The Prince of Wales has broken his social media silence for the first time since his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

William took to the couple’s joint Instagram account to share a heartfelt message to Lionness Rachel Daly upon her retirement from the England squad.

“Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @racheldaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now!,” the message reads, before being signed off with the prince’s signature letter W.

It marks the first time the pair have released personal messages on their account since Kate revealed that she was undergoing cancer treatment.

Sat in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the 42-year-old princess told the world about her diagnosis following weeks of speculation and baseless conspiracy theories about her health on social media.

Several weeks on, the Princess of Wales has now been crowned Britain’s favourite royal in a poll describing her as popular “across the generations”.

A new YouGov survey revealed that 76 per cent of Britons have a positive view of Kate – a six-point increase since the start of the year.

Elsewhere, the late Queen;s favourite grandson, Peter Phillips, has suffered a fresh heartbreak as he split from his girlfriend of three years, Lindsay Wallace.

Princess Anne’s son began dating Ms Wallace in 2021 after splitting from his former wife Autumn Kelly with whom he shares two children.