Liveupdated1712729484

Royal news - live: King Charles’s touching reaction after he sees banknotes featuring his image

The celebrations come as the Princess of Wales, who has also been diagnosed with cancer, sent a touching response to a get well soon letter

Lydia Patrick,Athena Stavrou
Wednesday 10 April 2024 07:11
Meghan Markle reads to children in first public appearance since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

The King has been presented with the first banknotes bearing his portrait by the Governor of the Bank of England.

He expressed his surprise in a touching moment at being only the second monarch to feature - after his late mother Queen Elizabeth II - and praised the notes as “very well designed”.

Charles received a leather-bound booklet containing the historic legal tender from Andrew Bailey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

It was a milestone moment for the monarch, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer, to see his image on the new polymer notes, just over a year and a half since the start of his reign.

Charles and Queen Camilla are marking their “emotional” 19th wedding anniversary today amid a turbulent time in their personal lives.

The monarchs married on April 9 2005, 35 years after first meeting in 1970.

This year, the pair are likely to be celebrating the milestone “behind closed doors” as Charles continues to undergo cancer treatment.

The celebrations come as the Princess of Wales, who has also been diagnosed with cancer, sent a touching response to a get well soon letter.

1712725200

First pictures of bank notes featuring King Charles

The first pictures of the new bank notes have been released (Yui Mok/PA Wire)
(Yui Mok/PA Wire)
Holly Evans10 April 2024 06:00
1712718000

Emily Maitlis breaks silence on rival Netflix movie Scoop

Emily Maitlis has broken her silence on the new Netflix drama Scoop, based on her infamous interview with Prince Andrew.

The film, released on Friday (5 April), depicts the events behind the Duke of York’s car-crash sit down with the BBC broadcaster, played by Gillian Anderson.

“I’ve left them very much to do their own thing because I think the last thing they want is me peeking around the edges offering my [views],” Maitlis told Deadline.

The Newsnight host is also executive producer of a rival three-part Amazon series about the same interview, which will star Ruth Wilson as Maitlis.

Emily Maitlis breaks silence on new Netflix movie Scoop

I’ve left them very much to do their own thing,’ she said

Holly Evans10 April 2024 04:00
1712714400

King and Queen celebrating milestone anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla are marking their “emotional” 19th wedding anniversary today amid a turbulent time in their personal lives.

The monarchs married on April 9 2005, 35 years after first meeting in 1970.

This year, the pair are likely to be celebrating the milestone “behind closed doors” as Charles continues to undergo cancer treatment.

Former butler Grant Harrold told The Express: “I’m sure this year will be a bit more poignant and probably a bit emotional with everything going on.

“I have no doubt they’ll be together for the occasion, and I’m sure behind closed doors, they’ll probably have a romantic dinner with just the two of them.”

King Charles and Camilla at their wedding in 2005 (AFP via Getty Images)
Holly Evans10 April 2024 03:00
1712710800

Royal family share first-look at £369m Buckingham Palace renovation

Royal family share first-look at £369m Buckingham Palace renovation

The royal family has shared a first look at a £369 million renovation of Buckingham Palace. The reservicing programme of Buckingham Palace is now in its seventh year, with 2024 marking the re-opening of the East Wing, following five years of extensive work. The royal family shared a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram and YouTube today (4 April), giving the public a first glimpse of the renovation. A caption alongside the video reads: “The programme aims to protect the historic building from risk of fire or flood, to ensure the Palace is fit for purpose, and to preserve it for future generations.” Tours of the newly reserviced East Wing will be available to the public this summer.

Holly Evans10 April 2024 02:00
1712707200

Watch: Royal family join parade outside Buckingham Palace celebrating French Entente anniversary

Watch again as members of the royal family joined a parade outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the French Entente anniversary on Monday (8 April).

France became the first non-Commonwealth country to take part in the traditional ceremony on Monday as 32 members of the Gendarmerie’s Garde Republicaine and 40 Guardsmen from F Company Scots Guards paraded together on the Forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

The ceremony was organised to mark the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale – the historic diplomatic agreement between Britain and France which laid the groundwork for their collaboration in both world wars.

