Update 15 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Studio, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, ShopTo, AO and Scan. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.
This avalanche of console restocks carried on throughout July, and so far it looks like the good news will continue throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ delayed until February 2023
If you were hoping to pick up a copy of Hogwarts Legacy in time for the holidays this year then we have some bad news for you.
On 12 August the developers confirmed that the release of the Harry Potter tie-in would be pushed back until next year with a new release date of 10 February 2023 for Playstation, Xbox and PC – although there is still no word on when the Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released.
To find out more, read our full guide on when you can expect to play Hogwarts Legacy and everything else we know about the game.
When you can play Hogwarts Legacy on Playstation, Xbox, PC and Switch
The Wizarding World is about to get bigger. Here’s when Hogwarts Legacy will release on Xbox, Playstation, Switch and PC.
Standalone PS5 available from Playstation Direct
If you’re hoping to pick up a console by itself, without all the pageantry of a bundled game or extra controller, then Playstation Direct currently has stock of the PS5 disc edition for an asking price of £449.99.
There is also a copy of Horizon Forbidden West included for £499.99, which works out approximately £20 than the RRP of the game by itself, if you’re interested.
Where can you buy a PS5 today?
Gooooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Happy Monday! The restocks are still coming in thick and fast, and you’re still able to buy the console at several retailers this morning.
The only retailer selling the standalone disc edition console right now is PlayStation Direct, while the BT Shop continues to be the only retailer selling the digital edition console (as part of a bundle). We also have stock at Currys, EE, Studio, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, ShopTo, AO and Scan. Stick around, we’ll be here all day and all week, breaking down the best bundle deals and bringing you all the live stock updates.
