Alexei Navalny death latest: Putin critic’s ‘bruised body seen in morgue’ as mother ‘blocked from building’
Comes as jailed opposition figure’s team accuse authorities of hiding body to ‘cover traces of murder’
Alexei Navalny: Alexander Litvinenko’s wife calls Vladimir Putin ‘monster’
Alexei Navalny’s bruised body has allegedly been seen in a morgue as Alexander Litvinenko’s widow calls for support from the West for critics of the “monster” Vladimir Putin who “killed hope for a new Russia”.
An independent Russian newspaper cited an anonymous source claiming that the body of the Vladimir Putin critic had been delivered to a morgue at the Salekhard District Clinical Hospital, although the location of his body has not been confirmed.
The unnamed source, identified as an experienced paramedic, told Novaya Gazeta Europe on Sunday that his body was bruised and had been transported from the nearby town of Labytnangi.
Mr Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, and his lawyers were not allowed into the morgue, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.
It comes as Marina Litvinenko, whose husband died in 2006 after being poisoned in London with Polonium 210, told Sky News that the West needs “to do everything to save the lives of these people” as she accused Putin of “killing the most prominent politician and the hope of a new Russia”.
The jailed opposition figure’s team accused authorities of deliberately hiding his body to “cover traces” of what they claim is a clear act of murder.
Navalny’s widow accuses Putin of killing him as she says details of death will soon be revealed
Alexei Navalny’s widow has accused Vladimir Putin of killing her husband as she said details of the Russian opposition leader’s death will soon be revealed.
"Vladimir Putin killed my husband," Yulia Navalnaya said in a video message on Monday, adding that she would work with the Russian people to battle with the Kremlin to create a new Russia.
The Kremlin has denied involvement in his death.
Navalnaya accused the Russian authorities of hiding Navalny's body and of waiting for traces of the Novichok nerve agent to disappear from his body.
Navalny's allies know why her husband was killed and would soon reveal the details, including the names of the people involved in his death.
Navalny’s wife vows to continue the work of her husband
Alexei Navalny’s wife has vowed to continue the work of her husband.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Yulia Navalnaya said: “I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny. Continue to fight for our country. And I invite you to stand next to me.”
Wife of murdered ex-FSB agent Alexander Litvinenko calls Vladimir Putin a ‘monster’
The wife of murdered ex-FSB agent Alexander Litvinenko described Vladimir Putin as a “monster” as she discussed the death of Alexei Navalny.
Marina Litvinenko spoke to Sky News on Monday 19 February, sharing her anger over Mr Navalgny’s death and her fears for other jailed opposition members.
“I was so angry because Putin killed again. He killed again the most prominent politician and the hope of a new Russia,” she said.
Ms Litvinenko added she has “no doubt” about who is responsible for Mr Navalny’s death.
“Putin is a monster.”
Oliver Browning reports:
Alexei Navalny: Wife of murdered Alexander Litvinenko calls Vladimir Putin ‘monster’
The wife of murdered ex-FSB agent Alexander Litvinenko described Vladimir Putin as a “monster” as she discussed the death of Alexei Navalny. Marina Litvinenko spoke to Sky News on Monday 19 February, sharing her anger over Mr Navalgny’s death and her fears for other jailed opposition members. “I was so angry because Putin killed again. He killed again the most prominent politician and the hope of a new Russia,” she said. Ms Litvinenko added she has “no doubt” about who is responsible for Mr Navalny’s death. “Putin is a monster.”
Bono chants Alexei Navalny’s name in front of thousands at U2 Las Vegas concert
U2 frontman Bono paid tribute to Russian opposition leader Alexei Nalvany during the band’s concert in Las Vegas.
The 60-year-old urged the Las Vegas Sphere crowd to join him in chanting Nalvany’s name on Saturday (17 February), following his death.
The 47-year-old, a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, died in a Siberian prison after falling unwell last week, Russian prison authorities said.
Addressing concert-goers on Saturday, Bonon said: “Apparently Putin would never, ever say his name. So I thought tonight, the people who believe in freedom must say his name. Not just remember it, but say it.”
Lucy Leeson reports:
Bono chants Alexei Navalny’s name in front of thousands at U2 Las Vegas concert
U2 frontman Bono paid tribute to Russian opposition leader Alexei Nalvany during the band’s concert in Las Vegas. The 60-year-old urged the Las Vegas Sphere crowd to join him in chanting Nalvany’s name on Saturday (17 February), following his death. The 47-year-old, a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, died in a Siberian prison after falling unwell last week, Russian prison authorities said. Addressing concert-goers on Saturday, Bonon said: “Apparently Putin would never, ever say his name. So I thought tonight, the people who believe in freedom must say his name. Not just remember it, but say it.”
Kremlin says West's reaction to Navalny's death is unacceptable
The Kremlin said on Monday that the West's reaction to Alexei Navalny's death was unacceptable but that the obnoxious statements from the United States and Europe would not harm President Vladimir Putin.
The investigation into Navalny's death is ongoing and is being conducted in accordance with Russian law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The Kremlin added that the question of when Navalny’s body will be handed to his relatives is not one for them to answer.
Asked how Putin reacted upon hearing the news of the jailed opposition leader’s death, Peskov said: “I have nothing to add.”
In pictures: Navalny’s mother and lawyer arrive at prosecutor’s office in Salekhard
German minister hopes for swift agreement on new Russia sanctions
The European Union will hopefully decide soon on a 13th package of sanctions against Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Brussels on Monday.
She added that this would take into consideration the death of Alexei Navalny.
Stay up to date with The Independent's web notifications
Want the latest updates on Navalny, Putin and other breaking news straight to your phone or laptop? Stay on top of the latest big breaking news with The Independent‘s web notifications.
We’ll also share our must-read articles, agenda-setting exclusives and Premium features to keep you expertly informed.
To sign up, head here: https://www.independent.co.uk/web-push
EU states will seek more Russia sanctions over Navalny's death, top diplomat says
European Union countries are expected to seek new sanctions against Moscow over the death last week of Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, said the chairman of the bloc's foreign ministers' talks on Monday.
"We have to send a message of support to Russian opposition... So on both fronts, the political one and the military one, we have to continue our support to Ukraine and to the Russian people who want to be living in freedom," said the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell.
He added that the bloc is proposing to rename its human rights sanction regime in the name of the jailed Vladimir Putin critic.
Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, is joining the foreign ministers' gathering in Brussels on Monday.
EU needs to ‘sharpen' Russia sanctions after Navalny’s death, Landsbergis says
Lithuania's foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday the EU needs to "at least sharpen" sanctions against Russia after Alexei Navalny's death, while "half-measures" are not enough to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"If Ukraine falls, everybody is very clear to understand: we will be next. Putin has no intention to stop, he wouldn't be able to stop," Landsbergis said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, where they will be joined by the widow of Navalny.
Navalny, Putin's most formidable domestic opponent, died on Friday at the "Polar Wolf" Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies