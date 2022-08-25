Here’s where you can buy the elusive console (iStock / The Independent)

Since its November 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of, as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. Thankfully, the situation has improved, with PS5 bundles now readily available.

Today, PS5 bundles are available at Argos, Currys, EE, Very, ShopTo, Studio, Base, Scan, Box and at some branches of Smyths Toys. Stock is running low at Game, while PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT Broadband customers, as well as The Game Collection.

Because retailers prefer selling pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easy to snag, the cheaper digital edition is a bit more difficult to get your hands on.

Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether as part of a bundle, or on its own – and share the latest intel on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.

