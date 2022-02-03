M&S is bringing back its heart-shaped ‘love sausage’ for Valentine’s Day 2022

It’s the news that all hungry and hopeless romantics have been waiting for – M&S has brought back its heart-shaped banger for 2022.

The aptly named “love sausage” became a viral hit when it was first unveiled in 2019 thanks to its saucy name and it sold out the moment it came in stock. It was met with similar fanfare when it returned in 2020 and 2021 alongside new versions including mini sausages – because love comes in all shapes and sizes – and one with a spicy twist.

As expected, the meaty treat was a big hit on social media, while plenty of celebrities jumped at the chance to try one for themselves, including Phillip Schofield, who tucked into one live on This Morning.

Owing to its raging success, the love sausage is back again for 2022 in its original form, and just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Nothing says romance more than a heart-shaped piece of meat, so if you want to snap one up in time for the big day, we’ve got the lowdown including how much it costs and where you can buy one, plus details of M&S’s other Valentine’s foodie treats.

M&S love sausage wrapped in smoked bacon: £6, Ocado.com

Perfect for a romantic breakfast in bed, this heart-shaped creation is made up of pork sausage with a hint of truffle and wrapped in layers of smoked streaky bacon.

Designed to serve two, M&S suggests cracking two eggs into the centre of the sausage heart to complete your Valentine’s feast.

The sausage doesn’t land in stores until 9 February, but if you want to make sure you secure one, the good news is that it’s available online via Ocado with delivery scheduled for 11 February.

M&S dine-in meal deal for two: £20, Marksandspencer.com – available from Monday 9 February

In addition to its novelty meat treat, M&S has brought back its popular dine-in deal for two this Valentine’s. Costing £20, this year’s offering includes more than 30 products and, depending on which items you choose, you could save yourself up to a whopping £16.50 compared with buying the courses individually.

To start, there’s a choice of leek and cheese souffles, duck parfait, ham and cheese crumpets or prawn cocktail, while there are an impressive nine mains to choose from, including rump steak with peppercorn sauce, rack of lamb, prawn ravioli and chicken Forestiers. On the side, you can choose between asparagus or a truffle mash, followed by sweet treats like cheesecake, tarte au citron and a raspberry profiterole stack for pudding. Wash everything down with a bottle of wine or prosecco or, if you’re not a big drinker, indulge in a box of Swiss chocolates.

For plant-based foodies, the supermarket is also offering an entirely vegan menu, including vegan duck croquettes, smokey saffron aubergine steaks, sweet potato fries, churros and a bottle of Prosecco.

Available in-store and online from 9 February

M&S love is in the air Valentine’s Colin gift bag: £25, Marksandspencer.com

Wish your significant other a happy Valentine’s Day with this Colin the Caterpillar-inspired gift bag. Full of Colin and Connie treats, it comes with white chocolate faces, delicious sweets and fruity softies, as well as the supermarket’s famous cake to enjoy.

All these tasty goodies come presented in a Colin and Connie bag and you can also pick up a Connie gift set (£25, Marksandspencer.com). Both sets are available to buy now but you’ll have to wait until 10 February for delivery.

