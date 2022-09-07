The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock live: These are the best deals on the console from Argos and more
The latest PS5 restock news from Smyths Toys, Amazon, Game and more retailers
Two years into its lifespan, and the PlayStation 5 still hasn’t completely ironed out its production problems. Supply chain issues and the fact that the entire global economy is teetering towards a cliff-edge has left many gamers unable to find Sony’s console in stock.
Availability has improved massively in recent months, but with Sony taking the unprecedented step of increasing the price of the console to account for inflation, finding a good deal on a PS5 bundle is getting harder.
Luckily, we can still find a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, EE, Scan, BT Shop and Hughes. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game, and the console is available to pre-order at Very, but it also carries the new price.
Because retailers prefer pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is trickier to find.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog for real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether in a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
G’morning
Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We’re back to help secure you a PS5 at the best possible price, so stick around if you’re still on the hunt. We’ll walk you through each and every drop.
‘The Last of Us Part I’ is out now
If you’re wondering what games you can pick up on your new PS5, The Last of Us Part I was released last weekend (£64.99, Amazon.co.uk). It’s a remake (from the ground up) of the original 2013 release, but is it worth the price?
In our review, we said: “The Last of Us is (and always was) a masterpiece and Part I is unquestionably the best version of it yet, but that may not be enough for anyone hoping for a complete reinvention of the formula from the ground up.
“Part I adds just enough to warrant its remake for the latest hardware, which elevates it to the same level of The Last of Us Part II in smart design choices, flexibility and technical prowess, even if it’s still the third time we’ve made this journey.
“If Naughty Dog’s original PS3 version was the critically acclaimed theatrical release, then Part I is the Criterion 4K remaster complete with commentary and behind-the-scenes footage.”
Read our full review of The Last of Us Part I to find out more.
The Last of Us Part I review: A remake the masterpiece deserves – but at a cost
Naughty Dog's groundbreaking work has seen some significant improvements but it's £69.99 price tag is hard to justify. Read our review of The Last of Us Part I
Why has the PS5’s price gone up?
We’re in a cost-of-living crisis and, as well as essentials such as food and energy, the price of luxuries such as games consoles is on the up. In August, PlayStation’s CEO Jim Ryan announced the price of the console will be going up in the UK, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada, with US prices remaining unchanged for now.
The price change took effect immediately, and saw the price of the PS5 disc edition console increase by £30, from £449.99 to £479.99. The PS5 digital edition was also bumped up by £30, taking the console to £389.99.
In a blog post, Ryan blamed the price increase on the “challenging global economic environment”. You can read more on this below.
Sony dramatically increases price of the PS5
Sony will substantially increase the price of the PlayStation 5, it has said.
The best games of 2022 (so far)
2022 has been a particularly busy year for new games, as delayed titles scheduled to release in 2021 have finally made it onto our screens. While we take stock before an even busier release schedule this holiday season, we’ve rounded up just a few of our favourites.
They range from AAA blockbusters such as Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West to indie darlings that took us by surprise, such as Rollerdrome and Cult of the Lamb.
If you want to find out what games are worth playing in 2022, read our full round-up of the best games of the year so far.
From Elden Ring to Cult of the Lamb, these are our favourite games of 2022 (so far)
2022 has been a big year for PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch releases. These are all our favourite games that we’ve played
Check out the PS5 dualsense edge controller
Sony has announced its first high-performance, highly customisable gaming controller, called the dualsense edge.
Made specifically for PlayStation 5, the dualsense edge is similar in ethos to the elite gamepad Xbox owners will already be familiar with.
Revealed by Sony at this year’s Gamescom, the gamepad has a range of hardware- and software-based customisation options for personalising the gaming experience. This includes triggers and sticks with adjustable sensitivity and dead zones, swappable stick caps, and the ability to re-map or disable buttons.
PS5 dualsense edge controller: What you need to know about the customisable gamepad
Everything you need to know about the features and functions of Sony’s new dualsense edge gamepad for the PlayStation 5
This is the perfect PS5 bundle for racing fans
If you’re a Formula One fan, or you’re just really into truck simulators, this is the PS5 bundle for you. Available now from electronics retailer Box, the bundle includes a PS5 disc edition, plus F1 2022 and the Thrustmaster T150 steering wheel and pedal set.
It’s the only bundle left in stock at Box today, and right now there’s a teeny tiny saving of £14 thrown in.
Here’s everywhere you can buy a PlayStation
It’s round-up time! While we wait for new stock to appear, let’s take a look at everywhere you can buy a PlayStation 5 in the UK today.
- ShopTo: One bundle available, priced at £559.85
- Argos: One bundle available, but limited geographically, priced from £569.99
- Currys: One bundle available to pre-order at £649
- EE: Available on an 11-month deal, priced at £10 up front and £52 a month
- Scan: One bundle available, priced at £719.99
- Box: One bundle available, priced at £699.99
- BT Shop: Digital console bundles available, priced from £508.98
- Game: Bundles available but with new prices, from £549.98
- Very: Standalone consoles available to pre-order, but at new price, from £479.99
Add this PS5 bundle to your monthly bill from EE
Phone network EE takes a different approach to PS5 retail. Instead of selling the console or a bundle for the regular price, EE lets existing customers add the console to their monthly bill, splitting the cost across 11 months.
EE has the PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West and a second Dualsense controller for £10 up front then £52 a month. In total, it’ll cost you £582 over 11 months.
Very has PS5 stock available, but there’s a catch
Very is one of several retailers to have PS5 stock available today. However, while many shops offer speedy delivery, Very is operating a pre-order system where orders placed now won’t arrive until 26 September.
If you don’t mind waiting a few days, Very is offering the PS5 disc edition with an additional Dualsense controller for £539.98.
