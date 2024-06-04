Falling on Sunday 16 June, Father’s Day 2024 is fast approaching and, if you’re still hunting for the perfect gift, Lookfantastic has come to the rescue.

While golf balls and Lego can delight in the moment, why not present him with something he’ll find use for day to day? Enter: Lookfantastic’s grooming gift set.

Whether they’re partial to a pampering session or guilty of neglecting their skincare routine, the seven-strong gift set features everything the father figure in your life needs to take care of themselves.

Adding a touch of luxury to their daily regime, the bundle introduces them to a host of premium brands like Elemis and Shiseido, while supplying them with staples such as eye cream and anti-ageing moisturisers.

Costing just £45 but boasting an overall value of £177, the set offers serious value for money. Forget the expensive socks or novelty mugs – here’s everything you need to know about Lookfantastic’s Father’s Day grooming edit.

Lookfantastic Father’s Day grooming edit: £45, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

A sell out hit year after year, Lookfantastic’s Father’s Day gift set includes a seven-strong roster of grooming essentials. Packaged in a gradient blue box that can easily be repurposed as storage once it’s been unwrapped, inside they’ll find everything from an Elemis pro-collagen morning matrix moisturiser to Origins Dr Andrew Weil mega-mushroom relief and resilience soothing treatment, as well as Shiseido men’s total revitalizer eye cream and a Nip+Fab glycolic fix extreme scrub.

Plus, there’s a full size Mio clay away body cleanser and a Rituals life is a journey sports car perfume two pack for on-the-go.

The set costs just £45, but with a value of more than £177, you’ll be saving more than 70 per cent on the staples inside. Who can argue with that?

