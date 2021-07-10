Solace Women’s Aid, one of Britain’s largest domestic abuse charities for women, has been branded as institutionally racist by its own staff members, The Independent can reveal.

Dozens of complainants have signed an open letter condemning the “consistent failings, racism and persecution of staff” by some of the organisation’s leaders.

They also call for the removal of the chief executive, senior leadership team and board of trustees.

One signatory, who spoke anonymously to The Independent , claimed the stress and alleged bullying had made her consistently nervous and sleep deprived: “The racism at Solace is all about power and keeping women of colour under control.”

A number of staff say their personal data was mishandled during what should have been a confidential ‘Black Lives Matter’ survey, and that some managers saw responses which would easily identify those answering the questionnaire.

Despite an ongoing complaint to Human Resources, Solace’s leadership has “exhibited wilful ignorance towards anti-Black racism”, the open letter alleges. It also claims there is a lack of interest in the complaints raised.

Solace strongly refutes the allegations but the strongly-worded letter published on Twitter this morning - backed by 30 signatories - calls for complete change within the 280-strong organisation.

“As the largest VAWG charity in London, supporting a multicultural, multi-faith and ethnically diverse city, we believe that all staff, volunteers and trustees have a responsibility to champion the rights of black people, particularly the service users who we support,” the document reads.

“Until recently we believed that Solace leadership also supported this, as well as the other Solace values of anti-discrimination, continuous improvement, and a commitment to social justice.”

The letter claims that some executives carried out direct acts of racism against some staff and alleges that institutional racism and gas-lighting took place throughout the organisation.

Solace says the first formal complaint to the board about racism and bullying was made in December 2020 and that an external investigation was conducted but the grievance was not upheld.

“As an intersectional feminist organisation, complaints of discrimination in any form are taken seriously by Solace, and thoroughly investigated,” a spokesperson said.

“The allegations appear to come from a very small number of disgruntled employees or former employees, only one of whom might properly be described as a “whistle-blower”. All the allegations have been investigated in depth, and are strongly refuted.”

They added that over half of the charity’s trustee board and senior management team are from a Black or other ethnic minority background.

Solace’s CEO, Fiona Dwyer, was featured on the cover of British Vogue in September and hailed as one of the UK’s leading activists. Among the accusations levelled is that she made a disparaging remark about women of colour, using slurs such as ‘f*cking lazy bitch’, ‘mad’ and ‘difficult’.

“Ms Dwyer does swear on occasion only in Executive and SMT meetings, about herself or a situation and never at people, the charity’s spokesperson said.

“In any event she suspects that none of The Independent’s sources have been anywhere near her since March 2020, and prior to that she had her own office with the directors.”

Staff have been working remotely since last spring but some of the complainants said they came into regular contact with her beforehand and also witnessed her "hostile behaviour" during virtual meetings too.

Since November, 5 out of 6 service heads have left Solace due to racism and bullying, an inside source told The Independent.

(PA)

One complainant said they were conflicted about speaking out: ‘I worry about the implications for the organisation which does vital and lifesaving work but this issue needs to be highlighted.

“The vast majority of the organisation is the staff members and the staff do fantastic work; I would really hate for the organisation to collapse as a result of this,” she said.

“That being said, the way staff - women of colour - are being treated, is a problem.”

Another added: “It’s not a sector that has funding or you get paid well in - but we accept that because we care about the moral value of the work we do. But ultimately what ends up happening is that goodwill gets exploited and burnout is a regular problem. It’s a lot to deal with.”

In one alleged incident, it is claimed that a staff member started to cry at a Black Lives Matter-themed coffee morning held by the charity, saying that her life felt unbearable and she wanted to leave the organisation. The CEO and directors, who were all present, failed to respond or contact her to follow up, another source claimed.

Ms Dwyer joined Solace as CEO in September 2019, following 17 years working on human rights and international development, most recently in the London boroughs of Haringey and Tower Hamlets. During this time, no complaints of racism or bullying were made against her, a Solace spokesperson said.

In October 2020, a workplace equality consultation was conducted by an external company, Kasmi Consulting ltd, following the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement over the summer.

However, whistleblowers say that little information was provided to them about who these consultants were or what previous experience they had to be conducting such work.

The following April concerns were raised that the initial report sent to Solace was not properly anonymised, which may have led to the identification of specific staff members.

A whistleblower reported Solace to the Charity Commission and the Information Commissioners Office for further investigation.

A charity spokesperson confirmed that it received a whistle-blowing complaint in April 2021 by an employee in relation to a breach of data protection law, a breach of trust and confidence, which was investigated by another external consultant, and found to be not upheld, although communications on data issues could have been better handled.

In addition to this, a complaint about shortcomings in HR support was also partially upheld.

“Whilst there were suggestions to help Solace to improve further there were no issues uncovered which were not known to the leadership of the organisation. The independent consultants did not find Solace to have systemic racism or any of Solace’s leadership to be racist,” a charity spokesperson said.

(PA)

Responding to the racism allegations surrounding Solace, Alexia Pepper de Caires, co-founder of NGO Safe Space and campaigner for women’s rights, said the Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) sector “must do better”.

“Racism, narcissism and entitled, defensive behaviours are rife across those with power in the Ending Violence Against Women sector in the UK,” she told The Independent.

“In my 16 years working in and alongside this sector, I have not seen any evidence of work to actively address the toxic workplaces these leaders and governance structures create.

“Accountability to women at the intersections of power systems, including race, class and transgender status, is absent and voices are so often marginalised rather than heard. Those who speak up and demand better are frequently made to feel like they are the problem, and advised to better adapt to white, middle-class organisational norms.”