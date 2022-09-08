The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock live: These are the best deals from Game, Argos and Amazon
The latest PS5 restock news from ShopTo, Box, Scan and more
Two years into its lifespan, and the PlayStation 5 still hasn’t completely ironed out its production problems. Supply chain issues and the fact that the entire global economy is teetering towards a cliff-edge has left many gamers unable to find Sony’s console in stock.
Availability has improved massively in recent months, but with Sony taking the unprecedented step of increasing the price of the console to account for inflation, finding a good deal on a PS5 bundle is getting harder.
Luckily, we can still find a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, EE, Scan, BT Shop, Box, Currys, Studio and Hughes. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game.
Because retailers prefer pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is trickier to find.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog for real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether in a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Good morning, PlayStation hunters!
Rise and shine, it’s time to find some consoles.
The PS5 stock situation is still variable, with most retailers choosing to bundle the console with games and controllers and other odds and bobs to pad out the price and deter unscrupulous resellers – but we’re here to weed out the bad deals and bring you the best.
Let’s start with a recap. The PS5 is in stock this morning at Amazon (invitation only), Scan, Box, Currys (pre-order only), Studio, Hughes and Game. And with some strings: EE and the BT Shop.
Stick with us for more.
G’night for now
All righty folks, we’re closing up shop for today. Thanks for joining us on this stock hunting adventure.
A handy list of places to check for PS5 stock
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base:Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Currys is selling a PS5 bundle with Fifa 23
Looking forward to the next instalment of the Fifa franchise? Well, if you don’t have a PS5, why not get the new Fifa 23 game bundled with a PS5, courtesy of Currys.
Currys is currently the only retailer bundling a PS5 with Fifa 23. It’s a pre-order and will arrive on 30 September, when the game is released. It also comes with Lego Star Wars and an extra black dualsense controller. Altogether it costs £649 – and that’s at a pre-inflation price.
These are the best FIFA 23 pre-order deals on PS5, Xbox series X and PC
The next football title from EA Sports is nearly here. Find out where to get the best deals on PS5, Xbox series X/S, ultimate edition and how to get a discount
Studio is selling the PS5 with Gran Turismo 7
This would typically be a pretty expensive bundle, but now that Sony has increased the price of the PS5, it’s actually pretty appetising. Studio is currently selling the PS5 disc edition with an extra controller and a copy of Gran Turismo 7. Yep, that’s right, a bundle that doesn’t come with Horizon Forbidden West!
It costs £579.99, other retailers are selling it for £609.99. Snap it up whilst you can.
The new PS5 firmware update is out now
Sony has just released a new PS5 software update. It includes features such as 1440p HDMI video output, gamelists and voice commands for YouTube.
There are also new social features, such as the ability to request a Share Screen from a fellow party member, easily view new friends’ profiles, and receive a notification to help gamers join a friend’s game more quickly from a party chat.
For more information, have a read of Sony’s PS5 blog post.
Game is also selling the Horizon bundle, but at the new price
If you’re not a BT Broadband customer, then your next best option is Game. The retailers has this specific bundle in stock, but you’ll have to pay a little extra to buy it. The PS5 disc edition and Horizon Forbidden West bundle costs £549.99 at Game.
If you’re willing to pay that much for the console, then we’d recommend spending an extra £10 and getting an extra controller thrown in from ShopTo, who hasn’t yet increased its prices.
BT customers, you need this PS5 deal
The BT Shop has yet to increase its prices, and right now, the retailer is the only one selling the PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West at its original price. It costs just £499.99. The retailer is even selling the PS5 digital edition console with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller for £459.99.
There’s just one catch – you need to be a BT Broadband customer to get an access code, otherwise you won’t be able to add it to your basket. If you know someone who is a BT Broadband customer, you can also beg them for their code.
This PS5 bundle deal from Argos is a beauty
So, Argos is another retailer currently selling the PS5 at its original price, but there’s only one bundle available to buy. It includes the PS5 console, Horizon Forbidden West, a white PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and a Stealth C6-100 gaming headset.
Technically, it should cost just over £600 with the price increase, but Argos is currently selling it for £569.99. Bargain.
PlayStation announces new grey camouflage range for PS5
The PS5 was already hard enough to find, and now Sony is about to make it even harder. No, not because of the stock situation – expect to see more full shelves now that the price has increased – but because Sony has made grey camouflage accessories for a new collection. Get it? Hard to find.
The camo range will be available for the dualsense controller, the Pulse 3D wireless headset as well as the custom faceplates that can be added to the PS5 standard and digital editions.
PlayStation announces new range of accessories in grey camo for the PS5
The grey camouflage collection joins the PS5’s existing upgrades for the console, including the dualsense controller, 3D audio headset and faceplates
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.