Deciding on dinner plans for Valentine's Day? If you don’t love the idea of busy restaurants or tackling a mountain of washing up, supermarkets have you covered with their Valentine’s Day meal deals for two.

All the major supermarkets have unveiled their Valentine's Day meal deals (from M&S and Waitrose to Tesco and Aldi). Typically, the deals will get you starters, mains, sides and a dessert for two, as well as a bottle of wine or a non-alcoholic drink – and at a discounted price for the occasion. What’s not to love?

Here is where you'll find everything you need to know, including prices and what’s on the food and drink menus, so, without further do, let’s tuck in.

M&S Valentine’s Day offer

Price: £25

£25 Availability: Now until 14 February

Now until 14 February What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert, drink

This isn’t just any Valentine’s Day meal deal… Marks and Spencer’s eagerly anticipated offer is here. The range includes a starter, main, side, dessert and a drink, and costs £12.50 per person. You could save up to £17.50 on your selection from the menu, though the deal is slightly pricier than those elsewhere.

M&S hasn’t scrimped on choice, with its menu offering more than 40,000 possible combinations, including vegan and gluten-free options, and even some of the supermarket’s bestselling Christmas food. Kicking things off, there’s a choice of starters such as baking burrata with ‘nduja and ciabatta crumb, prawn and lobster thermidor gratins, and dumpling bao buns. For your main, British wagyu beef pie or fillet steak beef Wellington could be your dish of choice. Fish options include salmon and prawn en croute, and there’s a vegan butternut squash and spinach pie, too. Meanwhile, Mediterranean-style roasted vegetables, smashed potatoes, and salt and pepper wedges are among the sides to pair it with.

Moving onto the desserts, M&S will offer puds such as chocolate and caramel pots, Sicilian lemon possets, tiramisu cheesecakes and more. We’re tempted by the sound of the chocolate praline heart. To drink, M&S says its wine experts have selected customer favourites, from Mystery Bay sauvignon blanc and Conte Priuli prosecco to M&S cocktails, alcohol-free Frizzero rose and pink raspberry lemonade.

Waitrose Valentine’s Day offer

Price: £20

£20 Availability: Now until 16 February

Now until 16 February What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert, drink

Waitrose’s Valentine's Day offer covers starters, mains, sides, desserts and a drink, all for £20, which, impressively, could see savings of up to £18.65. To start, dishes include prawn cocktail, moules marinière, vegetable antipasti arancini with basil pesto, and goat's cheese and lemon bakes with wild garlic pesto. The mains sound every bit as delicious, from paella to salmon en croute with champagne and spinach in buttery puff pastry, beef bourguignon, truffle chicken kiev, and Juicy Marbles plant-based steaks.

You’ll be choosing from seven equally scrumptious-sounding sides – think: triple-cooked fries with Cornish sea salt, or roasted garlic and buffalo mozzarella flatbread. For the finale, you could be digging into melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings, raspberry panna cotta desserts, sticky toffee pudding, and Sicilian lemon tarts, to name several of the puds on offer.

Drinks for the table could include prosecco if you’re looking to celebrate the occasion with fizz, while wines will include shiraz and sauvignon blanc. If you prefer a cocktail, take your pick from tipples like a negroni, an old fashioned or a cosmopolitan. And for booze-free drinks, the options include DA-SH raspberry-infused sparkling water.

Plus, Waitrose has launched a £10 chocolate truffle and bubbles bundle, which would cost £15 when sold separately – it’s never too early to indulge your loved ones, after all.

Sainsbury's Valentine’s Day offer

Price: £18 with the Nectar loyalty scheme

£18 with the Nectar loyalty scheme Availability: Now until 16 February

Now until 16 February What’s included: Starter, main, side dessert, drink

Sainsbury’s has unveiled a 35-item-long menu for its Valentine's Day offer, but it is worth noting that you’ll need to be part of the Sainsbury's Nectar loyalty scheme in order to redeem the offer – this will see your starters, mains, sides, desserts and drinks (for two people) priced at £18. All of the dishes and drinks on the menu are part of the premium Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference range, with options spanning breaded camembert with cranberry and amaretto tiramisu.

