PS5 stock – live: Game, Currys, Very and more retailers restock the console, here’s where to buy it today
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 4 August: The PS5 is in stock at Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, Studio, EE and Scan. The PS5 digital edition is also in stock at the BT Shop, with disc edition bundles available too. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.
This avalanche of console restocks continued throughout July, and we expect it to remain widely in stock throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base:Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Where can you buy the PS5 today?
Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to another edition of The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We’ve made it our mission to secure you all a brand new console, so sit yourselves down on this page an we’ll tell you what’s what and how to get the best deal on the console.
Live blog signing off
That brings another day to a close, and we’re leaving things pretty much as we found them this morning. PS5 disc edition consoles are widely available as a part of bundles from several retailers. These include Game, Scan, Currys, the BT Shop and EE.
These are the new PS5 games to get excited about in August
Picked up a PS5 and now wondering what games to buy? Well we have some good news for you, because we’ve just updated our guide to all of the biggest games coming to the PS5 through 2022 and 2023 – and August is looking to be a very busy month indeed.
From Cult of the Lamb and Cursed to Golf, to Soul Hackers 2 and F1 Manager 2022, there’s plenty here to give your Dualsense controller a thorough workout over the coming few weeks. Or perhaps you should go outside for a bit instead.
Here are our highlights for the new PS5 games to look out for this month:
- Two Point Campus, 9 August (£34.99, Game.co.uk)
- Cult of the Lamb, 11 August (£19.99, Playstation.com)
- Rollerdrome, 16 August (Privatedivision.com)
- Cursed to Golf, 18 August (Playstation.com)
- We are OFK, 18 August (Playstation.com)
- Madden 23, 19 August (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk)
- Saints Row, 23 August (£59.99, Playstation.com)
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist, 25 August (Playstation.com)
- Soul Hackers 2, 26 August (£54.99, Playstation.com)
- F1 Manager 2022, 30 August (£36.95, Amazon.co.uk)
- Inscryption, 30 August (£15.99, Playstation.com)
And here is our complete guide to new games coming to the PS5 through 2022 and 2023:
These are the PS5 games we’re looking forward to in 2022 and beyond
PlayStation 5 users will be able to enjoy upcoming titles such as ‘Resident Evil 4’, ‘The Last of Us Part One’ and ‘Forspoken’, due for release 2022 and 2023
Hughes has had a PS5 restock
There are currently three PS5 bundles available from electronics retailer Hughes, but as we write this post one has almost sold out, with just five units remaining.
That particular bundle is priced at £659.94 and includes the PS5 disc edition, plus an additional Dualsense controller, Gran Turismo 7, the Sony PS5 media remote, dual controller charger, and HD camera.
For the same price, Hughes also offers a bundle with the console, controller, charging station and media remote, plus Fifa 22.
Lastly, for £699.95 there’s a Hughes PS5 bundle with the console, additional controller, a Pulse 3D gaming headset, Gran Turismo 7 and Fifa 22.
This PS5 bundle is available today at Studio
Studio is another retailer with PS5 stock available today. We’ve spotted this bundle that includes a PS5 disc edition, plus Horizon Forbidden West and an additional Dualsense controller for £559.99.
EE customers can add a PS5 to their monthly bill
EE is another telecom giving its customers a helping hand in securing PS5 consoles. Here, subscribers can add a PS5 onto their monthly bill and spread the cost over 11 months. There are currently two bundles available this way. The first includes a PS5 disc edition and a second Dualsense controller for £20 upfront then £45 a month for 11 months, for a total cost of £515.
Above this is a console with a second controller and an official controller charging dock. This costs £20 upfront then £48 a month for 11 months, for a total price of £548.
How to get a PS5 voucher code from BT
As we said earlier, BT is giving its customers a helping hand when it comes to securing a PS5. Instead of throwing open the virtual doors and dealing with a stampede like other retailers, BT sends out unique voucher codes to its customers.
If you are a BT TV customer, for example, or subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are emailed out sporadically and can be used to access a PS5 whenever the BT store has consoles in stock. You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console.
To get an access code, BT broadband customers can head to BT.com and log into their account area.
BT customers have exclusive access to these PS5 bundles
As has been the case for a few months now, BT is giving its existing customers a helping hand with buying PS5 consoles. Those customers are sent an access code which lets them exclusively purchase PS5 consoles through the online BT Shop.
The console can’t be bought on its own, but BT’s bundle prices start at just £409.99 for the PS5 digital edition with a download code for Horizon Forbidden West. BT says it has more than 50 of these bundles in stock and standard delivery takes between one and three days. Express, next-day delivery is available at extra cost.
BT Shop also has the PS5 digital edition with a second Dualsense controller (and no games) for £419.97, and three PS5 disc edition bundles priced from £508.98 to £549.97. The latter includes a second controller and Horizon Forbidden West.
Currys has nine PS5 bundles ready to buy right now
Currys might well have more PS5 stock than anyone else at the moment, with nine different bundles up for grabs today. The console sadly can’t be bought on its own, and nor are any digital editions available, but there appears to be plenty of stock nonetheless.
The cheapest Currys PS5 bundle costs £679 and includes the console with a second Dualsense controller, a Steelseries gaming headset, Horizon Forbidden West and Lego Star Wars. For £20 more, Lego Star Wars is swapped out for Gran Turismo 7, and there’s another identical bundle, also for £699, but with the second Dualsense controller in black instead of white.
For £729, Currys has that same bundle, but with Lego Star Wars thrown back in (that makes three games and two controllers).
