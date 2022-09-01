The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock live: Where to buy the console at its old price, including ShopTo, Currys, BT and more
The latest PS5 restock news from Smyths Toys, Amazon, Game and more
Since its 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been difficult to get hold of as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production. The stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles readily available. However, Sony has increased the PS5’s price due to inflation, and this has already come into effect at some retailers.
Luckily, we’ve spotted a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, Currys, EE, Scan, Hughes and Box. PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT customers. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game, and the console is available to pre-order at Very, but carries the new price.
Because retailers prefer pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is trickier to find.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog for real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether in a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
Currys has loads of PS5 bundles in stock
Currys is currently one of the best places to buy a PS5. The console isn’t available on its own, and the cheaper digital edition isn’t in stock either, but if you want a disc edition bundle then Currys has you covered.
Bundles are priced from £599 for a disc console with Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and Lego Star Wars, to £729 for the console and those games, plus a second Dualsense controller and a SteelSeries wireless gaming headset.
What happened to Smyths Toys?
It feels like ages since we last reported on PS5 stock being available at Smyths Toys. The retailer’s website said stock was due in August, but now its September and the estimate has switched to say consoles will eventually arrive this month instead. That’s for the disc edition with either Gran Turismo 7 or Horizon Forbidden West. Consoles on their own are due at Smyths at some point in 2022, but no more detail is provided.
As for in-store availability, it looks like all branches of Smyths are completely sold out of PS5 stock. We’ll keep you posted on when this situation changes.
Hughes now also has PS5 stock
For those keeping count, you can now add Hughes to your list of retailers with PS5 consoles in stock and ready to buy today. The console isn’t available on its own though, and is instead offered as part of a £654.96 bundle with the disc edition console, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, a second Dualsense controller and a dual controller charging dock.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to another day of PS5 hunting with the IndyBest team. Stock levels are pretty good at the moment, but some retailers have increased their prices in line with an inflation-related rise issued by Sony itself. We’ll be showing you where to buy the PS5 at its original, lower price, and where to pick up consoles on their own instead of as part of a bundle. Lastly, we’ll also share news on where the lesser-spotted PS5 digital edition can be bought.
Stay tuned to this blog for live updates on PS5 stock levels cross the UK for the rest of the day.
Live blog signing off
As another day of PS5 restock blogging comes to a close, here’s where you can pick up a console right now:
- ShopTo: One bundle available, priced at £499.85
- Argos: Consoles available, but limited geographically, priced from £499.99
- Currys: Multiple bundles available, priced from £599
- EE: Available on 11-month deal, priced at £10 upfront and £52 a month
- Scan: One bundle available, priced at £719.99
- Box: Two bundles available, priced from £699.99
- BT Shop: Digital console bundles available, priced from £409.99
- Game: Bundles available but with new prices, from £549.98
- Very: Standalone consoles available to pre-order, but at new price, from £479.99
We’ll be back again tomorrow for all of the latest PS5 restocking news from across the UK.
Why has the PS5’s price gone up?
We’re in a cost-of-living crisis, and as well as essentials like food and energy, the price of luxuries like games consoles is also on the up. Earlier in August, PlayStation’s CEO Jim Ryan announced the price of the console will be going up in the UK, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada, with US prices remaining unchanged for now.
The price change took effect immediately, and saw the price of the PS5 disc edition console increase by £30, from £449.99 to £479.99. The PS5 digital edition was also bumped up by £30, taking the console to £389.99.
In a blog post, Ryan blamed the price increase on the “challenging global economic environment”. You can read more on this below.
Sony dramatically increases price of the PS5
Sony will substantially increase the price of the PlayStation 5, it has said.
Very has standalone consoles in stock, but there’s a catch (or two)
PS5 consoles are difficult to buy on their own, as most are currently being sold as part of a bundle. This isn’t the case at Very though, where the disc edition can be bought on its own. Unfortunately though, there are a couple of catches with this deal. Firstly, Very has increased its prices in line with a six per cent price rise announced by Sony earlier in August.
This means the standalone console is £479.99 instead of £449.99.
Secondly, Very is operating a pre-order system, where consoles ordered today won’t be delivered until 26 September, almost an entire month away.
Game has lots of PS5 stock, but at a higher price
Game is one of only a couple of retailers to increase their PS5 prices in line with Sony. The Japanese tech company announced earlier in August that, owing to inflation, it would be increasing the price of its PS5 console by six per cent. Most UK retailers are yet to change their prices, but Game has.
As such, while Game has loads of PS5 bundles in stock right now, they cost a bit more than elsewhere.
The cheapest bundle is priced at £529.99 and includes the PS5 disc edition console, plus Horizon Forbidden West. Adding a second Dualsense controller increases the price to £589.98, and adding Gran Turismo 7 on top bumps it up to £649.96.
How to buy the PS5 digital edition today
For months now, the cheaper digital edition of PS5 has been more difficult to find than the pricier disc edition. That’s still the case, but for BT broadband customers there is hope, in the form of the BT Shop website. Here, the digital edition is available exclusively to existing BT customers, who can request a code from their account page, which is then used to access the consoles.
BT Shop is selling the PS5 digital edition with Horizon Forbidden West for £409.99, or with a second Dualsense controller (with no games included) for £419.97.
Alternatively, BT Shop has the PS5 disc edition available on its own (with a single controller but no games) for £449.
Some branches of Game have PS5 stock today
Game may have put up its prices, in line with Sony, but we’re pleased to say the retailer has some in-store stock available today. Branches of Game tend to tweet about console stock availability, and so far today we’ve seen PS5s available at stores in Birkenhead, Liverpool, Scunthorpe, Carmarthen, Sunderland and others.
