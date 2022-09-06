The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock live: Argos has the best deal on the PlayStation today, but stock is low
The latest PS5 restock news from Smyths Toys, Amazon, Game and other retailers
Two years into its lifespan, and the PlayStation 5 still hasn’t completely ironed out its production problems. Supply chain issues and the fact that the entire global economy is teetering towards a cliff-edge has left many gamers unable to find Sony’s console in stock.
Availability has improved in recent months, but with Sony taking the unprecedented step of increasing the price of the console to account for inflation, finding a good deal on a PS5 bundle is getting harder.
Luckily, we can still find a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, EE, Scan, BT Shop and Hughes. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game, and the console is available to pre-order at Very, but carries the new price.
Because retailers prefer pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is trickier to find.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog for real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether in a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
Where is the PS5 in stock right now?
Right now, there is stock available at Argos, EE, ShopTo, Studio, Scan, Box and Game, while PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT Broadband customers.
We’ll keep you posted when we start to see more consoles, bundles and more, as well as let you know about the recently announced price increase.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Scan’s got a PS5 bundle is still available
Scan – celebrated purveyor of motherboards and RAM and that – has a PS5 bundle in stock for one day only, or so it claims (the deal was first spotted yesterday).
Instead of throwing in loads of games and branded accessories, the retailer has bundled the PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West, a second Dualsense controller, a 1TB storage expansion drive from Western Digital, and a Sabrent heatsink to keep that storage cool while gaming.
The bundle is the only one currently available at Scan, and is priced at £719.99.
Rise and shine, PlayStation hunters
Hello there!
Welcome back to IndyBest’s PlayStation 5 stock checker liveblog, where we’ll be scouring the internet for the very best deals on Sony’s newest console. Since the official RRP increase (thanks, crashing global economy), a few retailers have started bumping up their prices, but some haven’t got the memo yet.
Who? Mostly Argos, which has a handful of consoles available at a very limited number of local stores.
Stick with us for more throughout the day!
Live blog signing off
As we sign off for the evening, we bring news that Currys is now out of PS5 stock and BT is no longer stocking the hard-to-find PS5 digital edition. There are now just a handful of places selling the PS5 at its original, pre-inflation price, and no retailer is offering the console on its own.
Bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos (but with very low stock), EE, Scan, BT Shop and Hughes. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game, and the console is available to pre-order at Very, but also carries the new price. We’ll be back tomorrow all of the latest PS5 restocking news from across the UK.
Currys is now out of PS5 stock
We haven’t said this for a while, but it looks like Currys has just run out of PS5 stock. We said only this morning how the retailer was the best place to buy a console at the moment, owing to it stocking a wide range of bundles. But that stock now appears to have dried up, with the website saying none are now available.
Very has this PS5 bundle, but here’s a catch
Like Game, Very has also increased its PS5 prices in line with Sony. As a result, the disc edition console on its own is priced at £479.99 – but that is somewhat irrelevant at the moment, as it’s out of stock. Instead, Very will only sell the console if you order it with a second Dualsense controller, which takes the price up to £539.98.
And now for the catch – this is only a pre-order, with Very saying consoles will be delivered on 26 September, a full three weeks from now. As such, unless you have a bunch of Very vouchers or store credit to spend, you’re best off buying the console elsewhere.
PS VR2: PlayStation confirms release date for 2023 – here’s everything we know
Sony has a next-generation virtual reality headset on the way, designed to work exclusively with the PS5 and called the PlayStation VR2. The headset is the successor to the original PS VR, which arrived back in October 2016 and was the first (and remains the only) virtual reality headset for a mainstream game console.
The company has already revealed what the new headset will look like, complete with updated specs. We also know Sony plans to launch 20 games for the new hardware upon its imminent release. Here is everything else we know so far...
Everything we know about PlayStation’s new virtual reality headset
All you need to know about PlayStation’s upcoming PS VR2 virtual reality gaming headset for the PS5 console
How to buy a PS5 digital edition today
The digital edition is Sony’s more affordable PS5 console, owing to it not having a disc drive. As such, games need to be downloaded to be played, and the console cannot play films from a DVD or Blu-ray. This console has been difficult to find for months, and is still very rarely available on its own.
Instead, we’ve spotted it as part of a £619.95 bundle at The Game Collection. As well as the console, you get Horizon Forbidden West, Fortnite: The Last Laugh, a second Dualsense controller in black, the Sony Pulse 3D gaming headset, also in black, and a charging dock for your two controllers.
Hughes has these two PS5 bundles in stock today
Who? No, Hughes. The kitchen appliance and electronics retailer has two PS5 bundles in stock and ready to buy right now.
The first is priced at £654.96 and includes the PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, a second Dualsense controller and a charger for the two gamepads. The second is slightly more expensive, at £684.96, and swaps out the second controller and charger for a Pulse 3D gaming headset instead.
