burners
- Attachments let you grill, griddle, boil, or bake
- Built-in thermometer in grill box
- Take note
- Heavier than other options
- Requires larger propane tanks (not 1lbs green canisters)
- Grill box sold separately
While most mini grills serve a single purpose, the Camp chef pro 14 is part of a larger modular cook system that can grill, griddle, boil, fry, or bake, depending on what you attach to it. When testing, the group and I paired it with the brand’s BBQ grill box 14, which converts one of the two burners into a closed-lid barbecue zone with cast iron grates and a heat diffuser plate that evenly distributes flame and vaporizes grease into smoky, seared-up flavor.
Built with smooth folding legs, a three-sided windscreen, integrated side shelves, and convenient carrying handles, it’s ultra-portable and easy to use on uneven surfaces. With matchless ignition and a whopping 60,000 BTUs of output, it’s a serious piece of gear. It’s not the most compact option, but for serious tailgaters or camp chefs who want a flexible setup that can grill burgers and cook real meals for a crowd, this system delivers in a big way.
6Kenyon city grill
- Best: Electric portable grill
- Weight: 27lbs
- Fuel type: Electric (120V)
- Cooking surface: 155 sq. in.
- Folded dimensions: 21-inch x 12-inch x 9-inch
- Why we love it
- Smokeless, flameless, and fire-ban friendly
- Gets hot fast (up to 600F)
- Nonstick grate is dishwasher safe
- Take note
- Smaller cooking surface than some
- Requires power source to operate
Kenyon’s city grill is a high-end electric grill that is perfect for vanlifers, RV campers, or anyone cooking in spots where open flames are off-limits and you’re close to a power outlet. With no smoke or flare-ups, and a cast aluminum grate that can hit 600F in less than 10 minutes, the Kenyon city grill delivers a true grill-master experience without the fire risk. There’s no flame, no mess — just plug it in and go.
Constructed from marine-grade stainless steel, it’s weather-resistant and built to last. Importantly, I found that the nonstick grate heats evenly across the surface with no hot or cold spots. Both the grate and removable lid are dishwasher safe, and at just 27lbs, it’s easy to stash in a van or RV. While the cooking surface is smaller than some other models on this list, the trade-off is convenience, control, and clean, high-heat performance, making it a smart pick for anyone seeking a high-quality grill without the hassle of propane.
7Kamado Joe ‘Joe Jr’ portable grill
- Best: Charcoal portable grill
- Weight: 77.2lbs
- Fuel type: Charcoal
- Cooking surface: 150 sq. in.
- Folded dimensions: 20-inch x 27.5-inch
- Why we love it
- Elegant ceramic design
- Cast-iron top vent
- Thick-walled shell
- Take note
- Heavier than other grills
- Easiest to carry with two people
While propane and electric grills have gained popularity in recent years, there’s something about cooking over charcoal that just can’t be matched — the aroma, the flavor, the ritual. Kamado Joe’s ‘Joe jr’ is made for those who want to slow down and savor the process.
With its premium ceramic body, cast-iron stand, and sleek, minimalist lines, it looks as sharp in your backyard as it does on the road. The thick ceramic shell retains heat and moisture, while the cast-iron top vent and built-in thermometer let you fine-tune the temperature (anywhere from 225F to 750F). On top of that, it has a hinged stainless steel grate so you can add charcoal mid-cook without lifting the whole thing off.
At 77lbs, it’s the heaviest grill on this list — a trade-off for the smooth ceramic build and full-bodied performance. Thankfully, sturdy side handles make it easy for two people to each grab a side and carry it comfortably. Once at your cook site, it delivers excellent results: I spent an afternoon grilling burgers and hot dogs in my backyard to test it out, and the results were impressive — juicy, evenly cooked, and full of that signature charcoal flavor. If you’re chasing a smoky, slow-grilled experience in a design that blends substance with serious style, the Joe Jr. is a wonderful pick.
What is the best portable grill?
If you’re searching for a portable grill that nails the balance between ease, power, and portability, the Coleman road trip sportster is your best bet. It rolls like a suitcase, heats like a champ, and feels surprisingly sturdy for something you can fold flat and stash in your trunk — all at a reasonable price. For those looking to save a few bucks, the Cuisinart petite gourmet is a lightweight, ultra-compact option that still delivers reliable performance for casual tailgates or beach days. And if you’re ready to upgrade your cookout game with gourmet flair, the Gozney tread turns it into a culinary event, with sky-high temps, restaurant-level versatility, and serious style to match.