Alexei Navalny death latest: Putin ‘thinks he’s untouchable’ as body still missing
Exiled Russian dissidents told The Independent that supporting Ukraine was a crucial way of honouring Mr Navalny’s memory
Moscow police detain people at Navalny memorial event
Vladimir Putin believes that he is “untouchable” after years of an iron grip on Russia, the wife of jailed opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza has said, as she accused the autocrat of murdering Alexei Navalny.
Speaking to the BBC, Evgenia Kara-Murza said: “All that impunity that lasted for decades has led [Putin] to believe he’s somehow untouchable.”
She added that Putin remaining in power will mean “more warmongering” in Ukraine.
Earlier, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy called for Putin to be tried in front of a special tribunal for the death of Mr Navalny.
Russian environmentalist Yevgenia Chirikova told The Independent that she planned to increase her support for the Ukrainian military in honour of her friend Mr Navalny.
It comes as the Russian opposition figure’s team accused authorities of deliberately hiding his body to “cover traces” of what they claim is a clear act of murder.
“They are trying to cover traces, this is why they are not giving the body to his family and this is why they are just hiding him from them,” Kira Yarmysh, Mr Navalny’s spokesperson, told the BBC.
Russian activist had to ‘brief children’ on what nerve agent poisoning looks like
A former Russian supermodel-turned-activist has revealed that she’s had to ‘brief’ her children on what nerve agent poisoning looks like in the wake of Alexei Navalny‘s death - and fears something could happen to her.
Ksenia Maximova has been helping Russians to flee Putin‘s regime, and is now based in the UK, scared to return to her home country as she would likely be arrested.
“I have been told I shouldn’t worry about my safety here [the UK], she told Sky‘s Trevor Phillips.
“I definitely can’t travel to some places”, she added, noting that she would be extradited.
Russian activist had to ‘brief children’ on what nerve agent poisoning looks like
Letter: Putin’s name has become a byword for cowardice
Alexei Navalny’s name will become a byword for courage. Vladimir Putin’s just became one for cowardice.
Russia has a tradition of admiring strong men. They had one in Navalny. They have just discovered that they have a weakling and a coward in Putin. Every household and every soldier in Russia knows that tonight.
Putin has indeed struck a killing blow: to himself.
Amoosh Griffiths
Wife of jailed Russian activist believes ‘many more’ prisoners’ lives in danger
The wife of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Vladamir Kara-Murza has admitted she believes ‘many more’ prisoners are in danger following the death of Alexei Navalny.
Evgenia Kara-Murza appeared on BBC News this morning (18 February), where she explained her suspicions were raised by her seemingly healthy husband collapsing in 2015.
“I’ve been sleeping with my phone since dreading yet another call of that sort”, she said. “I believe that my husband’s life is in danger as are lives of many other political prisoners... These people are kept behind bars, very often with serious medical conditions, with no proper medical treatment.”
Wife of jailed Russian activist believes ‘many more’ prisoners’ lives in danger
Putin should face international tribunal, says shadow foreign secretary
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to face an international tribunal on crimes against humanity following the death of Alexei Navalny.
He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “We’ve been calling for a special tribunal for crimes of aggression and against humanity.
“I’d like to see Putin in front of that special tribunal, held to account for all of his crimes, not just in Ukraine, but as we are seeing just in the last 48 hours in Russia as well.
“And of course as Russia holds elections this year, it’s important that the international community is able to verify that they are free and fair elections.”
Cameron was right to blame Putin for Navalny’s death, says minister
Illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson has said the foreign secretary was correct to “lay the blame” for Alexei Navalny's death "at the door of Putin".
He told Sky's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips that Lord Cameron has been “very firm and robust in his condemnation and blame frankly of Putin for what happened.
“Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine we have sanctioned 1,700 individuals and entities as well, and it's right that the Foreign Secretary considers the appropriate next steps.”
