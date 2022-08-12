The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Currys, ShopTo, PS Direct and Game have consoles in stock – how to buy
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from Currys, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 12 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Studio, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, ShopTo, John Lewis, AO and Scan. In-store stock is available at some branches of Smyths Toys. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.
This avalanche of console restocks carried on throughout July, and so far it looks like the good news will continue throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Morning PS5 trackers
And we’re back! It’s been a busy week for stock drops as we’re seeing new bundles available from Currys and EE. They’ll be joining our extensive list of other retailers with the PS5: the BT Shop, Studio, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, ShopTo, John Lewis, AO and Scan.
But we’re not discounting any other offerings to pop up to make sure you’re getting the best deal. We’ll keep an eye on all the retailers to help you find the bundle that’s best for you. Stay tuned.
PS5 tracker, signing off
That’s all from us today! It looks like we’re still seeing stock available at PlayStation Direct, BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, ShopTo, John Lewis, AO and Scan.
Amazon doesn’t currently have any stock but much like their US counterpart, they have opened up an invitation-only model so customers can register their interest in purchasing a new console as soon as they become available. It’s a bit of a lottery as shoppers are randomly selected but it’s certainly better than stock selling out within seconds of going live.
We’ll be back first thing tomorrow morning to help you look for a new console, see you then!
New games added to PS Plus Extra and Premium
If you’re subscribed to the new PS Plus service, then Playstation has recently announced its latest lineup of games for the two higher tiers of subscriptions, meaning that you will be able to play those games at no extra cost. Those games include (in no particular order):
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Dead by Daylight
- Bugsnax
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Metro Exodus
- Trials of Mana
- UNO
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
They will be available to download from 16 August 2022 on your home consoles, but what other games are on the service and how much does it cost? You can find the full library in our PS Plus buying guide.
The new PS Plus service is now live globally – here’s what tier to buy
Sony’s new subscription is available now. Here are the differences between essential, extra and premium tiers and how to start 7-day free trial
Backbone One Playstation edition
If you’re wondering how you can play your PS4 and PS5 games on the go, then Backbone has recently released its latest controller – and it’s perfect for Playstation fans.
The Backbone One Playstation edition (£99.99, Playbackbone.com) is designed to work with your iPhone and convert it into a working handheld controller, roughly the same size as a Nintendo Switch lite.
But is it worth it? In our review of the device, we said: “The Backbone One is, in the most literal sense, a gamechanger that makes gaming on mobile phones a tempting proposition for dedicated gamers who want nothing to do with touch controls. The added benefit of PS remote play integration without limiting its functionality with other gaming platforms also means that it has further use outside of the Playstation ecosystem.
“It would be easy to mistake the cradle as a new dedicated Playstation handheld from a distance and while gamers will silently mourn the loss of the PS Vita, this could be the next best thing to a dedicated PS Vita 2.”
The Backbone One Playstation edition is the closest thing we’ll get to a PS Vita 2
After the PS Vita was discontinued in 2019, the Backbone One Playstation edition is the best way to experience PS4 and PS5 games on the go
PS5 bundle available from Studio
Studio currently has a PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle available with a dualsense controller for the usual price of £559.99 but you may be wondering why that game is being shipped with every console lately, and is it worth playing?
We have to say, yes it is. In our review of the game, we said: “Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth.
The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.”
How to save money on a PS5 at AO
Like other retailers, AO is currently stocking the Forbidden West bundle and a controller for £559 but there is a way to save even more money.
If you’re willing to part with one of your older consoles (your PS4, perhaps?), AO is offering trade-ins for up to £70 off your order. You can find out more about the promotion on the PS5 product page to see if you’re eligible.
What PS5 stock is available at ShopTo?
ShopTo had a sizeable drop of new PS5 consoles yesterday and while it appears that most of the bundles have since sold out, there are still two available.
One comes with (what else?) a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, and the other also includes a PS5 dualsense controller. They’re priced at £499.85 and £559.85 respectively.
What is available at John Lewis?
John Lewis is one of those retailers that don’t stock consoles very often but there appears to be a hefty bundle available for £629.99, so what’s included?
For your money, you’ll get a standard edition of the console, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and an extra dualsense controller. Both games made our list of top games for the PS5, so they’re both worth picking up if you’re looking for some new games as well.
Standalone PS5 available at PS Direct
If you’re hoping to pick up a new PS5 disc edition of the console, without all the bells and whistles of a bundle, then PS Direct currently has some stock available.
You will need to have an existing Playstation account in order to purchase it, but it’s quite rare to see standalone consoles these days, so get it while you still can.
