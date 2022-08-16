The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Console in stock at The Game Collection, Currys, Game as restocks continue
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from the BT Shop, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 16 August: PS5 bundles are available at Game, Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, ShopTo, AO and Scan. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.
This avalanche of console restocks carried on throughout July, and so far it looks like the good news will continue throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Morning, PS5 trackers
Good morning and we’re back with the PS5 liveblog!
It looks like there is still stock available at Game, Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, ShopTo, AO and Scan.
There’s a number of different bundles on offer and we’ll be keeping a close eye at all the other retailers to make sure you’re getting the best deals. Stay tuned for regular updates.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
All righty folks, thanks for joining us here on the PS5 restock liveblog. No new drops today, but with the number of retailers already in stock, that’s not too much of an issue.
As of right now, the standalone PS5 disc edition console is still in stock at PlayStation Direct, and you can still get a PS5 bundle from Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, ShopTo, AO and Scan. We’ll be back tomorrow morning to bring you even more restock updates. Chat soon!
Best ‘Fifa 23’ pre-order deals
Now that FIFA 23 is just around the corner, it’s an excellent time to start shopping the best deals on Playstation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. As the game is set for a late September release, EA Sports has gradually been revealing new information about the upcoming title, such as an overhaul to FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) moments as well as an updated chemistry system between players.
After the best pre-order deals on the PS5 and other next-gen consoles? Have a read of our round-up below. We’ve listed all the best deals you can find today.
These are the best FIFA 23 pre-order deals on PS5, Xbox series X and PC
The next football title from EA Sports is nearly here. Find out where to get the best deals on PS5, Xbox series X/S, ultimate edition and how to get a discount
After the PS5 slim? You might be waiting until the end of 2023 to see that one come to fruition. Although Sony has released its own “slim” versions of its consoles in the past, they don’t materialise until around three years later.
But patience waits for no gamer. Instead of sitting around, YouTuber DIY Perks has slimmed down the console dramatically himself and has put it into a far more attractive metal box.
The PS5 slim is real – sort of
The worlds-first PS5 slim has finally appeared – thanks to a YouTube who went thorough the difficult process of building one himself.
Is the £719 PS5 bundle from Scan worth it?
And finally, we have Scan, who is currently selling this monstrous £719 PS5 disc edition bundle with a couple of important accessories and Horizon Forbidden West. But is it worth it? We’re going to break down each item in the bundle to tell you the real cost. Let’s figure it out together.
- PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West: £499.99, Very.co.uk
- 1TB WD SN850 SSD: £99.98, Scan.co.uk
- White dualsense controller: £53.19, Amazon.co.uk
- Sabrent PS5 heatsink: £13.99, Scan.co.uk
If you bought all of those items individually, it would cost you £667.15 – so you’re actually paying over £50 more if you bought this bundle from Scan.
PS5 bundles at Currys start from £629
Now things get real expensive. While there are a number of Currys bundles in stock, they all start from £629 – that’s the price of the cheapest bundle. What do you get for all that dosh?
A PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars and a SteelSeries gaming headset. There are other bundles with Gran Turismo 7, extra controllers and 1TB internal SSDs. Feel free to peruse them all below.
The Game Collection has this digital edition PS5 bundle in stock
Independent retailer The Game Collection is also selling the PS5 digital edition console as part of a bundle, but it’s not cheap, so brace yourselves. For £619.95, you can get a PS5 digital edition console with Horizon Forbidden West, an extra midnight black dualsense controller, a controller charging station, a pulse 3D wireless headset and Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle.
That’s a lot of equipment, and to be fair on the retailer, all of those accessories made it onto our round-up of the best PS5 accessories, so we can vouch for them.
Want a PS5 with an extra controller and Horizon Forbidden West?
A few retailers are selling the PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller. Most of them are selling it for the same price, so have a look at the delivery charge to determine which retailer you’d rather purchase the console from.
It’s cheapest at the BT Shop, who is currently selling it for £549.97 but obviously you need to be a BT Broadband customer or you won’t be able to get an access code.
AO is selling this bundle for £559, Very is selling it for £559.98 and ShopTo for £559.85. Game is also selling this bundle for £559.98, but it’s thrown in a PlayStation T-shirt – if you want one of those.
EE has heavily inflated the price of this bundle, and it will cost you an eye-watering £582, so we’d avoid buying it from EE if you can (which you should be able to, considering it’s in stock at so many other retailers).
Very has this £499.99 PS5 disc edition bundle in stock
This package from Very would ordinarily be the cheapest disc edition bundle available, featuring a copy of Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99. While it’s still a good deal, it’s no longer the best deal.
With Game currently selling a PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West and a controller case for £489.99 – Very can’t really compete. That said, there’s no delivery charge if you choose click and collect at Very, and there may be a small charge if you opt for the bundle at Game.
BT is selling the digital edition PS5 console
Searching for a digital edition console? The BT Shop is currently the only retailer with the digital console in stock, but you can’t get it on its own and it’s only available to BT Broadband customers.
The retailer is selling the digital edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller for £459.99 – that’s the same price as the standalone disc edition console.
If you aren’t a BT Broadband customer and don’t have an access code, you can ask a friend who is to lend your their code. Codes aren’t tied to people’s account details, so they won’t get charged.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies