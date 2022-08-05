The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Game, Very, Currys and more still have consoles in stock – where to buy yours
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 5 August: The PS5 is still in stock at Argos, Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, Studio, EE and Scan. PS5 digital edition bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, with disc edition bundles available too. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.
This avalanche of console restocks continued throughout July, and we expect it to remain widely in stock throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
These are the PS5 bundles available at Game today
Game currently has six different PS5 bundles in stock and available to buy online right now. The console isn’t available to buy on its own, however, and bundle prices range from £584.97 to £609.95.
They all include the PS5 disc edition instead of the digital edition, and the cheapest bundle features Horizon Forbidden West, a second Dualsense controller, and a ‘Player 1’ t-shirt.
Other bundles from Game include Gran Turismo 7, a cap and a controller charging dock.
Good morning, PS5 hunters
Good morning, happy Friday and welcome back to another day of PS5 restocking news. The situation is looking pretty good out there today, with console bundles available at a number of retailers and at a broad range of prices.
Stick with this blog for all of the latest news on PS5 restocking across the UK and US throughout the day.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
And so brings us to the end of another day of PS5 stock tracking action. We’ve had two new drops from Game and Argos, and they both still have stock remaining. But that’s not all.
The PS5 is still in stock at Argos, Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, Studio, EE and Scan. PS5 digital edition bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, with disc edition bundles available too. We’ll be back tomorrow to hopefully seucre some of you a standalone console (if those ever restock). Chat to you then!
Here’s where you can buy the PS5 today, from cheapest to most expensive
So that’s ten retailers with the PS5 in stock today. No standalone consoles, however. Below, we’ve rounded up where you can buy the PS5 – sorted from cheapest to most expensive.
Where can you buy the PS5 today?
- BT Shop: From £409.99 – PS5 digital edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West. You need to be a BT Broadband customer to buy the console
- Amazon: £449.99 – Request an invitation to buy the console, delivery date is unknown. See below for more information
- Argos: £499.99 – PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West. This is a regional restock, so not every store will have console available
- Very: From £499.99 – Disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West
- Game: From £514.98 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, an extra controller and a controller case
- EE: From £515 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller. You need to be an EE pay monthly customer
- Studio: £559.99 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller
- Currys: From £649 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and an internal SSD
- Hughes: From £659.94 – PS5 disc editon bundle with two controllers, Gran Turismo 7, an HD camera, media remote and a charging station
- Scan: £739.99 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a 1TB WD SN850 SSD, a Sabrent PS5 heatsink and an extra dualsense controller
Scan has an expensive PS5 bundle in stock for over £700
Whew, what a day. Lastly, we’ve got Scan, who has the mother of all PS5 bundles available to buy this afternoon. It costs an eye-watering £739.99.
What do you get for spending that much money? You get the PS5 disc edition console with a 1TB SSD, a Sabrent SSD cooler and an extra dualsense controller.
Hughes has three bundles in stock, including one with ‘GT7'
Then we’ve got Hughes, who currently has three bundles in stock. The best one in terms of games and accessories costs £659.94, but the website says that there is currently low stock available. At the time of writing, it is still in stock and ready to buy.
You get the PS5 disc edition console, two controllers, a copy of Gran Turismo 7, the official Sony HD camera, a media remote and a controller charging stand. Hughes bundles are about the same price as the bundles at Currys.
This Currys PS5 bundle comes with a 1TB WD SSD
Currys is usually the most expensive retailer out of all of the ones with PS5 stock available, but not this time. While bundles on the retailer’s website are still expensive, they’re not the most expensive.
The cheapest Currys bundle comes with PS5 disc edition console, an internal 1TB SSD, a copy of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Horizon Forbidden West. It costs £649.
Argos restocks the £499.99 PS5 disc edition bundle
Want to pick up a PS5 bundle today? Argos has just restocked the PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99, matching the cheapest disc edition bundle from Very and the BT Shop.
It’s a regional drop, so not every store will have the console, but most will, seeing as it has just restocked. Good luck!
Game drops new PS5 bundles
Game is reading the liveblog apparently, because the retailer has just dropped a bunch of new bundles onto its website, and they are a lot cheaper than before.
The cheapest disc edition bundle now costs £519.98 and comes with an extra controller and a controller case. Scroll to the bottom of Game’s website to see the cheapest bundles on offer.
Game PS5 bundles start from £584.97
Game is the sixth most expensive retailer out of the ones with stock available today. All of its cheap bundles have sold out, so you’ve only got a handful of expensive bundles left to pick from – most leaning towards the £600 mark.
The cheapest bundle currently in stock on the site costs £584.97 and comes with a PS5 disc edition console, Horizon Forbidden West, an extra controller and a PS5 T-shirt.
