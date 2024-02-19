✕ Close Alexei Navalny: Alexander Litvinenko’s wife calls Vladimir Putin ‘monster’

Alexei Navalny’s bruised body has allegedly been seen in a morgue as Alexander Litvinenko’s widow calls for support from the West for critics of the “monster” Vladimir Putin who “killed hope for a new Russia”.

An independent Russian newspaper cited an anonymous source claiming that the body of the Vladimir Putin critic had been delivered to a morgue at the Salekhard District Clinical Hospital, although the location of his body has not been confirmed.

The unnamed source, identified as an experienced paramedic, told Novaya Gazeta Europe on Sunday that his body was bruised and had been transported from the nearby town of Labytnangi.

Mr Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, and his lawyers were not allowed into the morgue, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

It comes as Marina Litvinenko, whose husband died in 2006 after being poisoned in London with Polonium 210, told Sky News that the West needs “to do everything to save the lives of these people” as she accused Putin of “killing the most prominent politician and the hope of a new Russia”.

The jailed opposition figure’s team accused authorities of deliberately hiding his body to “cover traces” of what they claim is a clear act of murder.