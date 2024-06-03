Best last-minute Amazon Father’s Day gifts 2024, from Lego to chocolate

An annual occasion to spoil the dad figure in your life (not that you need an excuse), Father’s Day 2024 is just around the corner.

Falling on Sunday 16 June, there’s just over a week to go, meaning time is running out to find the perfect present. But this is no small feat – after all, dads are notoriously tricky to buy for (they either think they have everything they already need or don’t want anything at all).

Whether they love winding down in the evening with a glass of whisky, immersing themselves in a good tome or have a growing Lego collection, you’ve come to the right place for last-minute gift ideas.

With presents for everyone from first-time dads to grandfathers, Amazon has plenty of gifts that will still arrive in time – and even with next day delivery thanks to Amazon Prime (saving you a last minute supermarket dash).

From teetotal tipples to ereaders and even beer dispensers, we’ve rounded up the best last minute Father’s Day gifts from Amazon to make you the favourite child.

PerfectDraft Phillips machine home beer cooler and dispenser: £199, Amazon.co.uk

If your father loves a crisp pint, then you can’t beat the perfect draft beer dispenser. When we reviewed the machine, our writer noted that this plug-in machine is ideal for a “serious beer lover”. The kegs come in a 6l size – around 10 and a half pints – and according to our tester, they are “easy to click into the casing and hook up to the tap”. The kegs can be “chilled down to 3C and the easy-pour pints are perfectly smooth”.

Hotel Chocolat everything sleekster: £25.95, Amazon.co.uk

When in doubt, chocolate never disappoints. This Hotel Chocolat set is a real treat, containing 27 caramels, pralines and alcohol truffles. Featuring bestselling recipes like the champagne truffle, eton mess and billionaires shortbread, the taster set is the ultimate indulgent gift.

Renpho reach massage gun: £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Massage guns provide relief whether your dad works out or not, from easing back pain to targeting their arms. The most impressive model in our round-up of the best massage guns, our tester praised this Renpho model’s four massage heads that deliver five intensity levels. “This massage gun is incredibly quiet in operation, great value and the manufacturer has also managed to keep the weight down, which only adds to the tool’s overall usability,” they added.

The ultimate gift for book worms, a Kindle allows your dad to have an entire library of his favourite books at his fingertips. Amazon gave the original Kindle an upgrade in 2022, bringing the most affordable model in line with the more premium Kindle paperwhite (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk). “That means it’s got the same 6in display but a sharper 300dpi resolution, plus extra storage, bigger battery life and, at long last, an industry-standard USB-C connection (the type used in most Android phones and modern gadgets),” our tech reviewer said.

Molton Brown re-charge black pepper bath & shower gel: £25, Amazon.co.uk

For dads who need a little pampering, this Molton Brown shower gel will add a touch of luxury to their daily routine. When reviewing the brand’s signature scent, our tester said: “A fusion of black pepper, coriander and earthy vetiver, the spicy blend starts out rather fresh and citrusy, but goes on to release a woodier and more masculine aroma.” They added that the smell lingered long after bath time.

The Dalmore 12-year-old single malt whisky: £59.74, Amazon.co.uk

Whisky-loving dads will delight in receiving a bottle of The Dalmore’s exceptional single malt whisky this Father’s Day. Securing the top spot in our review, The Dalmore 12 is aged for the first nine years in American white oak ex-bourbon casks, before half is transferred to rare ex-oloroso sherry casks for the final three years. “The resulting whisky is extremely rich for a 12-year-old, with aromas of orange, roasted coffee, cereal, plum, chocolate and marzipan,” our tester said.

Lego The Mandalorian helmet: £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

This Lego The Mandalorianian set is a no-brainer gift for dads who love the Star Wars franchise. “It’s a complex build with almost 600 pieces, so dads can also have some me-time while constructing it, away from those pesky kids,” our tester said in their review. Our tester was “full of glee when they were presented with this, and claimed it even helped them feel more relaxed while they built it,” they added. Plus, once it’s built, it also becomes a memorabilia piece that can be displayed in their home.

Teetotal dads will welcome a bottle of Everleaf’s forest spirit this Father’s Day. A tempting blend of 14 sustainably sourced natural botanicals, including saffron, Madagascan vanilla, orange blossom, cassia bark and vetiver, our tester described the flavour as “layered and bittersweet, with syrupiness and spice.” But what they noticed most is its luxuriously silky smoothness.

