PS5 stock – live: Game, Currys and AO still have consoles available
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from the BT Shop, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Since its 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been difficult to buy, as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. Thankfully the situation has improved, with PS5 bundles readily available.
Today, PS5 bundles are available at Game, Currys, EE, BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, Studio, ShopTo, AO and Scan. The digital edition has sold out at PlayStation Direct, and so too has in-store stock at Smyths Toys. Some consoles remain at Argos, on a regional basis.
Because retailers prefer selling pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. The cheaper PS5 digital edition came into stock only recently, but is tricky to find.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether as a bundle, or on its own – and share info on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
Smyths Toys in-store restock sells out
Smyths Toys has also (just about) sold out of PS5 digital edition consoles. These landed as part of an in-store restock earlier in the week, but now we can only spot a single console left, at the retailer’s Ipswich branch.
The toy retailer seems to be struggling a bit for PS5 console stock at the moment. None are available online for home delivery, although we have spotted a few handfuls of disc edition consoles, bundled with Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99, at some stores.
These include:
- Milton Keynes
- Castlevale
- Nottingham
- Oldbury
- Slough
- Merry Hill
- Sheffield
- Rotherham
- Oldham
- St Helens
- Durham
- Sunderland
- Team Valley
- Metro Centre Newcastle
PS Direct sells out of digital edition consoles
It was a good run, but Sony’s PlayStation Direct store has finally sold out of digital edition PS5 consoles. They had been available for the past few days – and not as part of a bundle, which is rare – but as of Friday morning they’ve sold out once again.
PS Direct still has the pricier disc edition console in stock though, available on its own for £449.99 or with Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99.
Good morning
Good morning, happy Friday and welcome back to the IndyBest PS5 live blog. We’ll be bringing you live updates on PS5 console and bundle availability from retailers right across the UK, all day.
Live blog signing off
That brings another day to a close, and yet again we leave you with good news. PS5 console bundles are widely available from plenty of retailers, and you can even still buy a disc edition console on its own from PS Direct.
Currys has 17 PS5 bundles available right now
Yes, you read that correctly and no, it is not a typo. Currys has 17 different PS5 bundles listed on its website, ranging in price from £599 to £729. As with many other retailers at the moment, standalone consoles are not available, and neither is the cheaper PS5 digital edition.
For that £599 starting price, you can order yourself a PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West and an Arctis 7P+ wireless gaming headset. Or, for the same price, Currys as the disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and Lego Star Wars.
Two PS5 bundles are available at Scan today
If you’re looking for a PS5 bundle with a difference, then Scan is the retailer for you. Instead of bundling controller docks, headsets and branded clothing, Scan is for the gaming purists. Here you’ll find a bundle with the PS5 disc edition, Horizon Forbidden West and a pair of Dualsense controllers, plus a 1TB storage expansion drive and a Sabrent heat sink for cooling the console cool. The bundle is priced at £719.99 and is available now.
Smyths has just about sold out of consoles
We posted earlier to say Smyths Toys still had standalone disc edition consoles available in some stores. Now though, according to the retailer’s own website, just a single console remains, and it’s at the Ipswich branch. We suspect this lone PS5 will sell before the end of the day, returning Smyths’ inventory to zero.
ShopTo has five PS5 bundles available today
It feels like PS5 bundles are everywhere at the moment, and ShopTo is another retailer with plenty of consoles available to buy right now.
Although individual consoles are sold out, bundles at ShopTo start at £499.85 for the PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West. Spend a bit more and for £559.85 that bundle also includes a second Dualsense controller.
ShopTo also has a £509.85 deal that includes the disc edition console and a second controller, this time in black.
This PS5 bundle is available now at AO
Yet another retailer with PS5 stock today is AO. You can’t buy the console on its own, but instead the electronics store has a bundle with the PS5 disc edition, plus Gran Turismo 7 and a second Dualsense controller, in white, for £579, with next-day delivery available.
