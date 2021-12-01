Looking for Christmas gifts for kids? Discover these sought-after toys on eBay

Is your bank account telling you everybody will be receiving high-fives for Christmas this year?

The festive season is not a competition of money spent - the amateur’s yardstick - but of delight inspired - the true measure of a gift. And if you are an adult and are terrified by the idea of hearing the cry of disappointed kids unwrapping mismatched gifts on Christmas morning, oh-oh-oh, have we got news for you.

After scouring eBay for the beautiful, the useful, and the absurd, we have compiled a comprehensive list of top toy predictions for Christmas 2021. You’ll find gift ideas for toddlers and old believers, including the most sought-after games you might not have even heard about until now, but believe us, they’re going to be on *that* list.

And all of this without the need to mortgage your house, because Santa loves you, too.

This year’s playground must-have: Pop it!

(eBay)

A passing fad? A concentration aid? Both? The rainbow, reusable bubble wrap fidget toy has taken over TikTok and primary school playgrounds. What’s it for? They say it helps kids with their maths. But if you didn’t understand the fidget spinner craze of 2017, there are no chances you’ll get this one.

Browse the Push Pop section on eBay, and buy one now from £1.99

Need for speed!

(eBay)

If your kid is a MotoGP enthusiast, but not tall enough to ride the real thing, the HOMCOM Kids Electric Motorcycle could be a great (and safer) alternative. With working headlights and a built-in horn button, your little racer will ride this rechargeable ‘beast’ for 45 minutes at a time.

Buy now from £69.99

For the child (in you)

(eBay)

This is really a toy you’re buying for yourself. Get an exclusive, collectible model of the Technic Porsche, an icon of innovative engineering and design. With its 1580 pieces, this LEGO model features realistic movements and mechanisms to provide an immersive experience.

Get it now from £94.99

Get ready to spin

(eBay)

The hit of the season is the all-new 12-volt ride-on Waltzer car toy. The built-in music and lights will make every day like a trip to the fair - but without the queues. Fully rechargeable and powered by twin motors, the toy car can spin a full 360 degrees with its simple joystick controls.

Buy it on eBay from £167.96

A Christmas classic: the Barbie 3-in-1 DreamCamper

(eBay)

This is the quintessential Christmas present and nothing – nothing – beats it: with multiple transformations, the Barbie 3-in-1 camper becomes 3 vehicles and 5 living spaces, giving your kid 360-degree play and 60 accessories. Your child will love you forever.

Buy it now on eBay from £73.47

Racing through Gotham City

(eBay)

Batman takes on the Joker in a thrilling chase over 5.3 metres of track. With a jump, sideswipe and crossover, this track is built for chaos. The Spark Plug app lets racers control their car with their smart device, and the added feature in versus mode allows racers to boost their speed or restrict their opponent's.

Buy it on eBay from £119.99

Big deal, he is

(eBay)

It’s Baby Yoda. It moves its arms, closes its eyes, giggles, babbles, and sighs. I do not know why you’re still reading this instead of buying it now.

Get your Baby Yoda from £48.99 here

If you liked this list, head over to eBay to get more inspo for a magical 2021 Christmas.