Update 18 August: The standalone PS5 digital edition console is still in stock at PlayStation Direct, as Argos and Smyths Toys drop the standalone disc edition console in-store, but with limited stock. PS5 bundles are also available at Game, Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, Studio, ShopTo, AO and Scan.

Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been difficult to buy, as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production of the Sony games console to a crawl. Thankfully, the situation has improved recently, with PS5 bundles readily available from at least one retailer since April.

An avalanche of console restocks began in July, with the good news continuing through August. But because retailers prefer to stock pricier bundles, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, and they sell out in the blink of an eye. The cheaper PS5 digital edition came into stock only recently, but can still be tricky to find.

Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a next-gen machine – whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console – and provide you with info on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.

