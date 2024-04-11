Royal news – live: Prince William breaks social media silence for first time since Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales has been crowned Britain’s most popular royal
The Prince of Wales has broken his social media silence for the first time since his wife’s cancer diagnosis.
William took to the couple’s joint Instagram account to share a heartfelt message to Lionness Rachel Daly upon her retirement from the England squad.
“Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @racheldaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now!,” the message reads, before being signed off with the prince’s signature letter W.
It marks the first time the pair have released personal messages on their account since Kate revealed that she was undergoing cancer treatment.
Sat in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the 42-year-old princess told the world about her diagnosis following weeks of speculation and baseless conspiracy theories about her health on social media.
Several weeks on, the Princess of Wales has now been crowned Britain’s favourite royal in a poll describing her as popular “across the generations”.
A new YouGov survey revealed that 76 per cent of Britons have a positive view of Kate – a six-point increase since the start of the year.
Elsewhere, the late Queen;s favourite grandson, Peter Phillips, has suffered a fresh heartbreak as he split from his girlfriend of three years, Lindsay Wallace.
Princess Anne’s son began dating Ms Wallace in 2021 after splitting from his former wife Autumn Kelly with whom he shares two children.
The Princess of Wales emerged as the UK’s favourite royal following her brave cancer diagnosis message
Prince William and Princess Kate ‘trying best to end their feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a strained relationship with the Royal Family and they are currently estranged from the Prince and Princess of Wales.
But they are still working to resolve the rift.
Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “There has been a shift here since Kate’s illness – Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan’s sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening. Illness often brings warring family members together, and there have been hopes at Kensington Palace that Kate’s illness might do it. Harry would like a reconciliation, but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the Royal family have been sufficiently nice to her – and grovelingly apologised for the past - it’s not going to happen.”
Harry ‘eager to return to London’ amid royal family health concerns
Prince Harry is reportedly “eager to return to London” and “help take up some of the slack” amid the royal family’s health crisis, a royal author has claimed.
The claims come from Christopher Andersen, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, as Harry prepares to return to the UK for the tenth anniversary celebrations of the Invictus Games next month.
“In fact, he’s eager to return to London and help take up some of the slack now that the medical issues of the King and the Princess of Wales have thrown the monarchy into a state of crisis,” he told author told HELLO! Magazine.
He added: “If they [the royal family] could all put these perceived slights and resentments behind them, Harry and Meghan could be hugely valuable assets to the monarchy at a time when it could use all the help it can get.”
Princess Eugenie to ‘support’ sister Beatrice after Netflix feature
Princess Eugenie is set to “support” her sister Beatrice after her role in their father’s disastrous Newsnight interview was featured on Netflix.
Beatrice was featured briefly in the new film, Scoop, earlier this month about Prince Andrew’s infamous interview about his friendship with Jeffery Epstein.
The 35-year-old is also said to feature more prominently in another three-part series about the interview on Amazon Prime later this year.
A royal source told OK! Magazine that Beatrice is “dreading” the upcoming series and that she feels “unfairly targetted”.
“Beatrice is luckily a very resilient young woman. She is trying her very best to stay focused and weather the storm, but it’s been tough for her,” they said.
“Eugenie and her close friends have been there for support and she’s putting on a very brave face. Both girls [Beatrice and Eugenie] wish the whole thing would just go away but fear they could be tarred with this brush for the rest of their lives. It’s difficult to see them like this.”
ICYMI: French soldiers take part in Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace for first time
French soldiers have guarded Buckingham Palace for the first time marking a historic moment in cross-Channel relations.
France became the first non-commonwealth country to take part in the Changing the Guard ceremony on Monday in celebration of the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale.
Crowds looked on as 32 members of the Gendarmerie’s Garde Républicaine and 40 Guardsmen from the F Company Scots Guards marched together on the Forecourt of Buckingham Palace, where they were inspected by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the French Ambassador.
Read the full story here:
French soldiers take part in Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace
British and French troops swapped roles to mark the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale
Royals targeted in Russia’s disinformation war with fake story about King Charles selling Highgrove
A Russian disinformation network has made a series of false claims about the British royal family in its ongoing information war with Ukraine.
Among the incorrect allegations being made by pro-Kremlin campaigners is the suggestion circulating on fake news sites that King Charles has sold his royal residence Highgrove House to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for £20m.
The bizarre report was initially made in a YouTube video that featured someone who claimed to be the estate agent behind the made-up sale. However, security experts told The Times the character, named Sam Murphy, appeared to be AI-generated.
Read the full article here:
Russia spreads fake news that King Charles sold Highgrove House to Ukraine
Fake news sites falsely claim King has sold Highgrove House to Volodymyr Zelenskyy for £20 million
