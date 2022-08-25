The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock live: Currys, Game and more restock the console – how to get yours today
Here’s the latest PS5 restock news from the BT Shop, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Since its November 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of, as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. Thankfully, the situation has improved, with PS5 bundles now readily available.
Today, PS5 bundles are available at Argos, Currys, EE, Very, ShopTo, Studio, Base, Scan, Box and at some branches of Smyths Toys. Stock is running low at Game, while PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT Broadband customers, as well as The Game Collection.
Because retailers prefer selling pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easy to snag, the cheaper digital edition is a bit more difficult to get your hands on.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether as part of a bundle, or on its own – and share the latest intel on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Good morning
Good morning and welcome back to another day of PS5 hunting. We start with good news, as quite a few retailers have consoles in stock and available for home delivery right now. Some retailers are running low, however, and buying a console on its own it still very difficult. The lesser-spotted PS5 digital edition is available at a couple of retailers, but remains difficult to find.
Stay tuned to this blog for live updates on PS5 stock levels as soon as we have them.
Live blog signing off
As we sign off for the evening PS5 console bundles are still available at Game, Argos, Currys, EE, Very, ShopTo, Studio, Base, Scan, Box and at some branches of Smyths Toys. PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT Broadband customers, as well as The Game Collection.
Individual consoles are still difficult to find, however, and the digital edition PS5 is in short supply. We’ll be back again tomorrow with all of the latest PlayStation 5 restocking news to help you secure your console.
Studio has these two PS5 bundles available today
Studio has a pair of PS5 bundles available to buy online today. The cheaper of the two is priced at £559.99 and includes a PS5 disc edition console, plus Horizon Forbidden West and a second Dualsense controller.
The other is £579.99 and includes the same console and Gran Turismo 7.
PS VR2 confirmed to release in early 2023
This week, Sony shared an update on its new virtual reality headset, called the PS VR2. And the good news is that gamers don’t have much longer to wait to get their hands on one. The company shared via Instagram that its next-generation headset will be arriving in early 2023.
Sony didn’t release much more information than that, so we’re still waiting to see how much it will cost, but it seems the company is all set to launch its VR headset early next year.
For everything we know so far about Sony’s next-generation PS5 VR headset, read the article below:
Everything we know about PlayStation’s new virtual reality headset
All you need to know about PlayStation’s upcoming PS VR2 virtual reality gaming headset for the PS5 console
The best 4K TV for your new PS5
While we wait for the next PS5 restock, it’s time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile.
We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
What’s the difference between the two models of PS5?
Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies.
The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition.
Saints Row review: Explosive fun that’s rough around the edges
If you’re in the market for some games for your new PS5 consoles, then check out our review of Saints Row. Our reviewer said: “Despite all its flaws (and there are more than a few), Saints Row is undoubtedly fun and explosive in its over-the-top presentation. While its punctuated with memorable moments, they are often diminished by the repetitive nature of its side content, which makes up a significant portion of what Saints Row has to offer.”
Our writer added: “If you’ve been a longtime fan of the series’s previous entries, you will find plenty to enjoy with this latest installment – just don’t expect much in the way of innovation.”
Read more here:
Saints Row is a return to the sandbox formula but it’s rough around the edges
While Saints Row relives its sandbox formula with an explosive return it’s held back by a half-baked story and an empty open world – read our full review
ShopTo has five PS5 bundles available today
Yet more PS5 consoles are available today, this time at the ShopTo website. Standalone consoles are sold out (of course), but prices start at £499.85 for a disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West. Adding a second Dualsense controller bumps the price up to £559.85. Or, the disc edition console is available without any games, but with a second controller, for £509.85.
PS5 digital edition is also available at Argos
Because the digital edition is so rarely available, we thought this deserved its own post. As well as the disc edition that just came back into stock at Argos, so too has the cheaper digital edition.
This console is also bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, and is priced at £409.99. As is always the case at Argos, stock is available on a regional basis, so might not be available in your area at the time of writing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.