Dyson’s new Airwrap i.d. allows you to design custom curls on your phone

Dyson’s Airwrap is known for being one of the most-loved hair tools in the industry – and the appliance company has just launched its latest version.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. is the first hair tool that can programme custom curls, with just the push of a button. Curls are designed on your phone and transmitted through Bluetooth wireless technology straight to the styler.

open image in gallery The Dyson Airwrap will create the curl designed on your phone with one push of the button (Dyson/PA)

The i.d. curl means you can personalise your curling sequence by inputting your hair profile on the MyDyson app, listing your hair type, length and skill level. A curated series is then recommended for your bespoke curling routine.

One button then activates the i.d.’s three-step curling routine for crisp and consistent waves. This new innovation makes curling hair foolproof for anyone and everyone – meaning there are no longer any excuses for frizz and flyaways.

open image in gallery The tool is Dyson’s first connected beauty device (Dyson/PA)

The tool doesn’t bypass hair health either – the heat and airflow levels are intuitively controlled based on the styling preferences you input to the app – so you have full control over the intensity on your hair. With barrels and attachments to suit every style – the bespoke versatility of this tool means it’s the most personal styler on the market.

Alongside the Airwrap i.d., Dyson are also releasing styling formulas – a first for the brand, stepping into product beyond tech.

open image in gallery The Chitsan range are Dyson’s first line of styling products (Dyson/PA)

Dyson Chitosan is the name of the brand’s first wet line of styling products, which includes pre-style creams and post-style serums for priming and defining.

Chitosan is a macromolecule derived from oyster mushrooms and is often used in medicine for healing wounds, as it adheres to wet tissue and promotes new tissue growth.

open image in gallery Found in mushrooms, chitosan has a complex macromolecule that helps create flexible bonds to support hair for 2x the normal hold (Dyson/PA)

When it comes to hair, this means chitosan locks in the hair’s moisture, thanks to its film-forming ability, and promotes collagen production, giving structure to the hair by helping to rebuild damaged or thinning strands.

What’s unique about these products is – unsurprisingly for Dyson – the engineering of their bottles. The applicator is designed to deliver the perfect amount of product – exactly 0.22ml – pump after pump, meaning there’s no wastage or overuse. The bottles take the guesswork out of styling – meaning your hair will never be weighed down or lose shape prematurely.