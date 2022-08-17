The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update 17 August: The standalone PS5 disc and digital edition consoles are back in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also available at Game, Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, ShopTo, AO and Scan. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.
This avalanche of console restocks carried on throughout July, and so far it looks like the good news will continue throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Where can you buy a PS5 today?
Goooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We’ve only had one new drop this week so far, but it’s been a juicy one. Yesterday morning, PlayStation Direct had yet another PS5 restock, and the retailer finally put the standalone digital edition console, as well as the standalone disc edition console, back on sale.
If you’re after a bundle, there are several retailers who have one of those in stock. As well as PS Direct, you have Game, Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, ShopTo, AO and Scan. We’ll be walking you through each and every bundle throughout the day to help ensure you’re getting the most bang for your buck.
All righty, let’s get sniffing out some console deals.
That’s all from us today! We’re still seeing stock available at Game, Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, ShopTo, AO and Scan.
The £489.98 bundle available at Game is still the best value deal we’ve seen for some time, so it’s definitely worth snapping up while it’s still there.
We’ll be back first thing tomorrow to walk you through all the other deals that you can shop and let you know as soon as we see any stock updates. See you then!
Can you play PS4 games on the PS5?
You most certainly can! The PS5 is capable of playing your existing library of PS4 games but it should be noted that the digital edition of the console won’t be compatible with discs, owing to its lack of disc drive.
Some PS4 games have even been optimised for Playstation 5, meaning that they’ll look even more dazzling on the new console. Read our full guide on the best PS4 games you can play right now to find out more.
‘FIFA 23’ and Marvel collaboration announced
If you missed the news yesterday, EA Sports and Marvel Entertainment have announced a new collaboration ahead of the FIFA 23 release that will see a new cast of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Heroes reimagined and inspired by Marvel Comics.
The partnership between the two entertainment giants will bring some of the game’s fan favourite players to the pitch and celebrate their larger-than-life cult hero status with help from the artists at Marvel.
If you’re hoping to pick up a premium bundle of the game, then the “ultimate edition” will include a few perks for players who pick up the game ahead of its release. Not only will the ultimate edition give you dual entitlement for next-gen and last-gen versions of FIFA 23, but if you purchase a bundle before 21 August 2022, you will also be entitled to a limited-time FIFA World cup hero player item in FIFA ultimate team, which will be available on 11 November.
To find out how to pre-order, read our full buying guide for more details.
‘Rollerdrome’ review on PS5
If you’re looking for a new console-exclusive game to play right now then Rollerdrome has just been released – and we’ve had a chance to play it early.
We absolutely loved our time with the roller-skating/shooter hybrid and we’d go as far as saying it’s one of our favourite titles of 2022.
In our review, we said: “From its action to its slick presentation, everything about Rollerdrome screams “effortlessly cool” from the moment it ramps off. Its breakneck pacing and unabating stages make each victory feel well earned, and revisiting each feels like a mastery that verges on transcendental.”
Best pre-order deals for ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2'
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series, and now new details about the upcoming open beta have recently been announced.
The open beta will become available to play from 16 September 2022 6pm BST for Playstation pre-order purchasers. Then, from Sunday 18 September at 6pm BST to 20 September is accessible to all PlayStation players regardless of pre-order status.
After that, the second open beta weekend is available on all console platforms and PC, and is scheduled to run from Thursday 22 September 22 at 6pm BST to Monday 26 September. And yes, crossplay will be active, allowing you to play with friends on different platforms.
To find out how to get access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta, read our full buying guide for all the details.
2022 has been a surprisingly busy year for new game releases on the PS5 and there’s more to come with titles such as The Last of Us Part I remake and God of War Ragnarök set to arrive in just a few months.
But there’s already a great deal of games to try out on your new console, we’ve rounded up just a couple of our favourites that are currently available. We’ve also made sure to include titles from different genres, so there’s something for every kind of player.
Read our full guide on the best PS5 games you can play right now to find out more.
PS5 standalone consoles available at PS Direct
Both standalone and digital editions of the PS5 are now available at PS Direct.
There’s currently a queue and anyone looking to pick up a console will require a PSN account in order to purchase a bundle. Wait times may vary but make sure to stay in the queue until you hear the chime in order to secure your new console.
PS5 digital edition available from BT
Searching for a digital edition console? The BT Shop is currently the only retailer with the digital console in stock, but it’s only available as part of a bundle and you will need to be a BT Broadband customer to buy it.
The retailer is selling the digital edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller for £459.99 – that’s only £10 more than the price of a standalone PS5 console.
If you aren’t a BT Broadband customer and don’t have an access code, you can ask a friend who is to lend your their code. Codes aren’t tied to people’s account details, so they won’t get charged.