Among the starters, there’s vintage cheddar and leek tarts, scallop gratin, tempura king prawns, a vegan antipasti platter and more. Then, for the main event, you can choose from sirloin steaks with heart-shaped butter, duck legs with cherry teriyaki glaze, or, if you or your date are eating plant-based, there’s a mushroom wellington. Meanwhile, dauphinoise potatoes, hasselback potatoes with pink peppercorn butter, and creamed spinach are among the dishes to devour with your main.

To bring the meal to a close, there’s a choice of lemon tart, chocolate melt-in-the-middle pudding, morello cherry cheesecake, sticky toffee pudding and more, while boozy and non-boozy tipples are also included, think sauvignon blanc, prosecco, orange G&Ts, and soft drinks.

Morrisons Valentine’s Day offer

Price: £15 with a More Card

£15 with a More Card Availability: Now until 15 February

Now until 15 February What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert and drink

Morrisons is hoping to win you over with a three-course meal for two, which could see you save up to £18.25. Though you’ll need to be part of the Morrisons More Card loyalty scheme to redeem the offer – this is a starter, main, side and dessert and a drink for two, for £10 – you can register for Morrisons More online, and it’s free.

The meal could begin with a tear-and-share camembert wreath, a goat's cheese, vintage cheddar and caramelised onion tart, while there’s also a vegan vegetable rose among the options. For your main, you could be serving a 30-day matured rump steak with pink peppercorn butter, or, if you’re after a veggie option, a mushroom, spinach and pine nut wellington. Other mains include chicken in mushroom and prosecco sauce and pulled beef brisket en croute, which you’ll be able to pair with sides spanning roasted Chantenay carrots with acacia honey butter, cauliflower cheese and dauphinoise potatoes.

Melt-in-the-middle puddings, sticky toffee pudding, lemon cheesecake and raspberry and vanilla heart-shaped panna cotta are among the desserts to leave room for. To wash it all down, there’s a choice of alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks with which to toast to the occasion, from Kylie Minogue’s alcohol-free sparkling rosé and Sicilian lemonade to Peroni Nastro Azzurro gluten-free beer and prosecco.

Asda Valentine’s Day offer

Price: £11.97

£11.97 Availability: Now until 16 February

Now until 16 February What’s included: One starter, one main, two sides, one dessert and one drink

It’s a similar story with Asda’s dine-in deal – you’ll get starters, mains, two different sides, a dessert and a drink. This is priced at less than £6 a head (as for savings, Asda says this offer gets you up to £12.86 off). From prawn cocktail to goat's cheese and caramelised onion tarts, and crispy mac and cheese bites, the menu starts off strong.

Then, mains include sirloin with smoked garlic and pink peppercorn heart butter, salmon fillets with black pepper and lemon zest with dill and lemon heart butter, and vegan breaded no-brie hearts. Meanwhile, to pair with the meal, sides include cauliflower cheese, and beef dripping skin on chips.

To bring the meal to a decadent close, puds include melt-in-the-middle Belgian chocolate pudding, strawberries with Belgian chocolate dip, and vanilla panna cotta hearts with heritage raspberry and prosecco jelly. And to wash it all down, take your pick from selected red, white or bubbles, or from low and no-alcohol tipples, which include Kylie Minogue's alcohol-free sparkling rosé.

Amazon Fresh Valentine’s Day offer

Price: £9.50 or £20

£9.50 or £20 Availability: Now until 16 February

Now until 16 February What’s included: Variable

A tempting selection for pasta fans, Amazon’s dine-in Valentine’s Day offerings start at £9.50. The least expensive deal includes a main, side and dessert, and is only available from Amazon Fresh stores. Choose from pasta dishes, such as butternut squash and sage girasoli, with your chosen sauce, including mattarello tomato and mascarpone or basil pesto. Sides such as goat's cheese and red onion focaccia Italiana are also included. Finally, an eagerly awaited dessert from Gü.

