When Beyoncé teased a new beauty brand, it was pure pandemonium online. When that was later revealed to be a haircare collection, the reception was overjoyed yet mixed. While some were banking on a wig and extensions brand (Beyoncé reportedly has countless wigs on rotation worth tens to hundreds of thousands), others were excited for a glimpse at the singer’s hair secrets — and natural hair.

The fact that Beyoncé grew up as a salon kid means that a lot of Cécred’s core insight comes from her mother, Tina Knowles. Tina had shown how healthy and long Beyoncé’s natural hair was online a few years before we even caught a whisper of Cécred, and the brand rollout showed insightful demos from both, plus an arsenal of notable hair and scalp pros like trichologist Dr Kari Williams.

After six years in the making, the result is a masterfully elevated line that outperforms in both aesthetics and formulation with a powerhouse ingredients list honoring the best of science and nature globally. If you’re looking for damage repair, moisture, and a power reset for the scalp, these are the strongest pillars I feel Cécred performs the best in.

How I tested

As a beauty editor, haircare has always been my main focus — especially scalp health, hair growth and loss, damage repair, and black-owned brands for curly-afro types. While my own hair is curly, fine (plus heat and color damaged), and finicky about what products it likes, I know it well, as well as other hair types and how formulations might respond to them.

Some of the range I purchased myself and have been using for a year, and while a couple of products didn't earn five stars during my first impressions, giving them more time and learning how to make the most of them changed my mind over time. The remainder of the products were received for review and tested over a month.

For context, I have curly, fine (plus heat and color damaged) hair — here’s how it looked after testing Beyoncé’s Cécred ( Ava Welsing-Kitcher/The Independent )

My expectations for Cécred’s varied by product, so I’ve broken it down for you below:

Cécred’s clarifying shampoo and scalp scrub: I wanted the product to deeply cleanse and correct my unbalanced scalp, give a satisfying sensory scrub experience that's not too fine or too coarse, and to leave my hair feeling clean yet not squeaky.

Cécred's moisturizing deep conditioner: I was looking for something to deeply hydrate rather than strengthen, allow for easy instant detangling after a deep cleanse, and add softness and shine to dry results after just one use.

Cécred's reconstructing treatment mask: I wanted it to make hair feel and look stronger, noticeably increase strand elasticity and reduce breakage over time with fewer split ends, and to also allow for easy detangling in the shower.

Cécred's fermented rice and rose protein ritual: I was expecting it to function like rival two-step protein/bond-building treatments from the likes of Aphogee, by making hair stronger, more supple, and hydrated after just one use.

Cécred's moisture sealing lotion: I was looking for it to add softness, shine, and some hold to my curls, whether worn loose or in hairstyles that require some slicking down.

Cécred's nourishing hair oil: To impress me, it needed to lock in moisture as hair dries, and add shine to dried hair day by day.

