PS5 stock live: Where to buy the console at its old price, including Currys, Argos, BT and more
The latest PS5 restock news from Smyths Toys, Amazon, Game and other retailers
Since its 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been difficult to get hold of as supply chain issues slowed production. The stock situation has improved in recent months, with PS5 bundles readily available. However, Sony has increased the PS5’s price due to inflation, and this has already come into effect at some retailers.
Luckily, we’ve spotted a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, Currys, EE, Scan and Hughes. PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT customers. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game, and the console is available to pre-order at Very, but carries the new price.
Because retailers prefer pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is trickier to find.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog for real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether in a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
Currys is probably the best place to buy a PS5 bundle today
Currys doesn’t have any standalone consoles available at the moment, but it has one of the best bundle selections of any shop this week. Priced from £599 to £729, Currys has 14 different PS5 bundles available to buy right now. The cheapest includes the PS5 disc edition (as they all do), plus Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars and Gran Turismo 7.
Spend an extra £100, and for £699 you get the console, GT7 and Horizon Forbidden West, plus a second wireless Dualsense controller and a SteelSeries wireless gaming headset.
These are the PS5 retailers to look out for
If you’re wondering which of your preferred retailers has PS5 stock available, then we’ve rounded up all the places that usually stock the console. Check stock from all the UK retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Good morning
Good morning, happy Monday and welcome to another week of PS5 stock hunting with the IndyBest team. We’ll be updating this live blog throughout the day with all of the latest news for PS5 stock in retailers across the UK.
