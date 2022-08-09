The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: PS Direct, Game, Very and more have consoles in stock – how to buy
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 9 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Game, Very, Hughes and Scan. Invitations have also been sent out at Amazon. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.
This avalanche of console restocks carried on throughout July, and so far I looks like the good news will continue throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
PS5 consoles are still available at PS Direct
Having restocked its virtual shelves yesterday, PS Direct still has disc edition consoles in stock and ready to buy right now. What’s key here is how the consoles are offered on their own and not part of a bundle, making it easier to buy exactly what you want, instead of spending more on a bundle with games and accessories you might not be looking for.
The PS5 disc edition is available now for £449.99, and all you have to do is log into your PlayStation account on the PS Direct website to make the purchase. The console can also be bought with Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99.
Good morning
Welcome back to another day of the IndyBest PS5 restocking live blog – and we have some good news for you. After a whole bunch of restocks landed yesterday, we can report that many retailers still have consoles available and ready to buy right now. Stick with this live blog today for all of the latest news on stock levels across UK and US retailers.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
Whew, we think this might have been the busiest Monday for PS5 restocks on record. It’s usually pretty quiet, but all the retailers came out to play today, and BT finally got rid of its annoying access code programme, so anyone can now buy a console from its website.
Missed the standalone PS5 disc edition console drops from Amazon and PlayStation Direct? PS5 bundles are still in stock at the BT Shop, Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, EE and Scan. Hopefully more standalone consoles will restock tomorrow morning. Either way, we’ll be here bright and early. See you all then!
Hogwarts Legacy release date: Here’s when you can play the Harry Potter game
Hogwarts Legacy is an open world tie-in to the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive this game will take students into the ever-changing halls of Hogwarts as we’ve never seen them before. The game is scheduled to be released later this year and fans think they have spotted clues that could hint at when the game may be expected to launch.
Set before the events of Fantastic Beasts, players will attend Hogwarts in the 19th century as a customisable student in one of the four main houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.
During a Playstation State of Play event, the wizardly role-playing game was finally given a release window as well as confirmation of which platforms the game would be playable on. If you want to find out when you will be able to explore Hogwarts, then have a read of our article below:
When you can play Hogwarts Legacy on Playstation, Xbox, PC and Switch
The Wizarding World is about to get bigger. Here’s when Hogwarts Legacy will release on Xbox, Playstation, Switch and PC.
Best deals on Two Point Campus for Playstation, Xbox, Switch and PC
Two Point Campus is the latest business management sim from Two Point Studios, that sees players build their dream universities and curriculums, from “Knight School” to a masters in “Internet History”.
But, is it worth picking up? In our review of Two Point Campus, we said: “It does well to play the class clown, but its deceptive enough to hide plenty of A-grade material under its desk.
Looking for the best deals on the game? Have a read of our article below:
Go back to school with these deals on Two Point Campus and how to play for free
Find out when Two Point Campus is released, where to get the best deals on Playstation, Xbox, Switch, PC and how to play for free on console
The PS5 is in stock at Scan
And finally, the PS5 is in stock at Scan, but brace yourselves because this beauty of a bundle isn’t cheap. It costs an eye-watering £739.99, so it’s certainly not for the faint of heart.
What do you get for that much money? The PS5 disc edition console, of course, as well as a 1TB SSD, a Sabrent SSD cooler and an extra dualsense controller.
Hughes has two PS5 bundles in stock
The best bundle at Hughes sold out last week, so you’ve only got two to pick from. They’re not the most attractive bundles in the world, considering they both come with Fifa 22, which is about to become redundant (and was free as part of the PS Plus subscription a few months ago) but we’ll walk you through the bundles either way.
The cheapest bundle costs £654.94 and comes with an extra black dualsense controller, Fifa 22, Horizon Forbidden West, a media remote and a controller charger.
There is also a £699.95 bundle in stock. It comes with an extra black controller, Fifa 22, Gran Turismo 7 and a pulse 3D wireless headset.
Buy now from Hughes
Currys has 9 PS5 bundles in stock
This is when things get expensive. Currys currently have nine PS5 bundles in stock, but none of them are cheap, seeing as they all come with a bunch of games and various accessories, including 1TB internal SSDs.
The cheapest PS5 bundle costs £649 and comes with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and a 1TB internal SSD. Other bundles can cost as much as £729.
Amazon restock currently only available through the “add to basket” link
If you’re struggling to buy the PS5 from the main Amazon product page, we’d recommend navigating to the “add to basket” link below and checking out from there. Right now, it appears that this is the only way you can buy a PS5 from Amazon.
Too much trouble? The standalone PS5 disc console is also in stock at PS Direct.
The PS5 is in stock at Amazon
It’s here! The disc edition of the PS5 is now in stock at Amazon! The console costs £449.99 (Amazon.co.uk). If it hasn’t appeared for you yet, keep refreshing the page – it’s often set live in the background before going live on the front-end. The digital edition console should drop next.
This is a Prime-exclusive drop, so you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to buy the console. If you aren’t already signed up, you can get a 30-day free trial.
And yes, we think it’s odd that the retailer only started its invitation system two weeks ago and is already disregarding it.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.