Watch: Royal family join parade celebrating French Entente anniversary

Watch again as members of the royal family joined a parade outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the French Entente anniversary on Monday (8 April).

Holly Evans10 April 2024 01:00
1712703600

Royals targeted in Russia’s disinformation war with fake story about King Charles selling Highgrove

A Russian disinformation network has made a series of false claims about the British royal family in its ongoing information war with Ukraine.

Among the incorrect allegations being made by pro-Kremlin campaigners is the suggestion circulating on fake news sites that King Charles has sold his royal residence Highgrove House to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for £20m.

The bizarre report was initially made in a YouTube video that featured someone who claimed to be the estate agent behind the made-up sale. However, security experts told The Times the character, named Sam Murphy, appeared to be AI-generated.

Russia spreads fake news that King Charles sold Highgrove House to Ukraine

Fake news sites falsely claim King has sold Highgrove House to Volodymyr Zelenskyy for £20 million

Holly Evans10 April 2024 00:00
1712700004

King given first notes featuring his face by Bank of England chief

The King has been presented with the first banknotes bearing his portrait by the Governor of the Bank of England.

Charles received a leather-bound booklet containing the historic legal tender from Andrew Bailey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

It was a milestone moment for the monarch, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer, to see his image on the new polymer notes, just over a year and a half since the start of his reign.

King Charles shocked to hear of milestone as he reacts to portrait on new bank note

The King took a particular liking to the back of the £20 and the £50

Holly Evans9 April 2024 23:00
1712696404

BBC forced to defend coverage of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

The BBC has been forced to defend its coverage of the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis after receiving complaints from people who believed it was “excessive and insensitive”.

Kate revealed she was undergoing treatment for the disease in an emotional video message released on 22 March, in which she told others battling the disease “you are not alone”, after weeks of frenzied speculation online about her health and whereabouts.

The broadcaster, which had aired the full video, said it was “mindful” of its reporting approach and did not speculate on details that had not been made public.

BBC forced to defend coverage of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

People believed broadcaster’s coverage was ‘excessive and insensitive’

Holly Evans9 April 2024 22:00
1712693413

King chuckles as he is shown new banknotes with his portrait

King Charles inspected the four £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes – the first low-numbered note of each denomination with 01 000001 serial numbers – and pointed and smiled at the details as Mr Bailey turned the pages, showing the front and back.

They were joined by Sarah John, the Bank of England’s Chief Cashier, whose signature appears on the currency, and the King gave a broad grin as he greeted his guests in the 1844 Room.

He is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England’s notes – and it is the first time one sovereign’s image has been replaced with another.

Mr Bailey said as he prepared to hand over the book: “We have come to present you with your bank notes.”

It prompted Charles, who was stood with his hands behind his back, to chuckle and remark: “Oh right.”

Mr Bailey told him: “This is quite a big moment because we’ve never changed the sovereign on the bank notes because the Queen was the first sovereign to be on the bank notes.”

Charles replied: “This is what is so surprising. You would think that it goes back.”

The King inspected the notes and praised the intricate features incorporated to prevent counterfeits, saying: “A lot trouble taken in on the security side.”

“They’re very well designed I must say,” he added.

(AP)
Barney Davis9 April 2024 21:10
1712692804

William and Kate feeling ‘intense anxiety’ about accession to throne, Diana biographer claims

William and Kate feeling ‘intense anxiety’ about taking over, Diana biographer claims

The Prince and Princess of Wales are feeling "intense anxiety" about taking over from King Charles III, Princess Diana's biographer has claimed. Charles, 75, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, has undertaken reduced public-facing royal duties since his diagnosis was announced. Kate has also disclosed that she is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer. "The almost simultaneous news of Charles’s cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye. The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety," Tina Brown wrote in the New York Times.

Holly Evans9 April 2024 21:00