He went on: “It's very clear as the Foreign Secretary said to lay the blame at the door of Putin.
“Alexei Navalny was a courageous politician, all of us who stand for politics in the West know how hard and how challenging that is, but imagine how challenging that is to try and stand up to Putin.
“The Foreign Secretary in my view is absolutely correct to lay the blame firmly at Putin's door.”
Navalny’s family demands return of his body as hundreds detained at memorials across Russia
Alexei Navalny’s family have demanded the return of the opposition leader’s body, with Russian authorities accused of hiding his body to cover up what they claim is a Kremlin-sponsored murder.
Navalny, 47, who was Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, died on Friday at the brutal “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony in Kharp, about 1,200 miles northeast of Moscow, where he was serving a three-decade sentence. Prison authorities who announced his death claim he fell unconscious after a walk.
His death was confirmed in a note handed to Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, on Saturday morning when she visited the colony with her son’s lawyer, according to his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh. The note said he died at 2.17pm local time.
Russian authorities say they will withhold Alexei Navalny’s body until their investigations into his death are complete; Navalny’s allies allege this is a ploy to cover up the fact they killed him
More than 400 detained in Russia at events in memory of Navalny, rights group says
More than 400 people have been detained at events across 32 Russian cities since the death of Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most formidable opponent, according to rights group OVD-Info, as Russians continued to gather and lay flowers.
It has been the largest wave of arrests at political events in Russia since September 2022, when more than 1,300 were arrested at demonstrations against a “partial mobilisation” of reservists for Putin's military campaign in Ukraine.
Navalny, a 47-year-old former lawyer, fell unconscious and died on Friday after a walk at the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.
OVD-Info, which reports on freedom of assembly in Russia, said the largest numbers of arrests occurred in St Petersburg and Moscow, where Navalny's support had traditionally been strong. As of 2000 GMT on Saturday, more than 200 people were detained in St. Petersburg.
But there was no mention of the events on Russian state news agencies, which are under full Kremlin control. There was also no stories about the hundreds of people across Russia who have continued to defy authorities to lay flowers at impromptu Navalny memorials.
In Russia’s Arctic, Alexei Navalny’s mother searches for her son’s body
For the mother of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died at age 47 in an Arctic penal colony, the journey to recover her son’s body Saturday was an odyssey with no clear destination.
In the end, she didn’t get what she came for.
ICYMI: Prison claims Navalny died of ‘sudden death syndrome’
A note handed to Navalny’s mother stated that he died at 2:17pm Friday, according to Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh. Prison officials told his mother when she arrived at the penal colony Saturday that her son had perished from “sudden death syndrome,” Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A prison colony employee said the body was taken to the nearby city of Salekhard as part of a post-mortem investigation, Yarmysh said. When Navalny’s mother and one of the late politician’s lawyers visited the morgue in Salekhard, it was closed, Navalny’s team wrote on its Telegram channel. But the lawyer called the morgue and was told the body was not there, his team said.
Another of Navalny’s lawyers went to Salekhard’s Investigative Committee and was told that the cause of Navalny’s death had not yet been established and that new investigations were being done with the results to be released next week, Yarmysh said. Russia’s Investigative Committee informed Navalny’s team that the body would not be handed over to his relatives until those investigations were complete, she said.
There could be fresh sanctions against Russia, signals Cameron
David Cameron has signalled that there could be fresh sanctions against Russian officials, following the death of Alexei Navalny.
The foreign secretary joined other G7 ministers at the Munich Security Conference in calling on Russia to "fully clarify" how the jailed opposition leader died, amid pressure on Western leaders to respond.
Lord Cameron used the German gathering to repeat the UK's call for countries to seize Russian central bank assets currently held in the West as one way of financing the reconstruction of Ukraine, The Times reported.
It comes as the second anniversary of the Russian invasion approaches, marked by confirmation that Vladimir Putin's forces have taken complete control of the frontline city of Avdiivka.
PA
