Pay by phone casinos: Top 10 mobile casinos

Pay by phone casinos give customers the option to place deposits on online casinos via a mobile phone or by adding funds to their monthly phone bill.

Pay by phone casinos

Using pay by mobile offers users a secure and efficient way to deposit funds into casino accounts without having to enter their financial information.

At The Independent, years of reviewing casinos have given us expertise in finding the best operators on the market.

Here readers will find our recommendations for the best pay by phone casinos in 2026, with both new online casinos and established mobile casinos tested to determine the top 10 operators.

What are pay by phone casinos?

Pay by mobile casinos offer a simple alternative to traditional payment methods such as debit card deposits or bank transfers by providing ease of use alongside a higher level of security and efficiency for users getting started online.

Some of the best mobile online casino sites have different names for the deposit method, though it could fall under ‘Pay By Phone’, ‘PayviaPhone’ or ‘Pay By Phone Bill’.

Using pay by mobile does not prevent customers’ eligibility for casino offers or other rewards. It simply offers a different method for adding funds to your online account in a quick and secure manner.

Top 10 pay by phone casinos

Ranking Pay by phone casino Rating Welcome offer Minimum deposit #1 Duelz 5/5 Deposit + play £25 get 140 free spins £10 #2 Ivy Casino 5/5 Claim 20 free spins on Big Bass Splash £20 #3 Casino Kings 5/5 Deposit + play £20 get 100 free spins Big Bass Splash £10 #4 MogoBet 4/5 100% deposit match + 20 free spins £10 #5 Rose Casino 4/5 Claim 20 free spins on Big Bass Splash £20 #6 Space Wins 4/5 5 No deposit free spins + claim up to 500 free spins £10 #7 HotWins Casino 4/5 100% deposit up to £150 + 25 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza £20 #8 The Online Casino 4/5 100% up to £50 + 20 free spins on Book of Dead £10 #9 NY Spins 4/5 Deposit + play £25 get 140 free spins £25 #10 Great Britain Casino 4/5 100% deposit match up to £50 + 50 free spins £10

1. Duelz

Duelz has fashioned a longstanding reputation in the business – having operated since 2018 – and attracts new users with a strong welcome bonus that offers 140 free spins for customers that deposit and play £25 online.

This pay by mobile casino has payments that are supported by fonix, meaning deposits are completed efficiently and without transaction fees.

Once signed up, users will find a site that operates with unique aesthetics and an outstanding range of games, including a large catalogue of slots.

Pros

Strong welcome offer

Outstanding reputation

Large catalogue of slots

Cons

Promotions not as strong as others

Welcome bonus reserved for slots

2. Ivy Casino

Having launched in 2024, Ivy Casino has quickly established itself as one of the best new casinos for slots. Players using Ivy Casino will find a complete range of slot titles, including popular series such as Big Bass and Eye of Horus.

Ivy Casino’s site is simple to navigate and use courtesy of a clean layout structure, with games and features easily accessible through menus.

Customers will find the pay via mobile system powered by fonix straightforward and once more without processing fees. The only downside is that customers have to place a minimum deposit worth £20 to unlock its welcome bonus.

Pros

Simple pay by mobile payments

Complete catalogue of slots

Cons

Not as established as other brands

Requires £20 minimum deposit

3. Casino Kings

Casino Kings launched in 2024 and has quickly garnered a strong reputation in the business as an impressive online casino, offering clean aesthetics and a solid user experience.

Pay by mobile deposits are simple and easy, with new users able to claim a 150 per cent welcome bonus and 75 free spins, and sports betting fans can benefit from the brand’s sportsbook offering too.

Pros

Simple deposits

Good welcome bonus

Cons

Bonus limited to one slot game

4. MogoBet

Mogobet is a new casino brand with innovative ideas. It launched in 2024, and provides new users with a 100 per cent matched deposit up to £50 and 20 free spins as a welcome offer, albeit customers are limited to a maximum £50 win.

This pay by phone casino site is simple to use and navigate with a reliable interface and plenty of variety in their game options. Customers can deposit through pay by mobile using pay via phone that requires a processing fee.

Pros

Good value on welcome offer

Reliable interface and systems

Cons

Bonus limited to Rich Wilde slot

Processing fee attached to pay by mobile deposit

5. Rose Casino

Rose Casino is one of the best new casinos on the market, with a strong and simple welcome bonus that offers users free spins on Big Bass Splash.

It does come with a higher minimum deposit of £20 to unlock the casino bonus, but customers are richly rewarded with a popular slot title and few restrictions on the offer.