Alternatively, Amazon’s “premium” dine-in deal is priced at £20 – it includes a main, a dessert and a drink, and it can be ordered online. Mains will be from Pasta Evangelists, one of our favourite restaurants in our review of the best recipe boxes, think tagliatelle with spicy 'nduja, gnocchi with mushroom sauce, or beef and chianti ragù with reginette. Ice cream from Hackney Gelato is on the menu for dessert (think pistachio, almond and lemon, and chocolate and roasted hazelnut), while drink options span wine, beer or soft drinks.

Tesco Valentine’s Day offers

Price: £18 with a Tesco Clubcard at large stores, £12 at Tesco Express Stores (excludes starter)

£18 with a Tesco Clubcard at large stores, £12 at Tesco Express Stores (excludes starter) Availability: Now

Now What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert, drink

Tesco is hoping to send foodies’ hearts a-fluttering with its Tesco Finest Valentine’s Day range, which includes starters, mains, desserts and drinks for two, all for £18. To kick off the meal, you could be serving small bites like breaded Mediterranean prawns with hot honey dip or opt for caramelised onion chutney-filled Camembert tear and share bread.

For your main, choices include chicken ballotine with parmesan and wild garlic, mushroom stroganoff pies and seabass with king prawn and champagne sauce, which is said to be the perfect match with a glass of crisp white wine. To complement these dishes, Tesco’s sides this year include the likes of creamed spinach, three cheese cauliflower gratin, and heart-shaped sea salt and black pepper rosti.

Making your evening even sweeter, serve up one of the puds on the menu, from the raspberry and passionfruit tarts to vanilla panna cotta with rhubarb conserve, chocolate cheesecake moulded hearts and a selection of cheeses to woo any fromage fanatics. To whet the whistle, you can choose from Moth canned cocktails, prosecco, alcohol-free lager and more – we’ll cheers to that!

Co-op Valentine’s Day offers

Price: From £10

From £10 Availability: Now until 19 February

Now until 19 February What’s included: Main, side, drink

Available in-store and online until 19 February, Co-op’s deal sees a main meal, side and a bottle of wine from Co-op’s premium irresistible range priced at £10 for Co-op members, and £12 for non-members – this could save you up to £8.85.

For the main meal, you could be impressing your date with dishes such as chicken parmigiana, salmon en croute, vegan mushroom Wellington and lasagne al forno. A match made in heaven, you could be pairing it with a range of sides, from triple-cooked chunky chips to flatbread with garlic and parsley. For drinks, there’s a choice of red, white, rose wine, prosecco, or a selection of soft drinks to wash it all down.

While the Valentine's Day meal deal won't include a dessert, this doesn’t mean heartbreak for those with a sweet tooth, as the supermarket will be offering sweet treats to add to your meal. Think rose cupcakes and chocolate melting middle puddings.

Aldi Valentine’s Day offer

Price: Variable

Variable Availability: Now

Now What’s included: À la carte style

True to form, budget supermarket Aldi has unveiled an affordable Valentine’s Day offer. While most supermarkets tend to offer a set number of items and at a set price, with Aldi, you can go a la carte, and pick as many items as you’d like, from a range of starters, mains, sides, desserts and drinks. If you were to go for all of the above, the least expensive combination of items – heart-shaped pizza, mini garlic bread and pink mini heart pancakes, and, as your optional drink, Prosecco Spumante DOC – totals £2.99 per head.

Among the starters, there’s vegan wild mushroom tomato and basil arancini, tempura prawns with sriracha dip, and red pepper swirls sharing bread with camembert. Main dishes such as duck breast with plum and hoisin sauce, lamb rump with mint and rosemary rub and spiced damson glaze, and lobster, truffle and parmigiano reggiano pasta will follow, before a choice of puds, from pink mini heart pancakes to vegan caramelised biscuit heart sponge pudding and raspberry and vanilla macarons.

