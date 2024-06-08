From fries to mash: 10 of the best air fryer potato recipes

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Potatoes are a versatile and beloved staple in many cuisines, and the air fryer has revolutionised the way we prepare them.

By using an air fryer, you can enjoy the crispy texture and rich flavour of fried potatoes with significantly less oil, making your favourite potato dishes healthier and easier to prepare.

Whether you’re craving classic French fries, gourmet Hasselback potatoes or a hearty potato hash, the air fryer can deliver delicious results with minimal effort.

Below are 10 of the best air fryer potato recipes that you need to try, each offering a unique twist on this humble vegetable.

Air fryer french fries

Golden and crispy French fries made to perfection in the air fryer ( Getty )

Craving classic French fries but dreading the deep-frying process? Enter the air fryer. These crispy, golden fries are a guilt-free version of everyone’s favourite snack. Simply cut, soak, season and air fry for 20 minutes. The result? Fries that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and absolutely irresistible. Perfect for pairing with burgers, sandwiches or just enjoying on their own.

Get the recipe

Air fryer roasted potatoes

Crispy roasted potatoes seasoned with rosemary and garlic, fresh out of the air fryer ( Getty )

Meet your new favourite side dish: perfectly seasoned roasted potatoes with a crispy exterior and fluffy interior. These potatoes are tossed with olive oil, sea salt, dried rosemary and garlic powder, then air fried to perfection. In just 25 minutes, you’ll have a side dish that’s so good, you might just skip the main course. They’re that addictive.

Get the recipe

Air fryer sweet potato fries

Crispy and delicious sweet potato fries made in the air fryer, perfect for a healthy snack ( Getty )

Say hello to sweet and crispy sweet potato fries, the healthier, more colourful cousin of regular fries. Cut into thick sticks and seasoned with smoked paprika, salt, and pepper, these fries are air fried to crispy perfection in just 20 minutes. They’re the perfect snack or side dish that adds a touch of sweetness to your meal without the guilt.

Get the recipe

Air fryer potato chips

Homemade potato chips cooked to crispy perfection in the air fryer ( Getty )

Forget shop-bought chips – homemade potato chips are where it’s at. Thinly sliced potatoes are soaked, seasoned and air fried to create crispy, crunchy chips that are light on oil but heavy on flavour. Ready in just 15 minutes, these chips are perfect for snacking, party platters or satisfying those late-night cravings.

Get the recipe

Air fryer stuffed potatoes

Cheesy and bacon-filled stuffed potatoes, crispy and delicious from the air fryer ( Getty )

Baked potatoes get a decadent upgrade with a delicious filling of cheese and bacon. Air fry the potatoes until tender, then mix the scooped-out flesh with cheddar cheese, sour cream, chives and bacon. Stuff it all back into the potato skins for a dish that’s creamy, savoury and utterly satisfying. This is comfort food at its finest.

Get the recipe

Air fryer hasselback potatoes

Perfectly crispy hasselback potatoes made in the air fryer, seasoned to perfection ( Getty/iStock )

Elevate your potato game with these thinly sliced, crispy hasselback potatoes. Each slice is brushed with olive oil and seasoned with sea salt, dried thyme and garlic powder, then air fried to crispy perfection. For an extra touch of indulgence, sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese in the last five minutes of cooking. These gourmet potatoes are sure to impress at any dinner table.

Get the recipe

Air fryer potato skins

Loaded potato skins filled with cheese and bacon, made crispy in the air fryer ( Getty )

Potato skins are the ultimate appetiser, and the air fryer makes them easier than ever. After cooking the potatoes, scoop out some of the flesh and fill the skins with cheddar cheese and bacon. Air fry again until the cheese is melted and bubbly, then top with sour cream and chives. Crispy, cheesy and loaded with flavour, these potato skins are sure to be a hit at your next gathering.

Get the recipe

Air fryer potato hash

A hearty and delicious potato hash cooked in the air fryer, perfect for breakfast ( Getty )

Start your day right with a hearty potato hash, packed with diced potatoes, onions and bell peppers. Tossed with olive oil, salt, pepper and paprika, this colourful medley is air fried to crispy perfection in just 20 minutes. It’s a versatile dish that works for breakfast, brunch or even as a savoury side for dinner. The air fryer makes it easy to achieve that perfect balance of crispy and tender.

Get the recipe

Air fryer mashed potatoes

Creamy and rich mashed potatoes made with air-fried potatoes for a unique roasted flavour ( Getty/iStock )

Discover the secret to ultra-creamy mashed potatoes with a delightful roasted flavour. Air fry whole potatoes until tender, then mash them with butter, double cream, salt and pepper. The result is a comforting side dish that’s rich, smooth and full of flavour. Optional chives add a touch of colour and freshness, making these mashed potatoes the perfect accompaniment to any meal.

Get the recipe

Air fryer potato wedges

Golden and crispy potato wedges seasoned to perfection, straight from the air fryer ( Getty )

Seasoned and crispy potato wedges are a fantastic addition to any meal. Cut into thick wedges and seasoned with olive oil, salt, paprika, garlic powder and oregano, these potatoes are air fried until golden and crunchy. Ready in just 20 minutes, they’re perfect for dipping, pairing with your favourite dishes, or enjoying on their own as a satisfying snack. Potato wedges have never been this easy – or this delicious.

Get the recipe