Overall, Rose Casino is a well-rounded casino site that offers simple pay by mobile deposits via fonix, making the entire process straightforward and without a processing fee.

Pros

Good value on welcome offer

Simple pay by mobile deposits

Cons

Fewer promotions for existing customers

Minimum £20 deposit to unlock casino bonus

6. Space Wins

Space Wins offers a unique angle for casino games with new games and promotions for customers. This includes standout no deposit free spins casino bonus for new users.

Customers can claim 5 free spins to use on Starburst without even having to make a deposit via pay by mobile, while a further 500 free spins can be unlocked with regular deposits and play online.

Pay by mobile deposits are accepted and are straightforward with Space Wins, making it a strong recommendation among pay by phone bill casino sites.

Pros

No deposit free spins welcome bonus

Plenty of promotions for existing customers

Cons

Not as detailed as other casinos across the board

Customers may not be able to unlock full 500 spins complement

7. HotWins Casino

HotWins provides one of the most valuable welcome offers among our recommended pay by phone casinos, with new customers able to land a 100 per cent matched deposit as well as 25 bonus spins.

In addition, the site provides an extensive casino catalogue with a number of top slots and live casino options, as well as a wide array of withdrawal options with no fees attached.

Pay by mobile deposits are subject to a processing fee of 15 per cent, which knocks it down our rankings despite the strength of its welcome bonus.

Pros

Good value welcome offer

Large catalogue of games online

Cons

Must use promo code to unlock casino offer

Processing fees using pay by phone

8. The Online Casino

The Online Casino provides outstanding live casino options alongside a unique welcome offer designed for pay by mobile users, with the Rich Wilde slot part of the casino bonus.

The offer comes with low wagering requirements as standard, while the site operates a simple deposit process using pay by mobile, making it a solid choice among pay by mobile casino sites.

Pros

Unique pay by mobile offer

Exceptional casino product

Cons

Aesthetics on casino site could be improved

Processing fee using pay by mobile

9. NY Spins

NY Spins provides an enticing welcome offer for new customers, offering 140 free spins from a £25 deposit making it a perfect bonus for pay by mobile payments.

These free spins are active to use on Rich Wilde and Book of the Dead for seven days. Users will find extensive options for mobile slots – with popular titles widely available – as well as clean aesthetics for gambling online.

NY Spins has a good user interface making deposits via pay by mobile straightforward, and there are no fees involved in either deposits or withdrawals. Users can deposit up to £40 per time using pay by phone on NY Spins.

Pros

Uses fonix for pay by mobile so no transaction fees

Complete catalogue of slots

Impressive welcome bonus

Cons

Poor bonuses for existing customers

10. Great Britain Casino

Great Britain Casino runs a welcome offer worth £50 in a deposit match and 50 free spins to use on Gates of Olympus, providing users with a different slot game for their welcome bonus compared to rivals.

Established in 2019, this online casino offers a solid experience for playing online slots and weekly bonuses for existing customers, ensuring that promotions continue to flow post sign-up.

Users will also find clean aesthetics and good usability on the casino site and app, while there are no transaction fees for pay by phone casino payments.

Pros

Bonus includes free spins and casino funds

No transactions fees.

Cons

Not as extensive casino for high rollers

Limited live casino games

How to deposit to pay by phone casinos

Below, we’ve produced a step-by-step guide for depositing funds at pay by mobile casinos.

Step 1: Choose a pay by mobile casino and follow the link to register.

Step 2: Select ‘pay by mobile’ (or a branded version like fonix or bouk) as your chosen or preferred payment method.

Step 3: Enter your deposit amount. Note that this is often capped at between £10 to £30 per deposit.

Step 4: Verify your information and/or identity. You might need a confirmation text or even an automated call containing a verification code. Enter this code to approve the transaction.

Step 5: Once verified, the funds will appear in your account. The charge will then show up on your next phone bill or be deducted from your pay-as-you-go balance.

How to withdraw from pay by phone casinos

Withdrawals cannot be made using pay by mobile at any of our recommended pay by phone casinos.

Alternative methods must be used to withdraw funds, and we do our utmost to select casinos that do not charge withdrawal fees for any of these options.

Customers can withdraw using the following methods at our chosen fast withdrawal casino sites:

Debit card and bank transfer - The easiest method. Users simply need to enter their card details before the money arrives within 12 hours.

