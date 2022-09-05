On the hunt for the console? Here’s where to buy it today (iStock / The Independent)

Since its 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been difficult to get hold of as supply chain issues slowed production. The stock situation has improved in recent months, with PS5 bundles readily available. However, Sony has increased the PS5’s price due to inflation, and this has already come into effect at some retailers.

Luckily, we’ve spotted a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, Currys, EE, Scan and Hughes. PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT customers. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game, and the console is available to pre-order at Very, but carries the new price.

Because retailers prefer pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is trickier to find.

Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog for real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether in a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.

