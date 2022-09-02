The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock live: Where to buy the console at Game, ShopTo, Currys and more
The latest PS5 restock news from Smyths Toys, Amazon, Game and more
Since its 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been difficult to get hold of as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production. The stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles readily available. However, Sony has increased the PS5’s price due to inflation, and this has already come into effect at some retailers.
Luckily, we’ve spotted a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, Currys, EE, Scan, Hughes and Box. PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT customers. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game, and the console is available to pre-order at Very, but carries the new price.
Because retailers prefer pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is trickier to find.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog for real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether in a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
Happy Friday, PS5 trackers
Good morning and we’re back to close out the week with the PS5 liveblog!
Right now, you can find a new console at ShopTo, Argos, Currys, EE, Scan, Hughes and Box. PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT customers. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game, and the console is available to pre-order at Very, but carries the new price.
We’ll be keeping you updated with all the latest stock drops to make sure you’re getting the best price. Stay tuned!
Argos has very low levels of PS5 stock
Argos is another retailer who sells the PS5 at the pre-increase price. However, there isn’t much stock to go around. Consoles on their own are unavailable from Argos, and the only bundle available can only be collected from certain stores. In our case, the Argos website said the closest store with stock was almost 100 miles away from where we live in London.
If you do happen to live near an Argos store with stock, the retailer has a £569.99 bundle with the PS5 disc edition, Horizon Forbidden West, a second Dualsense controller and a Stealth gaming headset.
Very has also put its PS5 prices up
Just like Game, Very has also put its prices up in line with Sony. The price hike has come at a frustrating time for Very shoppers, because it’s currently the only retailer with the PS5 disc edition in stock as a standalone console, not part of a bundle. The console is priced at £479.99, and while it can be ordered now, Very says consoles will ne delivered on 26 Septembers, meaning buyers will be in for a near-four-week wait.
Game has a lot of PS5 bundles in stock, but with higher prices
As we explained in our introduction above, Sony recently announced a price increase for both versions of the PS5 in the UK and across Europe, due to inflation. Some retailers are stocking with the old price for now, while others have increased theirs in line with Sony’s.
While Curry is among the former, Game has taken the latter approach and bumped up its bundle prices. Standalone consoles aren’t in stock, so for now the cheapest option is a PS5 disc edition with a second Dualsense controller and a ‘Player ‘ branded controller case. This bundle is priced at £539.98 and it’s available now.
Spend a bit more, and the same console is available with a second controller and Horizon Forbidden West, but no controller case, for £589.98.
Game’s priciest bundle costs £659.97 and includes a disc edition console, second controller, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7.
How to buy a PS5 digital edition
BT is one of the only retailers to currently have the lesser-spotted PS5 digital edition in stock. This version is cheaper owing to it not having a disc drive, but has been very difficult to hunt down since the PS5 arrived back in 2020.
Consoles stocked on the BT Shop website are available exclusively to existing BT customers, who receive an access code when logging into their account. Pop this code into the BT Shop site, and you can buy a console.
BT’s PS5 deals start at £459.99 for the digital edition with a second Dualsense controller and Horizon Forbidden West. BT also has the disc edition in stock with Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99, or with a second controller and no games for £508.98.
Here’s how to pay monthly for a PS5 from EE
EE customers can add a PS5 console to their monthly phone bill. This is the disc edition of the PS5, comes with Horizon Forbidden West and a second Dualsense controller, and is priced at £10 upfront then £52 a month for 11 months. That makes a total cost of £582.
