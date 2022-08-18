The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: PS Direct restocks digital console as Game’s drop continues
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from the BT Shop, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 18 August: The standalone PS5 digital edition console is still in stock at PlayStation Direct, as Argos and Smyths Toys drop the standalone disc edition console in-store, but with limited stock. PS5 bundles are also available at Game, Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, Studio, ShopTo, AO and Scan.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been difficult to buy, as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production of the Sony games console to a crawl. Thankfully, the situation has improved recently, with PS5 bundles readily available from at least one retailer since April.
An avalanche of console restocks began in July, with the good news continuing through August. But because retailers prefer to stock pricier bundles, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, and they sell out in the blink of an eye. The cheaper PS5 digital edition came into stock only recently, but can still be tricky to find.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a next-gen machine – whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console – and provide you with info on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
PS5 consoles are also in stock at BT
As has been the case for months now, BT is offering PS5 consoles and bundles exclusively to existing customers. All you have to do is log into your BT account and there will be the option to request an access code. Once you have received this via email, head to the BT Shop website using the link below, put your code in, and you’ll be able to buy a PS5.
The cheapest option available at BT today is a PS5 disc edition with a download code for Horizon Forbidden West and a pair of Dualsense controllers. There’s also a bundle that adds the official Sony PS5 Pulse gaming headset, for a total of £619.95 (saving £10).
Is the PS5 in stock at Argos?
A good question, and one as old as the PS5 itself. Argos has an unusual way of stocking products online, and while the PS5 is currently shown as available to buy, once you stick one in your basket and head to the checkout you need to hand over your location. At that point, Argos might say there aren’t any available in your area.
If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to pick up a £449.99 PS5 digital edition at your local store, or have it delivered, but that all depends on where you live.
Smyths also has PS5 digital edition stock (for now)
Another retailer with the PS5 digital edition in stock, and on its own for £449, is Smyths Toys. The retailer had an in-stock restock earlier this week, but the consoles sold out very quickly in most branches. We’ve spotted some stock still available this morning, but only in small numbers and at a handful of stores. We recommend calling your local Smyths Toys branch before visiting, to check what the live stock situation is.
This is the cheapest way to buy a PS5 today
A lot of retailers have PS5 stock available today. But, while some bundles cost over £600 or even £700, gamers looking to pick up a console as cheaply as possible should head to the PlayStation Direct website. There, you will find the PS5 digital edition available as a standalone console, and not part of a bundle with games and accessories, for £449.99.
All you have to do is log in with your PlayStation credentials, and the console is in stock and available to buy.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome back to another day of PS5 hunting – and perhaps the most console stock we’ve ever seen on a single day. Continuing from yesterday, there are a lot of consoles available right now, and even the cheaper PS5 digital edition is available on its own. Keep reading this blog to find out which PS5 deals and bundles are available today, from retailers right across the UK.
PS5 hunters, signing off
Whew, it’s been a busy day for restocks! Two retailers have dropped the standalone disc edition console this morning, while PlayStation Direct dropped the standalone digital edition console, hinting that the stock shortage has or is about to come to an end.
The standalone PS5 digital edition console is still in stock at PlayStation Direct, while Argos and Smyths Toys still have some standalone disc edition consoles in stock, but only at local branches. You can also buy a PS5 bundle from Game, Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, Ebuyer, Studio, ShopTo, AO and Scan. That’s the largest number of retailers we’ve ever seen in stock at one time.
We’ll be back tomorrow to do this again. Join us in the morning for some more PS5 restock action. Ciao for now.
Two Point Campus review
While 2018’s Two Point Hospital was seen as a spiritual successor to 1997’s Theme Hospital from Bullfrog Productions, it also acted as a blueprint for future spin-offs in a classic genre with limitless possibilities for new settings. Now, with Two Point Campus, Two Point Studios is hoping to expand on its initial offering with a university-themed sequel.
The results are a delightfully detailed expansion into a fun new setting that brings fresh ideas to existing systems without diluting the charm of the original. We’ve reviewed the game below if you’d like to hear our thoughts.
Two Point Campus retains its charm in sophomore outing – our review
Two Point Campus is a business management simulator that plays the class clown but hides plenty of A-grade material under its desk. Read our full review.
14 retailers have the PS5 in stock right now – here they are, from cheapest to most expensive
So where can you buy a PS5 right now? There are 14 retailers with the console in stock today – that’s the most we’ve ever seen in stock at one time, hinting that the PS5 shortage is likely over. We’ve listed them below from cheapest to most expensive for easy browsing.
- PlayStation Direct: From £359.99 – Standalone PS5 digital edition console is in stock, with the standalone disc edition console also available to buy
- Argos: £449.99 – standalone PS5 disc edition console. This is a regional drop, so not all stores will have stock
- Smyths Toys: £449.99 – standalone PS5 disc edition console. This is a regional drop, so not every store will have consoles available
- BT Shop: From £459.99 –PS5 digital edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller. You need to be a BT Broadband customer
- Game: From £489.98 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and a controller case
- Very: From £499.99 – Disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West
- AO: £559 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller and Horizon Forbidden West
- ShopTo: £559.85 – PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller
- Studio: £559.99 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller and Horizon Forbidden West
- Ebuyer: £569.99 – PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra starlight blue controller
- EE: £582 – PS5 disc edition console, Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller
- The Game Collection: £619.95 – PS5 digital edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a dualsense controller charging station, an extra midnight black controller, a pulse 3D wireless headset and Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle
- Currys: From £629 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars and a SteelSeries gaming headset
- Scan: £719.95 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a 1TB WD SN850 SSD, a Sabrent PS5 heatsink and an extra dualsense controller
Ebuyer restocks the PS5 console with an extra starlight blue controller
Ebuyer has just had a restock, and it is currently selling the PS5 disc edition console with an extra starlight blue controller and a digital download of Horizon Forbidden West for £569.99. Obviously, it’s not the only retailer with this specific bundle in stock, but it is the only retailer selling this bundle with the blue controller colourway instead of the white one.
BT is selling this digital edition PS5 console bundle
Want a PS5 digital edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller? The BT Shop has this bundle in stock, but it’s only available to BT Broadband customers.
If you happen to be a BT Broadband customer, you can pick up this bundle deal for £459.99 – that’s £10 more than the standalone disc edition console, but you get a game and an extra controller thrown in for good measure.
If you aren’t a BT Broadband customer and don’t have an access code, you can nick one off a friend. Access codes aren’t tied to the credit card details stored in your BT account, so they won’t get charged