PayPal - With a PayPal casino, the withdrawal time is similar to bank transfers, but the processing time is a little longer. Simply enter your PayPal details when prompted before confirming your withdrawal amount. Transactions are usually processed within 24 hours.

Payz/Neteller/Skrill - Payz, Neteller and Skrill casinos also work in a similar manner to PayPal and debit card withdrawals, as your bank details are linked to your account. However, these are not universally accepted. Check the withdrawal methods available before attempting to access your fund,

PaySafeCard - In a similar way to e-wallets such as Skrill, funds are withdrawn directly to a linked bank account. This method may take longer to process, including up to three days.

What are the benefits of pay by mobile casinos?

There are several benefits to using pay by mobile casinos including:

Speed - Deposits are processed and active in a customer’s account once they’ve entered their details, allowing them to play instantly after confirming the transaction.

Convenience - Simply select the option through the deposits and the amount is automatically added to your next mobile bill.

Secure - No financial details are entered into the pay by mobile casino, adding a further layer of protection for transactions.

Control - You can only deposit £30 at a time using pay by mobile, ensuring that users can only deposit small amounts to gamble online.

Disadvantages of pay by mobile casinos

There are also drawbacks for using pay by mobile casinos. Here are the main points to consider.

Withdrawals - You cannot withdraw funds using pay by mobile. Alternative payment options must be used.

Deposit limits - There are limits on how much you can deposit via pay by mobile. Operators can limit users to £30 per deposit or £240 per month.

Transaction Fees - Some pay by mobile operators charge a small transaction fee for making deposits. These are usually as little as 15 per cent.

How we evaluate pay by phone casinos

Regulation: We only recommend operators that are licensed and regulated by the UKGC.

Customer Experience: Customers should have an enjoyable gambling experience when using pay by phone casinos. It should have all the elements that users are looking for in an online casino, featuring the best slot and table games, usability, promotions, native and more.

Usability: Pay by mobile casinos should be easy to use, starting with the deposit proces for pay by mobile payments. The casino be simple to navigate and use, possessing functionality across all device types and platforms.

Payment methods: Beyond pay by mobile, casinosBank transfers and debit cards are staples for withdrawals, but we want to ensure that newer methods are available too such as e-wallets and Apple Pay.

Welcome bonus: New customers should be rewarded with welcome bonuses that afford them a chance to explore online casinos without having to commit significant funds. We look for pay by phone casinos that provide both value and an opportunity to use their bonus across different titles and games.

Promotions: Promotions should not end after the welcome bonus. Users should have options such as free spins, free play games, free bets on live casino and prize draws among others.

Responsible gambling: Casinos should take responsible gambling seriously with a range of support methods in place to aid users that require assistance. Deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion should all be on hand.

Pay by mobile slot games

In this section, we’ve provided a brief breakdown of some of the pay by mobile slots offered by mobile casino sites after signing up online. New customers will likely use their casino bonus on the following slot games.

Pay by mobile slot Game produced by RTP Rich Wilde and Book of the Dead Play N Go 96.21% Big Bass Bonanza Pragmatic Play 96.71% Gates of Olympus Pragmatic Play 96.50% Secrets of Phoenix Roxor Gaming 94%

Responsible gambling

Users should always remain in control from the second they sign up for online mobile casinos. Gambling can be addictive and should be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

Always have a budget in mind and stick to it. Never exceed this budget, and never chase your losses.

If you need to, use responsible gambling tools to ensure that your gambling remains a form of entertainment. Tools should be on offer to all customers that require assistance.

These include options such as self-assessment calculators, deposit limits, loss limits, time outs and self exclusions.

These tools are also available on betting sites, bingo sites, new slot sites and slot apps, or any other type of regulated online gambling platform.

If you want to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Pay by phone casino FAQS

Is it safe to use a pay by phone casino?

Yes, pay by phone casinos are safe if the casino has a UKGC licence. If in doubt, check the public register. Transactions are encrypted and payments are processed through trusted mobile network providers.

How do you use a pay by mobile casino for deposits?

Mobile casinos offer pay by phone options as a deposit method. Users simply need to navigate to the ‘pay by mobile’ option before entering the amount and verifying their information.

Do pay by mobile casinos charge transaction fees?

Most pay by phone casinos don’t charge fees for using this method to deposit, but some mobile providers may apply small transaction costs. Always check your network and casino’s terms before signing up.

Can you use pay by mobile to withdraw funds?

No, pay by mobile is not available as a withdrawal method from online casinos. Customers need to use an alternative method instead, such as a bank transfer or e-wallet to withdraw winnings.

